A group of young Toronto athletes will train with Olympians this weekend

Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

On Saturday morning, while most of us are still asleep (or in the fetal position recovering from a night of competitive meat-eating, should that be your thing) a group of ambitious youngsters will be at York University, hurdling and sprinting.

This isn’t just any track-and-field practice. Seven-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse will be there coaching, alongside three other Olympic stars: sprinter Jacqueline Madogo, middle-distance runner Jazz Shukla and Jesse Zesseu, who won a silver medal in discus at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Related: The accidental ascent of Andre De Grasse

The event, which is not open to public spectators, is being hosted by the Canadian Olympic Committee and Bell, as “an effort to remove barriers to sports for emerging athletes from underrepresented and newcomer communities across Canada,” according to a spokesperson.

If these up-and-coming athletes are already being coached by Olympians, we see podiums in their future.

Advertisement

Related: A gold-medal Olympian dancer is breaking at Scarborough Town Centre this weekend