How an entertainment-loving couple lucked into the perfect North Toronto party pad

One couple’s North Toronto ode to entertaining

Sebastien and Sheila Centner are compulsive hosts. He’s the head of Eatertainment, which operates the swank One Eighty restaurant on the 51st floor of the Manulife Centre. At home, they throw raucous dos whether there’s a special occasion or not (mostly, there’s not)—like a recent party featuring sushi served on nude models, a.k.a. Nyotaimori. One morning last July, Sheila stuck a for-sale listing in front of Sebastien’s face and insisted he check the place out. Their 18-year-old son, Colsen, was heading off to the University of Miami, and Sheila figured it was time to downsize, so she’d been house-hunting behind Sebastien’s back. As soon as he saw it, he was sold. The 3,500-square-foot house by Gina Schafrick of Design Nine Architects might as well have been tailor-made for them. It has a 30-foot counter-cabinet combo (fantastic for large parties), a massive Gaggenau fridge with fully automated shelving that adjusts to accommodate whatever the Centners plan to serve their guests, and not one but two Miele dishwashers to ease the burden of post-party tidying. The place was listed at $1.795 million; the couple made a bully offer of $1.9 million. An hour later, the house was theirs. The Centners have already tested its party potential—and then some: since moving in last year, they’ve hosted 30 gatherings in their new digs.

Local artist Thrush Holmes custom-made this neon sign for the Centners. It says “mother fucker” in cursive. Fabric by British fashion designer Paul Smith covers the chairs and pillows in the living room. Sheila bought it in New York:

Eames chairs surround a dining room table from Kiosk. The painting on the right is by Toronto artist Amanda Clyne:

This 1972 abstract by Larry Poons is supposed to be hung vertically, but after Sebastien couldn’t find a home for it, he flipped it sideways over the fireplace:

Radiant in-floor heating in the kitchen keeps feet toasty during wintertime bashes:

Sebastien picked up this chrome pendant chandelier from Klaus:

“Untitled,” a piece by David Urban, is from Jane Corkin Gallery in the Distillery District:

Lily, the Centners’ pet schnauzer, is relaxing next to a black and white blanket from Hermès: