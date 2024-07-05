What lawyer-turned-stylist Irene Kim is coveting in home decor

Portrait by Vanessa Heins

Irene Kim has been helping Torontonians achieve their sartorial dreams for over a decade. She’s known for mixing contemporary and vintage looks: she grew up borrowing Benetton and Ralph Lauren pieces from her mother and thrifting London Fog trench coats. “It was the age of grunge, so I stood out,” she says. As the child of Korean immigrants, Kim didn’t realize that fashion could be a real career and instead went into law. But, after five years as a securities lawyer on Bay Street, she craved creativity and left her job in 2011. Two years later, Kim partnered with stylist MT Meikle to launch the personal styling company La Closette. Its offerings now include photoshoot styling, events and uniform consulting. But Kim still prefers the intimacy of working with clients one-on-one—and shares her fashion philosophies in her popular newsletter, In Moda Veritas. Here’s what she’s loving in home decor.

Bordeaux glasses

This mouth-blown crystal glass by Zalto is designed to bring out the aromas and flavours of red wines. “I tried to buy these, but they were on a months-long wait list. I just love the fine stem. I’m a homebody, so I take pleasure in the little things—like gorgeous wine glasses!”

One-of-a-kind vessel

English designer Bobby Mills turned this bowl from a 200-year-old sycamore tree. “It’s all about the sensory experience for me. I can see the wood grain and imagine the sound it would make if I knocked its side. I’d love to use this bowl as a fruit tray.”

Hand-crafted tapestry

Canadian artist ­Shannon Bool hand-embroidered this tapestry depicting two mannequins. “Seeing this from afar and up close are totally different experiences. From afar you see the composition, but up close you see the magnificent work that went into it.”

Antique chaise

American mid-century designer Adrian Pearsall created this 1960s chaise, which has been refinished and reupholstered. “Our reading nook has awkward proportions, and I think the long, angular style of this chaise would fit the space perfectly.”

Retro lighting

Dutch brand HKLiving hand-makes these pendants out of paper rope. “When we moved into our house (an Edwardian in Rathnelly) in 2016, I bought some cheap lamps for our kitchen that I’ve been wanting to replace. I love the texture these add to a space.”

Arched console

This console by Danish company 101 Copenhagen is made from a textured concrete blend. “I try to maintain the original details in our house, like old doors and knobs, but pieces like this keep it looking modern. It makes a statement in a sleek, understated way.”

Copper cookware

This 15-piece collection from French brand Mauviel, which has been making cookware since the early 1800s, is an amateur chef’s dream. “I’m not a huge cook, but this set is so beautiful that I might be tempted to become one. The colours in my home are warm, so these pieces would add a wonderful accent.”