A handy guide to incorporating cannabis into your holiday parties

Plus, a few of our favourite festively infused recipes

Now that cannabis can be legitimately enjoyed during holiday festivities, Toronto hosts are finding creative ways to let bud shine. They’re infusing CBD into delicious cocktails, doling out pre-rolls as party favours and letting guests consume as they like (so no one has to sneak out around the block for a pre-dinner joint). Since cannabis is still a relatively new addition to many social gatherings, there’s a certain etiquette to follow to make sure it’s safely consumed by a willing participant. For instance, if you’re bringing a cannabis-infused dish to a potluck, make sure you have the details written down, especially how much cannabis is in each portion and how long it could take to feel an effect. And if you’re serving special cookies for dessert, make sure they’re very clearly labelled, so no one has any surprise feelings after they’ve gone home to bed (alternatively, offering oils at a party can be a more accessible option for everyone, as guests can feel free to dose themselves). Also, just like with booze, hosts should consider warning guests against driving home after the party in advance, and make sure to suggest alternative modes of transport. When incorporated responsibly, cannabis has the ability to add a playful layer to any party. And introducing your guests to socially responsible cannabis brands—like Blissed, which empowers women to live authentic lives and gives back 10 per cent of their profits to meaningful causes—is definitely in the holiday spirit.

When it comes to cooking with cannabis, there are three main steps to follow if you’re using ground flower. If you’re already using an oil, you can simply add it to saucy dishes or dressings after cooking. Many chefs like using a high-CBD oil, like Blissed’s Breathe, to add a calming, anti-inflammatory boost to any dish. Blissed’s Bask oil, with a 1:1 ratio of CBD to THC, would also be a safe choice for anyone looking for a subtle buzz. Here, a couple of our favourite cannabis-infused recipes, by chef and author Jordan Wagman, for supplementing holiday menus.

Wild blueberry mint leather

-three cups wild blueberries

-three tablespoons maple syrup

-one teaspoon of CBD oil

-a quarter-teaspoon of pure peppermint oil

Pre-heat oven to 125 degrees Fahrenheit. In a saucepan, mix together the blueberries and maple syrup. Cover with a lid, bring to a boil, turn heat to low and let simmer until the blueberry skins begin to split (about five minutes).

Add the peppermint oil and CBD oil and transfer the concoction to a blender. Purée until smooth. Spread the mixture evenly onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Transfer to the pre-heated oven and bake for three to three-and-a-half hours. The mixture should be firm to the touch and separating from the parchment paper.

Remove from the oven and let cool completely for about one hour. Using a sharp knife or kitchen shears, cut the fruit into 15 equal portions. Serve immediately or store at room temperature in an air-tight container.

Infused cherry tomato sauce (can be used to top anything from a simple basil pasta to mushroom-stuffed squash)

-two cups of cherry or grape tomatoes

-a third of a cup of olive oil

-a quarter-teaspoon kosher salt

-a quarter-teaspoon fresh-ground pepper

-two tablespoons of CBD or THC–infused olive oil

In a small sauce pot, combine tomatoes, olive oil, salt and pepper. Simmer over low heat until the tomato skins begin to split and the juice starts to be released (about 20 to 25 minutes).

Remove from heat, add cannabis-infused olive oil and transfer to a blender. Purée until smooth. Serve immediately or cool to room temperature, transfer to an air-tight container and refrigerate for up to five days.

