What went down at the 2024 Mad Hot Ballet gala

On Tuesday, the city’s most fashionable arts patrons came out to support the National Ballet of Canada’s annual fundraising gala. Held at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts, the evening’s theme was Garden of Jewels, a summer soirée inspired by the natural beauty of flowers and gemstones. Attendees enjoyed an immersive dance performance, toasted to the arts and raised money for the National Ballet’s education and community engagement initiatives. Here’s who showed up.