A beloved Roncesvalles shop had its prized possession stolen

Baa Baazaar, via Instagram

If you’ve ever browsed the vibrantly whimsical home goods at Baa Baazaar, in Roncesvalles, you’ve likely been stared down by a framed portrait of Bruce Willis, placed high up on a shelf.

Founder and former co-owner Nicole Elsasser got the portrait autographed by Willis himself two decades ago, and the photo had become the store’s “weird black and white guardian angel” since first opening in 2022, then on Dupont before moving to Roncy.

Unfortunately, the portrait was stolen recently, and Baa Baazaar understandably wants it back. Appealing to the portrait thief or any of their conspirators, a post on Baa Baazaar’s Instagram pleads for Bruce’s return. “The autograph reads, ‘To Nicole, Peace. - Bruce Willis.’ And we need Bruce Willis Peace now more than ever!!!!!! If you know what happened to him please dm us or even bring him back and we won’t be mad!!”

It would take months to check the walls of every Nicole in Toronto. But Willis has convincingly played varying sorts of relentless lawmen enough times for us to believe justice will prevail.

