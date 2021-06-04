2021 Summer Camp Directory

2021 Summer Camp Directory

Make the most of your kids’ time off with these fun, educational and engaging summer camp options!

The last year or so has left so many kids with more cancelled summer plans than they’d probably like to talk about. But summer 2021 doesn’t have to be a rinse! With a chance to get creative, be challenged and explore various subjects in new and dynamic ways, we’ve rounded up some of the best summer camps with in-person and virtual options for your kids!

Debate Camp

A camp that welcomes all ability levels, from the novice speaker and perhaps even reluctant speaker to the super-star debater, Debate Camp has developed public speaking and debate programming for youth since 2002. Open to campers, age 10 (rising grade 5) to age 14/15 (rising junior), Debate Camp creates a welcoming learning environment with an enriching blend of learning, skills and fun. Life at Debate Camp is intellectually stimulating, and a place where the confidence to speak, debate and engage in the broader world of divergent views is curated within the safe protocols of parliamentary debate.

The STEAM Project

Run by Ontario-Certified Teachers with a high staff-to-camper ratio of 1:3, The STEAM Project helps kids become thoughtful designers, inventors and scientists. By providing kids with traditional tools and access to high-tech equipment, kids from JK to Secondary age can learn new skills and become inspired to design, make and experiment with anything they can imagine. Participating in The STEAM Project’s culture of invention, kids can build friendships as they work together with other innovative and inquisitive young minds. Campers develop their skills, mindsets and experiences through design challenges, problem-solving activities and group projects with additional leadership opportunities for older campers. With an environment that is mistake-friendly and where creativity and imagination are treasured, The STEAM Project is an ideal space for kids of all ages to learn, become resilient, develop and grow.

Toronto Kidz

Toronto Kidz offers a multi-activity day camp for 5-12-year-old kids. For their younger campers, their Kidz Camp offers weekly themes such as Dinosaurs, Animals, Pirates, etc., while their older campers at their Junior Camp deep dive into Leadership, Arts, Outdoor Survival, and more. All their programs are planned to be held in-person this year with weekly field trips to Toronto’s main attractions, such as the ROM, Science Centre, Toronto Zoo and more. Their programming offers the perfect mix of indoor and outdoor activities that are fun and engaging while fostering curiosity, resilience and teamwork.

Queen’s University

For the last 30 years, the Enrichment Studies Unit at Queen’s University has connected students in grades 5-12 with fun and challenging activities in all kinds of subjects like engineering, biology, psychology, politics, creative writing and more. This summer, excite their curiosity with five-day online summer courses that allow students to explore new ideas in a virtual university setting. Courses are built on the success of our Enrichment Online programs and use OnQ, Queen’s dedicated online learning environment, Zoom, MS Teams and other virtual engagement platforms to deliver on our student’s educational goals. Courses have flexible schedules for students to learn with ESU, keep their summer job, play sports, attend a day camp and enjoy their summer!

Camp Treble

Two of Ontario’s favourite music leaders, Featherstone Music and Jiggles and Lélé, have collaborated to create the highlight of the summer: Camp Treble! With ten exciting camps to choose from, including Musical Theatre, Rapping & Rhythm, Rock Band and more, Summer On The Staff is an innovative, educational, fun-filled line-up of virtual music programs for children ages 4-15 years old. Small class sizes mean kids get a positive experience filled with growth and meaningful connections. Campers will improve their musicality, express their creativity and sharpen their skills, all while connecting with fellow young musicians.

The Cube School

Focusing on empowering campers to develop the skills they’ll need for a successful future, The Cube School offers various STEM classes and camp programming throughout the year. Taking a well-balanced, creative, and technical approach to their virtual camp programming for kids, middle school students and teens, The Cube School goes beyond the typical “learn-to-code” camps. Their educational and fun camps encourage students to explore technology and creative subjects to enrich their interests and grow in their tech-based skills. Campers can choose from diverse subject areas like stop motion animation, coding, robotics, video game design, digital arts, 3D modelling, Minecraft, and more. In addition, middle school students and teens learn about industry-standard, professional software such as Unity, Adobe Photoshop and Blender.

Budding Genius

Named one of the world’s most innovative programs for kids by the University of Toronto, Budding Genius Academy has opened its registration for Summer Camp 2021. Since launching its online school, the academy offers more engaging and innovative activities in science, technology, engineering, art and math streams (STEAM) than any other learning program. Kids in many countries such as Saudi Arabia, the U.S., the Bahamas and Canada will attend their various camps to turn milk into plastic, code an actual robot to play piano during AI classes, make a robot out of a toothbrush and become faster than a calculator! Covering art, craft, animation, math/abacus and robotics, to artificial intelligence, coding, science and engineering, Budding Genius Academy will keep your kids’ minds sharp this summer without compromising the fun. Parents can sign up online with camps running from July 5 until September 3, 2021.

Power of Words Academy

Seeking to help children develop excellent communication and leadership skills, Power of Words Academy offers a range of camps and programs that build confidence and critical thinking in a supportive and fun environment. The Academy’s popular day programs include creative writing camps, where children create and publish books, and debate camps, where students learn strategies to formulate and advocate their thoughts and opinions while practicing public speaking. Parents can take advantage of the academic enrichment programs led by certified teachers year-round, providing students with the core building blocks of effective communication to become more persuasive and confident writers and presenters. As an added bonus, programming is offered both virtually and in person.