A few Blue Jays showed up to Xavier Dolan’s premiere party for It’s Only the End of the World

The premiere party for It’s Only the End of The World channelled some serious lazy-Sunday vibes, with both cast members and director Xavier Dolan only showing up to Figo an hour and a half after the first wave of guests had arrived.

The Stars

Director Xavier Dolan:





Gaspard Ulliel (left) with Dolan:





Nathalie Baye:





Fefe Dobson:





Blue Jays (from left to right) Ryan Goins, Marcus Stroman and Kevin Pillar:

The Scene

Conversations in French and English intermingled amid an eclectic playlist that included Lorde, Aaliyah and Rihanna. Attendees snacked on ricotta-topped crostini, grilled shrimp and succulent lamb shanks. Most of the guests hung out around large (and very white) floral arrangements that included hydrangeas, roses, camellias and orchids.

The Gossip

Gaspard Ulliel was the first of movie’s stars to arrive, but he only went in when Dolan appeared around half an hour later, around 1:30 a.m. Dolan was presented with a three-tier, Nespresso-infused, sparkler-topped cake, after which friends enveloped him in bear hugs (which he enthusiastically reciprocated). Dolan and Ulliel sat down to a late dinner with cast member Nathalie Baye (grilled branzino, zucchini fritti, tagliatelle with clams, strip loin) while guests drank the night away. It’s no wonder the event waitstaff was told to anticipate a 4 a.m. close—once done with dinner, Dolan and friends returned to the festivities.