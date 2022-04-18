Sneaker hunting in Jurassic Park: 16 of the best kicks at the Raptors playoffs

Playoff basketball has returned and so has the epic tailgate zone known as Jurassic Park. For the first time since 2019, fans can cheer on their team—and preen—in the company of other diehards. Here is some of the best Raps-repping footwear at Saturday’s reopening.

Joseph Anthony Ordoñez, a 42-year-old grocery store worker

“I like the old 5s, 4s and 3s. Nike released these sneakers when I was a kid; I’m buying them now.”

Kick check: Jordan 5 Retro Raging Bulls

Jerome Cheng, a 37-year-old producer

“It’s my first day wearing these shoes. There’s no better way to come back to a Raptors tailgate.”

Kick check: New Balance 650R Aimé Leon Dore

Ronik Dhillon, a 7-year-old student

“I’m a superfan. I’m wearing my Raptors’ stuff and my Jordan shoes. I’ve had them for 10 months.”

Kick check: Nike Jordan 1 mid

Sebastian Acevedo, a 19-year-old student

“I got these over the summer—they’re Raptor colours.”

Kick check: Jordan 4 Retro OG Fire Red

Ziad Zeada, 29, unemployed

“I gotta come out in the red and black and white way. Jordan’s, classics.”

Kick check: Jordan 6-17-23

Braeden Carito, a 17-year-old student

“These shoes were inspired by Milwaukee Bucks player Giannis Antetokounmpo, but I’m wearing them because they look nice.”

Kick check: Zoom Freak 2

Ralph Discoso, a 49-year-old janitor

“I’m wearing my red Puma shoes with a little bit of gold in the back. These are my sports shoes.”

Kick check: Puma RS-Fast Canada

Nicole Celep, a 25-year-old grocery store manager

“I spent two hours online getting these Jordan 11s.”

Kick check: Jordan 11 Retro Playoffs Bred

Aaron Reyes, a 22-year-old call centre representative

“They go well with the jersey, so I thought this would be a proper fit.”

Kick check: Nike Dunk Low University Red

Faisal Al-Khalili, a 22-year-old MLSE employee

“These were part of the first drop in 2019.”

Kick check: Nike LDV Waffle Sacai

Glendon Wilson, a 33-year-old recreation coordinator

“I’m a big Jordan 1 fan so I figured they would be appropriate.”

Kick check: Jordan 1 Mid Gym Red Black White

Glen Napao, a 28-year-old who works at Sobeys Corporate

“I’ve these Yeezy 350s for about 2 years now.”

Kick check: Yeezy Boost 350 v2 Black Non-Reflective

Marcus Mendes, a 24-year-old who works in cannabis

“My Yeezys were a gift from a friend.”

Kick check: Yeezy 500 Taupe Light

Ming Leung, a 40-year-old bank director

“These are modelled after the Nike Jordan 1s, and they’re actually kids’ shoes.”

Kick check: Nike kids trainers

Jennifer Groves, a 42-year-old usher

“I’ve got my Fred Van Vleet jersey on, my white-and-black Jordan’s and my Raptor’s jacket.”

Kick check: Jordan XXXV DNA

Francis Torres, a 29-year-old administrative assistant

“These are from Travis Scott’s collaboration with Jordan.”

Kick check: Jordan 4 Retro Travis Scott Purple

And a bonus bling check

Julian Bartley, a 30-year-old sports merchandiser

“I won the replica ring at the square when the Raptors won the 2019 championship. It looks legit.”