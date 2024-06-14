Advertisement
City

What went down at the 2024 Mad Hot Ballet gala

Including stylish appearances by Karen Kain, Guillaume Côté, Siphesihle November and others

By Toronto Life| Photography by George Pimentel
 | June 14, 2024
On Tuesday, the city’s most fashionable arts patrons came out to support the National Ballet of Canada’s annual fundraising gala. Held at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts, the evening’s theme was Garden of Jewels, a summer soirée inspired by the natural beauty of flowers and gemstones. Attendees enjoyed an immersive dance performance, toasted to the arts and raised money for the National Ballet’s education and community engagement initiatives. Here’s who showed up.

Principal dancer Harrison James at the 2024 Mad Hot Ballet gala

Principal dancer Harrison James

Rana Florida at the 2024 Mad Hot Ballet gala

Rana Florida

Devin Connell, Robin Kovitz and Emily Burnett at the 2024 Mad Hot Ballet gala

Devin Connell, Robin Kovitz and Emily Burnett

Emmanuelle Gattuso, artistic director Emerita Karen Kain and principal dancer Heather Ogden at the 2024 Mad Hot Ballet gala

Emmanuelle Gattuso, former artistic director Karen Kain and principal dancer Heather Ogden

Principal dancer Siphesihle November and Bernadette Morra at the 2024 Mad Hot Ballet gala

Principal dancer Siphesihle November and Bernadette Morra

Principal dancer Guillaume Côté and Lynda Prince at the 2024 Mad Hot Ballet gala

Principal dancer Guillaume Côté and Lynda Prince

Artistic director emerita Karen Kain and principal dancer Siphesihle November dancing together at the 2024 Mad Hot Ballet gala

Karen Kain and Siphesihle November sharing a moment

Corps de ballet member Arielle Miralles, principal dancer Koto Ishihara, corps de ballet members Isabelle Bratt and Scott McKenzie and first soloist Alexandra MacDonald at the 2024 Mad Hot Ballet gala

Corps de ballet member Arielle Miralles, principal dancer Koto Ishihara, corps de ballet members Isabelle Bratt and Scott McKenzie, and first soloist Alexandra MacDonald

Jenna Bitove, Suzanne Rogers and Vonna Bitove at the 2024 Mad Hot Ballet gala

Jenna Bitove Naumovich, Suzanne Rogers and Vonna Bitove

Corps de ballet member Alexander Skinner in <em>Desperate Drama of Red</em>, an immersive piece at the 2024 Mad Hot Ballet gala

Corps de ballet member Alexander Skinner in Desperate Drama of Red, an immersive piece

Sasha Exeter at the 2024 Mad Hot Ballet gala

Sasha Exeter

Kirk Pickersgill and Krystal Koo at the 2024 Mad Hot Ballet gala

Kirk Pickersgill and Krystal Koo

Trish Del Sorbo and Nick Del Sorbo at the 2024 Mad Hot Ballet gala

Trish Del Sorbo and Nick Del Sorbo

First soloist Chelsy Meiss and principal dancer Ben Rudisin at the 2024 Mad Hot Ballet gala

First soloist Chelsy Meiss and principal dancer Ben Rudisin

Artist-in-residence Greta Hodgkinson and principal coach Rex Harrington at the 2024 Mad Hot Ballet gala

Artist-in-residence Greta Hodgkinson and principal coach Rex Harrington

John Bailey and music director and principal conductor David Briskin at the 2024 Mad Hot Ballet gala

John Bailey and music director and principal conductor David Briskin

