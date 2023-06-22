The perfect day trip in Bloor-Yorkville

Grab a loved one or head out on your own with these two curated itineraries that’ll have you enjoying the heart of Toronto in Bloor-Yorkville

The sun is shining, the temperature is rising and Toronto is heating up for a summer full of wellness weekends, high-end shopping trips and destinations to satisfy your cultural cravings. Whether you’re hitting the town solo or with your partner or best friend, Bloor-Yorkville is bound to become your new favourite haunt, where everything you could want for a summer day is no more than a few steps away.

Looking to be pampered after a chilly season cooped up at home? Building a list of things to do this summer with a loved one? We’ve curated an itinerary full of long-loved locales and new hot spots in Bloor-Yorkville to suit each scenario. (And we recommend doing both.)

Itinerary No. 1: Wellness and pampering

Kick off your day with a luxurious, natural, high-tech facial at Pure + Simple Yorkville, an all-natural skincare and wellness spa. Choose from an indulgent selection of facials that renew, cleanse, decongest and bring out your inner glow.

All that relaxation can make you peckish. Around the corner from Pure + Simple, you’ll find ONE Restaurant just inside the luxury five-star Hazelton Hotel. Sit at the sumptuous bar, on the spacious tree-lined patio or in the lavish dining room of this contemporary Yorkville hotspot. Nosh on high-stacked pancakes with blueberry compote for the perfect brunch before continuing your day.

LUMAS Toronto (159 Yorkville Ave.)

Feeling artsy? Head up the street for some culture at LUMAS Toronto, known for being the most relevant destination for accessible art pieces. Pick up museum-quality photographic artwork for your space with the help of their knowledgeable staff, no matter what your budget is. With wedding season coming up, consider a gift card from LUMAS for the happy couple.

Andrews (Yorkville Village, 55 Avenue Rd.)

Treat yourself to an updated wardrobe at Andrews, a Toronto-based, family-owned upscale womenswear retailer that started at Holt Renfrew in the 1950s. Find creativity, individuality and confidence among racks of classic pieces sure to inspire outfits for your next European vacation.

Spa at Four Seasons Toronto (60 Yorkville Ave.)

What’s a solo day date without a little bit of R&R? Head on over to the Spa at Four Seasons Toronto and indulge in one of the many manicure and pedicure options—and throw in the popular Refreshing Foot Recovery treatment after all that walking. Afterward, take a load off in one of two steam rooms and enjoy a decadent shower with organic shampoos, conditioners and body washes to clean off the day.

Itinerary No. 2: Perfect for pairs

Royal Ontario Museum (100 Queens Park)

Start your day off with an artistic bang at the Royal Ontario Museum. Grab a coffee at the basement café and spend hours walking through the impressive permanent collections. Don’t leave before checking out the current exhibitions on the T. Rex and Canadian modern art.

Miznon (1235 Bay St.)

A five-minute walk from the ROM will find you at Miznon, a popular Mediterranean street food restaurant that’s perfect for sharing. Enjoy fresh pitas full of sizzling meats, fish, and seared and roasted veggies with delicious sides like dill-roasted broccoli, whole roasted baby cauliflower and more. It’s so good there might be a wait, but it’s definitely worth it.

Veronica Beard (111 Yorkville Ave., Suite 101)

Whoever you’re with, they’re bound to find something at Veronica Beard—or at least they’ll be able to help you choose what to buy. New to the neighbourhood, this upscale New York City–based women’s fashion brand offers ready-to-wear clothing to suit every style, whether you want something timeless and elegant or trend-forward and playful.

Reformation (87 Yorkville Ave., Suite 8)

Keep the shopping spree going at the brand-new Reformation boutique in Yorkville. The Los Angeles–born fashion brand, known for crafting timeless and sustainable women’s clothing, just opened its first Canadian flagship store. It offers customers a unique, high-tech shopping experience. Head into your fitting room, select some items from the touchscreen and watch them descend into your room via the custom closets.

AP restaurant (Manulife Centre, 55 Bloor St. W, 51st floor)

Cap off your day sky-high at Antonio Park’s restaurant in the heart of Bloor-Yorkville. Satisfy your hunger with mouth-watering Japanese and Pan-Asian-inspired dishes, from kimchi gyoza to melt-in-your-mouth sashimi, crispy tempura and delicious Wagyu tacos. After dinner, head outside for a toast on the iconic 51st-floor patio—the highest rooftop patio in the city; it offers incredible views. To the north, you can see every detail of midtown Toronto, and to the south, you’ll be wowed by unobstructed views of the core’s high-rise-filled skyline.