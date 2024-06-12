Wedding guest guide: Five essential styling tips for men

As Toronto’s wedding season blooms, social calendars are bursting with events. And between the RSVPs and gift selections, a crucial question emerges: what to wear?

This season, ditch the stress and invest in timeless and versatile pieces. We’ve partnered with Tip Top, a Canadian leader in event fashion, to help you navigate the world of wedding guest attire. Discover mix-and-match options and statement pieces from the Spring 2024 Lookbook, which allow you to create an outfit that’s not just wedding-worthy but also easy to transition seamlessly into your everyday wardrobe.

Be dress-code savvy

Wedding invitations often throw around terms like “formal” and “semi-formal”—leaving you wondering what to wear. Fret not, gents; this is where Tip Top’s diverse selection comes in.

For black-tie soirées

For formal ceremonies

Sophistication is key. A dark suit in navy or charcoal is your best bet. Match it with a modern dress shirt, a tie, and oxford or derby shoes in complementary tones.

For semi-formal nuptials

Versatility shines here. Consider a lighter-coloured suit in grey or wheat with a dress shirt and a paisley tie for personality.

For cocktail receptions

Show off your style. Tip Top offers suit separates in a range of colours and patterns. For casual settings, consider a statement jacket with modern casual pants.

When in doubt, overdressed is better than underdressed. Tip Top’s experienced staff can help you find the perfect outfit for any dress code.



Accessorize with intention

The right accessories can elevate your look and add a touch of charm. Plus, many can be reused for future events. From cufflinks to suspenders, Tip Top has it all. Consider a pocket square for a pop of colour or a plaid tie that reflects your individuality. Add a watch and a polished belt to tie the outfit together. Pro tip: choose a pocket square or tie you can wear with different suits or shirts to maximize your investment and expand your everyday style options.

Shop early for the best selection

There’s nothing more frustrating than finding the perfect outfit—only to find that your size or desired colour is out of stock. With a wide selection of suits, separates and accessories, Tip Top is your one-stop shop for wedding guest attire—but popular styles and sizes sell out fast, especially during peak season, so make sure you shop early to avoid panic.



Embrace versatility

Forget one-time-wear rentals. The modern guest turns to timeless pieces that can be mixed and matched to create multiple looks. Purchasing individual items is a great way to do just that. Create a unique wedding look, then coordinate those pieces into new outfits for work and social events. For instance, combine a sleek black jacket with a patterned shirt and dress pants for a wedding. Later, rock that same jacket with a white T-shirt and dark-wash jeans for a casual date night. Tip Top’s suits cost less than a rental!

Don’t shy away from colour

While classic black and navy suits are a safe choice, weddings are a great opportunity to showcase your personality with bolder pieces. Tip Top offers a vibrant selection of suits and separates in rich jewel tones like emerald green and lighter, summery hues like sky blue and pink. Don’t be afraid to step outside your comfort zone and embrace a statement piece. A coloured jacket can be the focal point of your outfit, or you can incorporate a patterned shirt or pocket square from the latest collection, which features 20-plus stylish colours.

