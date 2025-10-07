A Toronto judge found two men guilty in the St. Michael’s Hospital fraud case today

Former St. Michael’s Hospital executive Vas Georgiou (right) and his lawyer are seen outside a Toronto court last November. Photo by Michelle Mengsu Chang/Toronto Star via Getty Images

A verdict has been reached in the fraud case against a former chief administrative officer at Toronto’s St. Michael’s Hospital and the ex-president of Bondfield Construction, a major Ontario construction company.

This morning, Vas Georgiou and John Aquino received guilty verdicts on two counts each of fraud over $5,000. A Toronto judge found that Georgiou had shared privileged information with Aquino to bolster the bidding process for the hospital’s $300-million expansion, which Bondfield won in 2015.

“That conduct would be recognized as objectively dishonest in any circumstances, but when seen in the context of a strictly regulated public procurement, it is unmistakable,” said Superior Court Justice Peter Bawden, according to a CBC report.

A lawyer representing Georgiou declined to comment while his client awaits sentencing.

Aquino, on the other hand, did not hold back. To a CBC reporter who asked if he had anything to say about the verdict, he responded, “Are you fucking kidding?"