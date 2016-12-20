Ten last-minute gifts for Torontonians who forgot about their holiday shopping

We get it: you’ve been too busy with holiday-season revelry to put any serious thought into what to buy your sibling, significant other or second cousin (never mind your parents). At this point, shopping-related anxiety is probably setting in—but there’s no need to panic. We’ve sourced 10 awesome last-minute gifts that are guaranteed to look like you’d planned them all along.

Toronto-based label Kotn, makers of super-soft Egyptian cotton basics, has a pop-up at Rally Ossington until December 28. Made from a crisp cotton poplin, their PJs are perfect for anyone who needs a sleepwear upgrade. $95. Kotn.com.

These all-natural incense sticks from Maine company Paine’s have a delightfully woodsy scent. $12. Easy Tiger, 1447 Dundas St. W., 647-748-6161, easytigergoods.com.

The new Levi’s location at Sherway Gardens is the first in Canada to have an in-store tailor, where you can customize a denim jacket with emoji patches, retro pins and embroidered lettering in about 40 minutes. From $84 for a trucker jacket and $30 for three pins and patches. 25 The West Mall, 416-622-3007, levi.ca.

Minimalist friendship bracelets from Toronto-based jeweller Mai Lin are made with delicate silk string and a small precious stone, and are a subtle addition to any arm party. $32. Available at Loversland, 215 Ossington Ave., 416-551-3321, loversland.com.

Frank and Oak just released a laid-back Raptors collaboration that’s much slicker than standard sportswear. This two-tone pullover ($85), which has “Toronto” written across the back, will still look cool at the bar after the game. $85. 662 Queen St. W., 647-748-8767, frankandoak.com.

This rustic succulent planter, which can be found at The Wanderly’s holiday pop-up until December 31, is made of maple. $44. 978 Queen St. W., thewanderly.com.

Tokyo Smoke’s bitters, which are are made with the brand’s espresso, bird’s eye chili and cocoa, are a key ingredient in the tasty Shibuya Go cocktail. $30. 850b Adelaide St. W., tokyosmoke.com.

To celebrate Rogue One, Uniqlo has released a new Star Wars collection that’s great for those who tend to stay on the dark side of the holidays. $30. Multiple locations, uniqlo.ca.

Akai Ceramic Studio hand-crafts beautiful ceramic mugs that make sipping hot apple cider stylish. $30. Available at Village Juicery, multiple locations, villagejuicery.com.

The TTC’s new online shop is now peddling merch like this unexpectedly cute streetcar USB key. $25. Ttcshop.ca.