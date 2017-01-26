Five super-luxurious ski-country getaways that you can buy this winter (if you’re loaded)

It’s cold, and the city is wet and gross. Those with the inclination (and an extra million bucks or so) to escape Toronto for more than just the occasional one-off ski trip are living it up in some surprisingly modern all-season cottages, many of them within easy driving distance of the slopes. Here, five ski-hill-adjacent properties where the winter-loving wealthy among us can schuss in style, all of them currently on the market.

124 Indian Circle, Blue Mountains

Agent: Todd Brooker, Remax Four Seasons Realty Limited, Brokerage

Price: $2,450,000

The drive: 2 hours from Nathan Phillips Square

This home, built in 1988 and renovated in 2011, has four bedrooms, five bathrooms and over 3,500 square feet of space. The master bedroom, which measures 1,350 square feet on its own, has a walk-in closet, a gas fireplace and an ensuite bathroom. The owner’s feet will never be cold, thanks to in-floor heating and an oversized fireplace in the living room. Georgian Peaks is only three kilometers away.

Here’s the living and dining area:

The master bedroom gets, um, quite a bit of natural light:

Normally we’re against carpets in bathrooms, but this works:

There’s a hot tub in the backyard:

63 Sydenham Trail West, Duntroon

Agent: LeeAnn Matthews and Chris Keleher, Royal LePage Locations North (Collingwood), Brokerage

Price: $2,195,000

The drive: 1 hour and 50 minutes from Nathan Phillips Square

This home was completed last year, so everything is brand new. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, all on about 4.5 acres of land. Outside, the panoramic views stretch all the way to Georgian Bay. It’s about a 20-minute drive from Blue Mountain. (Osler Bluff is a bit closer, but it’s a members-only ski resort.)

Here’s the living room:

And the kitchen and dining area:

The view:

223 Hidden Lake Road, Blue Mountains

Agent: Mary Riopelle and Mark Veer, Remax Four Seasons Realty Limited, Brokerage

Price: $3,795,000

The drive: Just over 2 hours from Nathan Phillips Square

A five-bedroom, six-bathroom behemoth, with 7,500 square feet of space on 25 acres. There’s something for everyone here, including pitch-and-putt golf, a home theatre and a wine cellar. For skiing purposes, Blue Mountain is only an eight-minute drive away, and Craigleith is even closer. For after the slopes, the master suite has a hot tub, and there are many indoor and outdoor fireplaces.

The golf area:

The living room, with stylish exposed ceiling rafters:

And the master bedroom:

595881 4th Line, Blue Mountains

Agent: Nicole Paara, Andres Paara and Karen E. Willison, Royal LePage Locations North (Thornbury), Brokerage

Price: $1,950,000

The drive: 2 hours from Nathan Phillips Square

This modernist home was designed with the environment in mind. Inside, passive solar heating, radiant floor heating and mostly recyclable construction materials like wood, concrete and steel keep its carbon footprint low. Outside, the home was built on an existing clearing, meaning the local flora was left largely undisturbed, and there are no lawns to water or mow. It’s a 12-minute drive from Blue Mountain, but there’s no need to get in the car: the 37 acres of property are ample territory for some private cross-country ski action.

A metal wall and concrete flooring give the living area a loft-like feel:

The kitchen is very orange:

And, for after the ski expedition, there’s a sauna:

1150 Bass Lake Sideroad, Oro-Medonte

Agent: Alex Hayward, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd. Brokerage, Port Carling

Price: $1,895,000

The drive: 1 hour and 35 minutes from Nathan Phillips Square

Built in 2012, this five-bedroom, three-bathroom home was designed to impress. With 20-foot ceilings in the great room, a billiards room (with a 300-bottle wine cellar within) and two triple-car garages perfect for storing a fleet of snowmobiles, this property has plenty of winter-fun potential. It’s a 10-minute drive to Horseshoe Valley, and, of course, it has the obligatory hot tub—an outdoor one.

The living area:

The kitchen:

And the billiards room, with its wine cellar: