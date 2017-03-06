Everything you need to know about Toronto’s first generation of “Real Housewives”

This month, the Real Housewives empire arrives in Toronto, bringing with it a high dosage of drama and décolletage. Just who are Hogtown’s mansion-dwelling, stiletto-sporting trophy wives? We found out.





Kara Alloway

CV: Former Allure editor.

Age: “Never!”

Marital status: Married 22 years to lawyer, realtor and builder Graham Alloway.

Progeny: Three sons.

Primary residence: Hoggs Hollow.

Secondary residence: Cottage in Muskoka.

Wheels: Mercedes ML63 AMG.

Fashion cred: Wore the Galliano newsprint dress before Sarah Jessica Parker.

Guilty pleasure: “Prank-calling my husband at work.”

Go-to spa treatment: “Facial Biologique Recherche on the Champs-Élysées. I swear you come out looking 10 years younger.”

Signature handbag: “A special-edition Birkin. I also buy a new Céline or Givenchy every season.”

Shoe count: 150 pairs.

Most impressive contacts on her phone: Kathy and Nicky Hilton.

Household employees: “A housekeeper who comes twice a week. I’m going to write a book called I Fired My Full-Time Housekeeper and Lost 15 Pounds.”

Veuve or Moët: “I’m a prosecco girl.”

Gregoriane Minot

CV: Actor, formerly in a Quebec sitcom. Most recent gig was a Ford commercial.

Age: 41.

Marital status: Married 20 years to Pierre Jutras, president of the Spoke Club.

Engagement ring: A princess cut diamond.

Progeny: One son, one daughter.

Primary residence: The Beach.

Wheels: Land Rover.

Memberships: Spoke Club.

Guilty pleasure: “A good poutine.”

Go-to spa treatment: “Turkish bath and massage at Hammam Spa.”

Hidden talent: “Braising meat.”

Celebrity idol: “Céline Dion. Everybody who knows me knows that.”

Recent getaway: “Turks and Caicos with my family for a week.”

Signature handbag: “A beautiful clutch by a local designer Anavi Designs.”

Household employees: Nanny.

Veuve or Moët: Veuve.

Ann Kaplan Mulholland

CV: CEO of iFinance Canada.

Age: 56.

Marital status: Married 15 years to plastic surgeon Stephen Muholland, her second husband.

Wedding ring: “I’ve gone up a carat each husband. My newest is 12.4 carats.”

Progeny: “Five boys, three girls, two step-daughters from my first marriage, and a girl from Ethiopia who has lived with us off and on for the last several years.”

Primary residence: Forest Hill.

Secondary residence: Vancouver condo.

Recent splurge: A $23,000 Zac Posen dress.

Celebrity idols: “Ellen DeGeneres, Angelina Jolie, Oprah Winfrey—the ones who give back.”

Recent getaway: Moscow for one day and Vienna for dinner. (She collected 250,000 Air Miles in 2016.)

Lapdog: A scraggly poodle, Emma.

Signature handbag: “Louis Vuitton. I have many.”

Nips and tucks: “Regular Botox and fillers. I have big lips, but they’re natural.”

Jana Webb

CV: Former travel TV show host, founder of a Joga business (“yoga for jocks”) with pro-athlete clients.

Age: “I’ve kept it a mystery.”

Marital status: “Divorced with a capital D.”

Progeny: One son.

Primary residence: The Beach.

Wheels: Range Rover.

Go-to spa treatment: “The best facials are in Japan.”

Celeb idol: “Madonna, because she knows how to reinvent herself.”

Recent getaway: “Hawaii, for the Pro-Am golf tournament. I stayed at the Four Seasons.”

Last time in a private plane: Last month.

Lapdog: “My English bulldog, Beach, just passed this year.”

Signature handbags: Michael Kors, Kate Spade and Louis Vuitton.

Shoe count: 300 pairs of sneakers.

Nips and tucks: “Just do what makes you feel better.”

Roxy Earle

CV: Dress-sharing app founder, former exec at ad agency Ogilvy and Mather.

Age: “Proudly 33.”

Marital status: Married to Raghu “Rags” Kilambi, tech entrepreneur and banker.

Engagement ring: A six-carat radiant cut. “I didn’t say no, that’s for sure.”

Progeny: Two stepsons.

Primary residence: “The Yannex”—i.e., Yorkville/Annex.

Recent splurge: Two custom gowns by Ruslan Krachun for a total of $8,000.

Recent getaway: “My husband and I flew 16 friends to a 20,000-square-foot villa in Turks and Caicos for a week.”

Lapdog: “Lola Penelope Earle, a golden doodle with custom bows to match my outfits. If I ever have a baby, I’m going to get Lola a miniature version of herself.”

Motto: “Err on the side of fabulous.”

Signature handbag: “A Louis Vuitton I bought with the first bonus I ever got.”

Most impressive contact on her phone: Taraji P. Henson.

Veuve or Moët: “Neither. My favourite restaurant in Toronto, Los Colibris, has a red wine sangria named after me.”

Joan Kelley-Walker

CV: Producer, writer and host of celebrity interview show Red Carpet Diary.

Age: “Age is an irrelevant number.”

Marital status: Married 17 years to Don Walker, CEO of Magna (and Belinda Stronach’s ex-husband).

Progeny: Two sons, one stepson and one stepdaughter.

Primary residence: King City.

Secondary residences: A pied-à-terre in Toronto, cottage in Muskoka, chalet in Colorado and retreat in Florida.

Celeb idol: “Ellen DeGeneres. She’s positive, generous and makes people happy.”

Lap pets: Hunter, a lab; Beau, a German shepherd; and cats Bandit and Smokey.

Signature handbag: “A limited-edition silver Chanel, which was less than $4,000. I refuse to spend $50,000 on a purse.”

Shoe count: “About 50 pairs of heels.”

Household employees: House manager, nanny, cleaner, cottage maintenance staff.

Veuve or Moët: “Veuve. I like the size of the bubbles.”

Nips and tucks: “Botox is part of grooming. It’s how modern women treat themselves.”