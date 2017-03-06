Everything you need to know about Toronto’s first generation of “Real Housewives”
This month, the Real Housewives empire arrives in Toronto, bringing with it a high dosage of drama and décolletage. Just who are Hogtown’s mansion-dwelling, stiletto-sporting trophy wives? We found out.
Kara Alloway
CV: Former Allure editor.
Age: “Never!”
Marital status: Married 22 years to lawyer, realtor and builder Graham Alloway.
Progeny: Three sons.
Primary residence: Hoggs Hollow.
Secondary residence: Cottage in Muskoka.
Wheels: Mercedes ML63 AMG.
Fashion cred: Wore the Galliano newsprint dress before Sarah Jessica Parker.
Guilty pleasure: “Prank-calling my husband at work.”
Go-to spa treatment: “Facial Biologique Recherche on the Champs-Élysées. I swear you come out looking 10 years younger.”
Signature handbag: “A special-edition Birkin. I also buy a new Céline or Givenchy every season.”
Shoe count: 150 pairs.
Most impressive contacts on her phone: Kathy and Nicky Hilton.
Household employees: “A housekeeper who comes twice a week. I’m going to write a book called I Fired My Full-Time Housekeeper and Lost 15 Pounds.”
Veuve or Moët: “I’m a prosecco girl.”
Gregoriane Minot
CV: Actor, formerly in a Quebec sitcom. Most recent gig was a Ford commercial.
Age: 41.
Marital status: Married 20 years to Pierre Jutras, president of the Spoke Club.
Engagement ring: A princess cut diamond.
Progeny: One son, one daughter.
Primary residence: The Beach.
Wheels: Land Rover.
Memberships: Spoke Club.
Guilty pleasure: “A good poutine.”
Go-to spa treatment: “Turkish bath and massage at Hammam Spa.”
Hidden talent: “Braising meat.”
Celebrity idol: “Céline Dion. Everybody who knows me knows that.”
Recent getaway: “Turks and Caicos with my family for a week.”
Signature handbag: “A beautiful clutch by a local designer Anavi Designs.”
Household employees: Nanny.
Veuve or Moët: Veuve.
Ann Kaplan Mulholland
CV: CEO of iFinance Canada.
Age: 56.
Marital status: Married 15 years to plastic surgeon Stephen Muholland, her second husband.
Wedding ring: “I’ve gone up a carat each husband. My newest is 12.4 carats.”
Progeny: “Five boys, three girls, two step-daughters from my first marriage, and a girl from Ethiopia who has lived with us off and on for the last several years.”
Primary residence: Forest Hill.
Secondary residence: Vancouver condo.
Recent splurge: A $23,000 Zac Posen dress.
Celebrity idols: “Ellen DeGeneres, Angelina Jolie, Oprah Winfrey—the ones who give back.”
Recent getaway: Moscow for one day and Vienna for dinner. (She collected 250,000 Air Miles in 2016.)
Lapdog: A scraggly poodle, Emma.
Signature handbag: “Louis Vuitton. I have many.”
Nips and tucks: “Regular Botox and fillers. I have big lips, but they’re natural.”
Jana Webb
CV: Former travel TV show host, founder of a Joga business (“yoga for jocks”) with pro-athlete clients.
Age: “I’ve kept it a mystery.”
Marital status: “Divorced with a capital D.”
Progeny: One son.
Primary residence: The Beach.
Wheels: Range Rover.
Go-to spa treatment: “The best facials are in Japan.”
Celeb idol: “Madonna, because she knows how to reinvent herself.”
Recent getaway: “Hawaii, for the Pro-Am golf tournament. I stayed at the Four Seasons.”
Last time in a private plane: Last month.
Lapdog: “My English bulldog, Beach, just passed this year.”
Signature handbags: Michael Kors, Kate Spade and Louis Vuitton.
Shoe count: 300 pairs of sneakers.
Nips and tucks: “Just do what makes you feel better.”
Roxy Earle
CV: Dress-sharing app founder, former exec at ad agency Ogilvy and Mather.
Age: “Proudly 33.”
Marital status: Married to Raghu “Rags” Kilambi, tech entrepreneur and banker.
Engagement ring: A six-carat radiant cut. “I didn’t say no, that’s for sure.”
Progeny: Two stepsons.
Primary residence: “The Yannex”—i.e., Yorkville/Annex.
Recent splurge: Two custom gowns by Ruslan Krachun for a total of $8,000.
Recent getaway: “My husband and I flew 16 friends to a 20,000-square-foot villa in Turks and Caicos for a week.”
Lapdog: “Lola Penelope Earle, a golden doodle with custom bows to match my outfits. If I ever have a baby, I’m going to get Lola a miniature version of herself.”
Motto: “Err on the side of fabulous.”
Signature handbag: “A Louis Vuitton I bought with the first bonus I ever got.”
Most impressive contact on her phone: Taraji P. Henson.
Veuve or Moët: “Neither. My favourite restaurant in Toronto, Los Colibris, has a red wine sangria named after me.”
Joan Kelley-Walker
CV: Producer, writer and host of celebrity interview show Red Carpet Diary.
Age: “Age is an irrelevant number.”
Marital status: Married 17 years to Don Walker, CEO of Magna (and Belinda Stronach’s ex-husband).
Progeny: Two sons, one stepson and one stepdaughter.
Primary residence: King City.
Secondary residences: A pied-à-terre in Toronto, cottage in Muskoka, chalet in Colorado and retreat in Florida.
Celeb idol: “Ellen DeGeneres. She’s positive, generous and makes people happy.”
Lap pets: Hunter, a lab; Beau, a German shepherd; and cats Bandit and Smokey.
Signature handbag: “A limited-edition silver Chanel, which was less than $4,000. I refuse to spend $50,000 on a purse.”
Shoe count: “About 50 pairs of heels.”
Household employees: House manager, nanny, cleaner, cottage maintenance staff.
Veuve or Moët: “Veuve. I like the size of the bubbles.”
Nips and tucks: “Botox is part of grooming. It’s how modern women treat themselves.”