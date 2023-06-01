Twenty-four last-minute gifts for Father’s Day

Including a foaming beer dispenser, a locally made wallet and a buzzy new video game

Whether your budget this year is $50 or $500, here are some fun, thoughtful gift ideas that the dad and dad figures in your life will love.

Ultra-relaxing candle

$45

This made-in-Canada candle with a 50-plus-hour burn time is perfect for dads who would rather be at the cottage right now. | Goodnbr.com

Two-in-one watering can

$30

Available in six of-the-moment shades, this 1.5-litre plastic watering can comes with a built-in spray head for misting fussy indoor plants. | Sortdays.com

Family cookbook

$37.50

This new cookbook by chef Cory Vitiello and writer Chris Johns features flavourful kid-friendly recipes designed for busy families. | Chapters.indigo.ca

Durable water bottle

$40

This stainless steel water bottle with a standard-size opening features double-wall vacuum insulation and is dishwasher safe. | Ssense.com

Made-in-Toronto wallet

$95

Minimalists will appreciate this vegetable-tanned-leather bi-fold wallet. It features a brass money clip and holds up to 16 cards. | Harryrosen.com

Knit button-up

$128

This striped knit shirt, made in Portugal with organic and BCI (Better Cotton Initiative) cotton, is perfect for effortless layering. | Kotn.com

Ingredient-focused skin care

$89

Designed for mature skin, this ultra-minimalist skin care set from Toronto-based Ember Wellness includes a sea-buckthorn-and-bakuchiol facial oil along with a frankincense hydrosol spray. | Emberwellness.ca

Spanish treats

$125

per month. Treat Dad to a box of tasty, fancy tinned seafood and fish. Delivery is free across Ontario, and you can subscribe for a single month or splurge on an ongoing subscription. | Spanishpig.ca

Fashionable trunks

$115

These stylish drawstring swim shorts are made in Canada using a 100 per cent recycled, quick-dry polyester shell fabric. | Ca.bather.com

Beer dispenser

$220

This portable countertop dispenser is a fun gift idea for brew snobs seeking a better pour. | Fizzics.ca

Classic timepiece

$865

For the dad who has everything, there’s this elegant stainless steel watch that he can wear pretty much forever. | Tissotwatches.com

Go-anywhere speaker

$260

This mini dustproof and waterproof portable speaker is great for blasting tunes on the beach or at the campsite. | Holtrenfrew.com

Designer holdall

$1,695

Frequent travellers and office workers can commute in style with this straight-off-the-runway roomy suede bag by Boss. | Hugoboss.com

Grilling essentials

$216.95

This Schmidt Brothers–designed set includes a spatula, tongs, a carving knife, and more, all stored in a canvas carrying case. | Williams-sonoma.ca

Jamaican treats

$49.95

Perfect for a picnic or beach day with Dad, this pack includes four JunePlum Jamaican patties, a container of Patois garlic sauce, plantain chips and two drinks. | June-plum-preorder.square.site

Bestselling sun care

$45

This giftable kit includes a trio of Supergoop face and body sunscreens in smaller sizes that are perfect for travel or on-the-go application. | Sephora.com

Practical toiletries set

$27

Saudade offers multiple variations of this affordable gift set, which includes a Casa Cubista soap dish, an Ach Brito soap bar and a tube of made-in-Portugal vaseline by Couto. | Saudadetoronto.com

Modern glassware

$85

for six. These 12-ounce glasses, sold in a set of six, are made in Italy and ideal for old fashioneds or whiskey sours. | Hopsongrace.com

Crossbody bag

$80

This conveniently sized recycled-nylon crossbody bag includes handy features like a zippered front pocket and an internal mesh organizer. | Herschel.ca

’90s denim

$129.90

Made with a blend of organic and recycled cotton, these jeans are Uniqlo’s update of a classic ’90s style by designer Helmut Lang. | Uniqlo.com

Top game

$89.99

Just released last month, the new Nintendo Switch–only instalment of the Legend of Zelda series, Tears of the Kingdom, is a must-play for video game enthusiasts. | Nintendo.com

Smart watch

$329

and up. The lower-priced Apple Watch SE is still outfitted with important health and safety features for Dad, like fall detection, emergency SOS, and high and low heart rate notifications. | Apple.com

Fancy espresso machine

$2,199.99

The newest Breville espresso machine works with alternative milks, so even lactose-intolerant dads can make latte art at home. | Bestbuy.ca

Stylish chess set

$179.99

This minimalist rubberwood chess set, designed by Panisa Khunprasert for MoMA, is stylish enough to be displayed when not in use. | Chapters.indigo.ca

All products featured on this page were selected by Toronto Life’s editors. However, should you purchase an item through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.