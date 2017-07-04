Here’s a pretty good video of Drake’s surprise performance at Nathan Phillips Square

Did you have a nice Canada Day long weekend? Did you spend all your time admiring the giant rubber duck? In that case, you probably missed Drake’s surprise appearance on Sunday night during some sesquicentennial festivities at Nathan Phillips Square, following a free performance by Dvsn. There were cameras on stage, so we’ll probably have high-quality footage eventually. In the meantime, someone in the audience managed to get some surprisingly good amateur video from just below the stage. It’s embedded above.