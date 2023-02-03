The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Gift Guide 2023
Including the most emotional merch, the hottest white truffle sauce and a pair of iridescent tearaway pants
Enthusiastic Greeting Card
$6
Not for the faint of heart, this card will tell that special someone you’re super into them without telling them you’re super into them. (Well, it kind of tells them you’re super into them.) | Tokentoronto.com
Fidget Toy
$15
Nothing says I love you—or cures the jitters—like these stickable, popable, rockable Valentine’s Day edition Pop Rockers. | Toptrenz.com
CBD Bath Bomb
$17
Puppy Love, a low-potency, vitamin-rich bath bomb from Queen Street West CBD brand Calyx Wellness, is a soothing blend of oatmeal, witch hazel, chamomile essential oil and 100 milligrams of hemp-extracted CBD. It makes bath time extra relaxing. | Calyxwellness.co
Canadian Tire Candle
$19
To really get your engines revving, light up one of these soy wax candles (hand-poured in Toronto) that capture the iconic scent of “Canada’s store”—rubber, motor oil and all-around handiness. | Canadiantire.ca
Something Unholy
$33
Pop star Sam Smith is emerging from a prolonged period of sadness and sorrow into their self-proclaimed “slutty era.” Their fourth studio album, Gloria (out January 27), is the perfect music for making new friends. | Shop.samsmithworld.com
Needy T-shirt
$30
This clingy T-shirt by London brand Soft Flirt lets you wear your love language on your torso (if not your sleeve). | Softflirt.ca
Let's Talk About Sex
$37
Sex therapist Vanessa Marin and her (“regular dude”) husband, Xander, open the lines of carnal communication with Sex Talks: Five Conversations That Will Transform Your Love Life. | Indigo.ca
White Truffle Hot Sauce
$40
Truff, Oprah’s favourite truffle condiment brand, dropped this limited-edition version of their signature hot sauce late last year. Choose between the hot or hotter version, which turns up the heat thanks to an extra dose of jalapeno and habanero. | Caviarcentre.com
Feelings Hat
$48
No need to specify which particular feelings with this corduroy cap by Hayley Elsaesser, one of the city’s boldest, busiest designers. | Hayleyelsaesser.com
Body Scrub
$50
Your sweetheart can get that Tanya McQuaid glow with this Jennifer Coolidge–approved body scrub by vegan skincare brand Herbivore. | Sephora.com
Statement Jewellery
$58
For anyone you know who’s better than all the rest, this gold-plated brass pendant necklace from Saskatchewan line Oneiro is simply the best. | Victoireboutique.com
Forever Friendship Bracelet
$75
and up This claspless bracelet from Spark Studio in the Shangri-La Hotel screams long-term commitment. A chain of your choice—there are 16 gold, white gold and sterling silver selections on offer—is cut to measure and welded with a micro laser. | Leahalexandra.com
Lego Flowers
$80
If you want to add some flower power to your Lego lover’s collection, the new 939-piece wildflower bouquet, which includes lavender, Welsh poppies and six other varieties, is the perfect choice. | Lego.com
Daddy Perfume
$85
This scent, from Toronto perfumer Courtney Rafuse, has notes of black pepper, subtly sweet guaiac wood, and bright and sparkling hinoki cypress. | Universal---flowering.com
Fake Cake
$120
Is it cake? No. But this six-inch heart-shaped facsimile handmade in Toronto by Rebecca Ferguson sure looks like the real deal. | Easytigergoods.com
Local Lingerie
$140
To cut down on waste, all of Bully Boy’s intimates and undergarments are made to order in the brand’s downtown Toronto studio. (That probably explains the sheerness and skimpiness.) | Bullyboylingerie.com
Barbie Leisure Suit
$210
Mattel tapped local size-inclusive designer Hilary MacMillan to produce an exclusive—and exclusively pink—line for women (sizes XS to 4X) and kids, including this fabulously ’70s two-tone leisure suit with custom pin by Canadian brand Biko. | Hilarymacmillan.com
Bubbles on Bubbles
$220
Brooklyn artist Andrew O. Hughes hand-blows these champagne glasses using a technique called pulegoso, which gives the base its foamy, bubbly look. | Misettetable.com
Tearaway Pants
$245
Here’s a fun way to channel Magic Mike—back in theatres for a last dance on February 10—and also say, “I want to rip your clothes off”: iridescent tearaway pants from sustainable, cyclist-friendly Toronto streetwear brand Eight I Three. | Eightithree.com
Jaguar Candle Holder
$380
This handmade piece by Texan ceramic artist Veronica Ortuño, whose work is inspired by Mexican folk art, will add a little feline charm to a candlelit dinner. | 100percentsilkshop.com
Gucci x Harry Styles Collab
$870
The fresh-faced superstar teamed up with Gucci creative director (and long-time friend) Alessandro Michele for a ready-to-wear collection heavy on the whimsy. Remember: it’s Harry’s house, and we’re all just living in it. | Gucci.com
Outerwear à la Emily
$1,325
This very cherry anorak by La Double J, a Milanese brand known for its charming prints, was one of the many “But how does she afford it?” looks on the latest season of Emily in Paris. | Ladoublej.com
Fancy Pants
$1,587
Does an animal with this particular print—caramel zebra—actually exist in the wild? Maybe not. Should that stop you from getting velvet-trimmed silk-blend Tom Ford pyjama pants? Definitely not. | Mrporter.com
Happy Face Necklace
$1,808
Put a smile on—or near—their face with a piece from Toronto jeweller Lisa Gozlan’s very layerable Feeling Fine collection, available in a variety of colours. | Lisagozlan.com
Spider Charm
$3,826
If you want to get those spidey senses tingling, this pink gold and black diamond charm by Parisian designer Alexandra Abramczyk is fit for a goth queen. | Madlords.us