How to find the sparkly party dress of your dreams

How to find the sparkly party dress of your dreams

Style-savvy Torontonian Shannae Ingelton Smith takes the Nordstrom Holiday Shopping Challenge

Toronto talent agent, mom and social-media influencer Shannae Ingelton Smith loves plenty of things about shopping at Nordstrom. On top of that list, she says, is “a personal styling service to help you find the perfect outfit for the perfect occasion.” To prove how handy that is—especially this time of year—we asked Shannae to take the Nordstrom Holiday Shopping Challenge. With 45 minutes on the clock, Shannae paired up with a Nordstrom stylist to find a party outfit, along with sure-to-please presents for her husband and their unicorn-loving three-year-old daughter, Kensington.

The outfit of her dreams? “I’m thinking maybe something sequin, maybe a cocktail dress with some cool details on it,” she said. Watch the video to find out how she did.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Success! Shannae scored a silver sequined gown by Xscape ($405) and Ted Baker silver heels ($249.95). For her daughter, she found the Donut Worry I’m a Unicorn cross-body kids’ bag ($14.50) and Melissa & Doug Oversized Unicorn toy ($149.99) and for her husband, a Nordstrom Men’s Shop plaid fleece robe with faux shearling lining ($116). All available in-store at Nordstrom.