Cottage of the Week: $5.5 million for a cottage with a giant boathouse on Lake Rosseau

Address: 24 Carr Road West

Neighbourhood: Port Carling

Agent: Maria Tingey, Royal LePage Lakes of Muskoka Realty Inc., Brokerage

Price: $5,495,000

The place

A six-bedroom cottage with a mix of southwest terra cotta and northeast beach house style. It’s located on Lake Rosseau, one of the “big three” most desirable lakes in cottage country.

The interior is big on wall paintings:

There’s plenty of seating space:

The great room has a towering wall of windows facing Lake Rosseau:

Here’s the dining area:

A very scenic powder room:

The kitchen:

There are six bedrooms. Here’s one of them:

Another bedroom:

And another:

And yet another:

The master bedroom has maybe the most elaborate mural treatment yet:

And here’s the master ensuite:

The basement rec room is set against some kind of rainforest scene:

There’s a large boathouse:

The nice thing about having a cottage on one of the bigger lakes is that you can actually get some use out of a boat like this:

The history

The home, completed in 2004, was designed with entertaining in mind. A central kitchen and dining area leads into a sprawling Muskoka room, complete with a hot tub:

Big selling point

A few overnight guests are no problem: there’s a three-car garage, and the boathouse has its own sleeping quarters:

And its own kitchen:

Possible deal breaker

The murals and stencils in nearly every room are intricate and well executed, but buyers looking for a more neutral interior are going to need white paint. A lot of it.

By the numbers

• $5,495,000

• $22,017.00 in taxes (2016)

• 4,196 square feet

• 2,004-square-foot lower level

• 205 feet of waterfront

• 6 bedrooms

• 6 bathrooms

• 1.66 acres