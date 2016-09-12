Natalie Portman busted out her dance moves at Jackie’s premiere party

Natalie Portman and director Pablo Larrain represented the biopic Jackie at last night’s Soho House party—nobody else from the movie was in attendance. But a few other stars made appearances, too, just for fun.

The Stars

Director Pablo Larrain shed his grey blazer early on:





Natalie Portman showed up fashionably late in an elegant floor-length Prada gown and Tiffany earrings:





Evan Rachel Wood arrived around midnight in a Wildfang jean jacket and ripped jeans:





Kate Hudson, seen here with stylist Sophie Lopez, kept it casual with a semi-sheer top and flared jeans:

The Scene

The crowd of about 175 guests snacked on scallop ceviche, salmon tartare and bite-sized meatballs, while sipping custom Grey Goose cocktails with names like Le Fizz. DJ DaF from Paris spun deep house, but it wasn’t until the end of the night that Portman started busting out some moves.

The Gossip

Portman mingled with fans but stayed close to the giant moose head near the exit all night. Still, she was a good sport, staying to chat with guests till about 1 a.m.