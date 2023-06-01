Twenty-four last-minute gifts for Father’s Day
Including a foaming beer dispenser, a locally made wallet and a buzzy new video game
Whether your budget this year is $50 or $500, here are some fun, thoughtful gift ideas that the dad and dad figures in your life will love.
Ultra-relaxing candle
$45
This made-in-Canada candle with a 50-plus-hour burn time is perfect for dads who would rather be at the cottage right now. | Goodnbr.com
Two-in-one watering can
$30
Available in six of-the-moment shades, this 1.5-litre plastic watering can comes with a built-in spray head for misting fussy indoor plants. | Sortdays.com
Family cookbook
$37.50
This new cookbook by chef Cory Vitiello and writer Chris Johns features flavourful kid-friendly recipes designed for busy families. | Chapters.indigo.ca
Durable water bottle
$40
This stainless steel water bottle with a standard-size opening features double-wall vacuum insulation and is dishwasher safe. | Ssense.com
Made-in-Toronto wallet
$95
Minimalists will appreciate this vegetable-tanned-leather bi-fold wallet. It features a brass money clip and holds up to 16 cards. | Harryrosen.com
Knit button-up
$128
This striped knit shirt, made in Portugal with organic and BCI (Better Cotton Initiative) cotton, is perfect for effortless layering. | Kotn.com
Ingredient-focused skin care
$89
Designed for mature skin, this ultra-minimalist skin care set from Toronto-based Ember Wellness includes a sea-buckthorn-and-bakuchiol facial oil along with a frankincense hydrosol spray. | Emberwellness.ca
Spanish treats
$125
per month. Treat Dad to a box of tasty, fancy tinned seafood and fish. Delivery is free across Ontario, and you can subscribe for a single month or splurge on an ongoing subscription. | Spanishpig.ca
Fashionable trunks
$115
These stylish drawstring swim shorts are made in Canada using a 100 per cent recycled, quick-dry polyester shell fabric. | Ca.bather.com
Beer dispenser
$220
This portable countertop dispenser is a fun gift idea for brew snobs seeking a better pour. | Fizzics.ca
Classic timepiece
$865
For the dad who has everything, there’s this elegant stainless steel watch that he can wear pretty much forever. | Tissotwatches.com
Go-anywhere speaker
$260
This mini dustproof and waterproof portable speaker is great for blasting tunes on the beach or at the campsite. | Holtrenfrew.com
Designer holdall
$1,695
Frequent travellers and office workers can commute in style with this straight-off-the-runway roomy suede bag by Boss. | Hugoboss.com
Grilling essentials
$216.95
This Schmidt Brothers–designed set includes a spatula, tongs, a carving knife, and more, all stored in a canvas carrying case. | Williams-sonoma.ca
Jamaican treats
$49.95
Perfect for a picnic or beach day with Dad, this pack includes four JunePlum Jamaican patties, a container of Patois garlic sauce, plantain chips and two drinks. | June-plum-preorder.square.site
Bestselling sun care
$45
This giftable kit includes a trio of Supergoop face and body sunscreens in smaller sizes that are perfect for travel or on-the-go application. | Sephora.com
Practical toiletries set
$27
Saudade offers multiple variations of this affordable gift set, which includes a Casa Cubista soap dish, an Ach Brito soap bar and a tube of made-in-Portugal vaseline by Couto. | Saudadetoronto.com
Modern glassware
$85
for six. These 12-ounce glasses, sold in a set of six, are made in Italy and ideal for old fashioneds or whiskey sours. | Hopsongrace.com
Crossbody bag
$80
This conveniently sized recycled-nylon crossbody bag includes handy features like a zippered front pocket and an internal mesh organizer. | Herschel.ca
’90s denim
$129.90
Made with a blend of organic and recycled cotton, these jeans are Uniqlo’s update of a classic ’90s style by designer Helmut Lang. | Uniqlo.com
Top game
$89.99
Just released last month, the new Nintendo Switch–only instalment of the Legend of Zelda series, Tears of the Kingdom, is a must-play for video game enthusiasts. | Nintendo.com
Smart watch
$329
and up. The lower-priced Apple Watch SE is still outfitted with important health and safety features for Dad, like fall detection, emergency SOS, and high and low heart rate notifications. | Apple.com
Fancy espresso machine
$2,199.99
The newest Breville espresso machine works with alternative milks, so even lactose-intolerant dads can make latte art at home. | Bestbuy.ca
Stylish chess set
$179.99
This minimalist rubberwood chess set, designed by Panisa Khunprasert for MoMA, is stylish enough to be displayed when not in use. | Chapters.indigo.ca
All products featured on this page were selected by Toronto Life’s editors. However, should you purchase an item through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.