Where to get your glow on this Fall

Ten spas, salons and wellness clinics in the Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood will leave you pampered and refreshed

It’s the season of changing colours, hot toddies, cozy sweaters and, of course, those rosy, Fall-kissed cheeks. To keep both an inner and outer glow going on into the colder weather months, the Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood is home to over 100 spas, salons and medical cosmetic clinics that will leave you refreshed and relaxed. Here, ten great (and pandemic-safe) options for seasonal pampering.

Raffaello Salon and Spa (132 Cumberland St.), named after veteran stylist Raffaello Marrello, is a full-service salon offering everything from a fast blow-out to an expert cut and colour, bridal up-dos and skin services. Since 1968, Raffaello Salon has been serving the ever-changing needs of fashion conscious women and men in the city.

The skincare and wellness spa Pure + Simple (108A Cumberland St.) is committed to healthy, all-natural products and regimens. Spa services include waxing, tinting and makeup application, natural facials as well a health centre offering naturopathic medicine, registered massage therapy, acupuncture, reflexology and life coaching.

The dental assistants and hygienists at Dr. Judy Sturm & Associates (77 Bloor St. W., #1202) are committed to giving every patient a naturally beautiful smile. Dr. Sturm and her staff offer the latest dental technology and techniques for the gamut of services, including restoration work, professional whitening, veneers, preventative care, solutions for TMJ and headaches, and more.

Glow Medi Spa (129 Yorkville Ave. 4th floor) specializes in non-surgical, medical cosmetic treatments including injectables, laser hair removal, facials and more. Led by Dr. Diane Wong, the staff is constantly up to date on proven technologies, offering top-quality procedures to ensure efficacy, safety and peace of mind.

Integrative clinics are all about holistic healing from the inside out. At ONE80 Health (35A Hazelton Ave.) the medical specialists are dedicated to providing expert care in chiropractic treatments, acupuncture, IV treatments, osteopathy, physiotherapy, athletic therapy and more—including family medicine.

A longtime fixture for society mavens and local celebrities, Daniel Fiorio’s Salon Daniel (83 Yorkville Ave.) is a unique space for talented hair stylists and colourists. The goal is to generate a feeling of wellbeing, confidence and positivity through their services, giving a bespoke experience in both a warm and comforting atmosphere.

In 2005, The Brow House (80 Scollard St.) opened the first eyebrow concept salon in Yorkville. Its sole mission is eyebrow shaping, correction and solutions—the stylists have developed a specialty technique and process that achieves eyebrow perfection each and every time.

Since 2010, The Detox Market (96 Scollard St.) has been curating the best of green beauty, combing through thousands of products so that clients feel safe and confident in their product choices. Whether you need help detoxing your beauty regimen or finding a skincare routine, the staff is on hand to provide their expertise.

Dr. Stephen Mulholland has more than 20 years’ experience as a plastic surgeon in Toronto. His famed SpaMedica Toronto (66 Avenue Rd.) offers a full range of surgical and non-surgical procedures for a host of clients’ needs. The state-of-the-art laser equipment, procedure rooms, surgical suite, recovery and overnight rooms exceed the highest levels of certification.

Old-school tradition meets modern technique at The Noble Society Barbershop (30 Scollard St.), a space created specifically for guests to relax and socialize while receiving exceptional grooming services. Noble Society offers highly personalized barbershop services including cuts, beard grooms and straight razor shaves and more.

* Photos were taken before COVID-19