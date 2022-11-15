The Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide 2022
The year’s most desirable gifts, from bargain-basement stocking stuffers to big-ticket splurges
Goth pronoun pins
$12
Communicate preferred pronouns and an undying—or undead—love of all things dark and doomed in one snazzy pin. | Etsy.com
Golden Girls glassware
$40
Give one of your own golden girls this set and, together, pour one out for Betty White and the gang. | Amazon.ca
Queer stories
$13
and up It’s been a banner year for LGBTQ YA fiction, and the shelves at Glad Day Bookshop, the oldest queer bookstore in North America, are lined with it. | Gladdaybookshop.com
Running hat
$110
French brand Satisfy makes a running cap that repels water and dirt and dries three times faster than lesser hats. | Satisfyrunning.com
Scandi turntable
$199
Swedish House Mafia teamed up with Swedish home furnishings giant IKEA to design a turntable minimalist enough to honour its roots. | Ikea.com
Cloth doll
$165
Doll maker Linda Patterson crafts her Waldorf-style creations, using traditional European techniques, out of her Peterborough studio. | Watsonandlou.com
At-home peel
$105
Drunk Elephant’s Babyfacial is finally available in Canada, in its original formula of chickpea flour, matcha tea, milk thistle and apple. | Sephora.com
Platform heels
$150
Because six-inch sandals are a far more versatile addition to your wardrobe than you may think. Just ask Olivia Rodrigo. | Stevemadden.ca
Barbiecore blazer
$129
The hyperfeminine trend isn’t going anywhere. This gift adds just the right amount of Barbiecore to a loved one’s closet. | Zara.com
Next-level humidifier
$73
Fladifyre’s essential oil diffusers create the illusion of rippling flames using light and vapour and make great dorm room decor. | Fladifyre.com
Dog puffer snowsuit
$68
and up For the purse pooch in your life with Kendall Jenner vibes but without the winter wardrobe to match. | Wagswagbrand.com
Graphic robe
$189
Black-owned Toronto lifestyle brand Kwesiya specializes in the block-print textiles characteristic of West Africa, like the bold and bright Dale robe. | Kwesiya.com
Designer earrings
$95
Lobat’s Jeyran earrings are from the Toronto brand’s Yalda collection, designed to celebrate the Earth on the longest night of the year: December 21. | Lobataccessories.com
Streaming light
$80
Logitech’s new Litra Glow emits flattering soft light thanks to an LED panel heavy on the diffusion. Bring on the Zoom meetings. | Logitech.com
Buy Indigenous
$165
Haida and Cree siblings Erin and Jesse Brillon create stylish, colourful sweatshirts via their Totem Design House line. | Totemdesignhouse.com
Baby blanket
$118
Narwhals, bison and beavers, oh my! This cozy quilted blanket is a veritable Hinterland Who’s Who of Canadian creatures. | Drakegeneralstore.ca
Puffer tote
$134
Some days, you just want to go back to bed, so your bag might as well double as a pillow. | Mymum-madeit.com
Auditor of the Month trophy candle
$81
For the film buff on your list who can’t believe you still haven’t seen Everything Everywhere All at Once. | Shop.a24films.com
Sailor Moon phone case
$89
and up A phone will be able to take some punishment thanks to this Pretty Guardians case collab with Casetify. | Casetify.com
Psychedelic slippers
$75
Verloop’s sock slippers are fleece-lined, padded and made with deadstock yarn of every colour. | Shop.verloopknits.com
Bluetooth boom box
$230
Kick it anywhere with the Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus, a water-resistant speaker with powerful sound. | Ca.soundcore.com
Faux-fur bucket hat
$327
They’re not just for summer anymore thanks to Ukrainian designer Ruslan Baginskiy. (Dua Lipa and Gigi Hadid will surely be thrilled.) | Ruslanbaginskiy.com
Professional webcam
$408
The Opal C1 rivals DSLR cameras in quality and will be appreciated by anyone who wants to look good on video calls. | Opalcamera.com
Face tool
$406
For the biohacker on your list, here is the TheraFace Pro. The eight-in-one tool features microcurrent toning, percussive massage and light therapy. | Therabody.com
Winter Chelsea boots
$340
Handmade in Portugal, Maguire’s winter-friendly Chelsea boots have a removable sheepskin lining and an extra thick sole. | Maguireshoes.com
CD rugs
$250
Toronto multi-hyphenate Sean Brown’s hand-tufted CD rugs went viral during the pandemic. | Curvesbyseanbrown.com
Sustainable carry-on
$818
Not only is this 360-degree spinner made from recycled materials, but Paravel also offsets emissions related to its production. | Tourparavel.com
Wraparound sunglasses
$320
Stare unblinking into the soul of 2023 with the style and confidence of a supermodel thanks to Lexxola’s Bella Hadid–approved Neo sunglasses. | Lexxola.com
Ukrainian folk art
$601
This handmade vase is from the Freedom collection by the Gunia Project, a label founded to protect and promote Ukrainian pieces. | Guniaproject.com
Upcycled container
$485
EcoBirdy uses discarded plastic to make kids’ furniture, like this too-cute kiwi box that can be used to store toys and other small objects. | Goodeeworld.com
Facial device
$379
Foreo’s UFO 2 pairs with your phone to help fake fancy spa treatments at home. If you’re not using an app, are you even doing face masks right? | Sephora.com
Purple fleece loafers
$416
Because ’tis absolutely the season for loafing in these super-comfy boa fleece–lined purple mules. | Bettergiftshop.com
Portable lamp
$323
Muuto’s Piton portable lamp is a designer take on vintage flashlights by Canadian Tom Chung. | Finnishdesignshop.com
Recycled skateboards
$269
Each WasteBoard is totally unique and handmade from recycled bottle caps. A gift for teens with fancy feet. | Wasteboards.com
Only Fans clips
$262
These crystal-studded bobby pins are by designer and queen of dark kitsch Ashley Williams—a favourite of Euphoria’s Chloe Cherry. | Loeuvre.co
Celeb-approved jewellery
$541
Willow Smith and Kylie Jenner go to Toronto experimental jeweller and silversmith Steff Eleoff for their drip. | Steffeleoff.com
Balloon dog–shaped bench
$899
Pets don’t make for good presents, but Attackle does. This four-legged friend is as happy indoors as out and never needs to be walked. | Fatboycanada.com
Pop art
$230,200
and up The dearly departed Queen herself purchased four of these 1985 Andy Warhol prints for her collection. | Sothebys.com
Planter pendant
$599
Is it a light fixture? Is it a planter? It’s both! And it’s made in Canada by Toronto homewares studio Object/Interface. | Cassonhardware.com
Slick slicker
$630
Justin Bieber founded his streetwear line House of Drew with “swagger coach” Ryan Good in 2018, and their golden-yellow raincoat is perfect for Beliebers. | Thehouseofdrew.com
Statement brooch
$643
Take a cue from (RIP) Madeleine Albright’s statement brooch approach with this lapel accessory by Saint Laurent. | Farfetch.com
Portable projector
$1,150
Samsung’s new Freestyle projector, speaker and streaming device pivots 180 degrees for aiming anywhere in any room. | Samsung.com
At-home yoga set-up
$775
Celebrate the Canadian arrival of buzzy, beloved LA yoga brand Alo with the Ultimate Home Studio Set. | Aloyoga.com
Eco-friendly cookware
$575
Caraway’s four-piece ceramic-coated cookware set is an eco-friendly alternative to Teflon and requires less oil for cooking and less scrubbing to clean. | Chapters.indigo.ca
Table tennis set
$530
If your in-laws are rec room types, this made-in-Japan set of ping pong paddles from Parisian fashion house Casablanca will wow them. | Ssense.com
Roomba with benefits
$2,377
It’s a mop, it’s a vacuum, it cleans and maintains itself. The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra is the one true robot overlord for neat freaks. | Ca.roborock.com
One-of-a-kind art
$1,300
Toronto fashion designer Warren Steven Scott explores his Salish heritage in this piece using scrap acrylic sheets from his jewellery practice. | Simons.ca
Top Gun time
$20,400
Have a loved one who knows watches? This one, from IWC’s Top Gun line, is stylish and protected against drops in air pressure. | Iwc.com
Planet-friendly laptop
$1,079
and up A customizable, upgradeable and—game-changer alert—repairable high-performance laptop. Finally! | Frame.work
Faux-fur coat
$1,235
Proenza Schouler’s belted coat was the jewel in Selena Gomez’s outerwear crown on the latest season of Only Murders in the Building. | Proenzaschouler.com
E-scooter
$2,799
The Monster S-84V by Emmo is not only a cute and safe way to get around town—it also comes with an energy-saving LED lighting system. | Emmo.ca
Pizza oven
$519
Ooni’s popular Karu 12 multi-fuel pizza oven heats up to 500 degrees in 15 minutes. Cook Neapolitan-style pies in 60 seconds flat. | Ca.ooni.com
Holographic stickers
$5
Haudenosaunee artist Brit Ellis’s holographic stickers are inspired by her love of intricate beadwork and bold tattoo design. | Bluhummingbird.ca
Throwback bandana
$21
A bandana renaissance is coming, and Madewell’s organic cotton scarves feed nicely into the ’90s obsession. | Madewell.com
Reptilian classic
$10
The city-dwelling croc of Bernard Wabar’s beloved 1965 book has made quite a comeback courtesy of the movie version, starring the dulcet voice of Shawn Mendes. | Mabelsfables.com
Vintage plate
$34
How often does a piece of decor pay homage to the comedic genius of Baroness Von Sketch and also speak the unadulterated truth? | Watsonandlou.com
Mini claw clips
$10
Chunks’ high-quality two-toned clips will keep any kiddos on your list looking put-together and super stylish. | Shopfrock.ca
Affirmation card deck
$22
Why? Because you’re good enough, you’re smart enough and, doggone it, people like you. | Cryingoutloud.ca
Sloth Baby T-shirt
$33
This tee is a super-soft nod to Kamala Khan’s YouTube channel. It has a flawless fit, and the Ms. Marvel fan in your life will love it. | Store.ign.com
Hanukkah candles
$36
Hand-dipped in the Rocky Mountains, these pure beeswax candles come in a selection of bright colours to celebrate the Festival of Lights. | Honeycandles.com
Pot paraphernalia
$16
Studio A-OK’s slogan-emblazoned tamper knows what’s up and isn’t lying. | Easytigergoods.com
Fish pitcher
$14.95
and up Hydration meets conversation starter in the delightful GurglePot, which sounds like a babbling brook when water is poured from it. | Putti.ca
Boyfriend socks
$18
Because it’s not the holidays without the giving or receiving of socks, and Le Bon Shoppe’s classic tube ones fit the bill. | Gatley.ca
Cross-stitch kit
$36
Cottagecore enthusiasts in search of a new hobby will be thrilled with this cabin sunset cross-stitch set. Note: provides stress relief. | Iheartscout.com
Stealthy storage
$38
Puebco’s book box is perfect for stashing secrets in plain view and making you look well read. | Puebco.ca
The obligatory Atwood
$37
This year’s necessary non-fiction—Burning Questions—is a collection of essays from the past 18 years, spanning a recession, Trump and a pandemic. | Typebooks.ca
Artful puzzle
$37
Four Point Puzzles collaborated with Toronto artist Micah Lexier on the 1,000-piece—and very hang-worthy—Several Found Things. | Fourpointpuzzles.com
Barbie's back
$33
Start playing ahead of Greta Gerwig’s multiversally mad movie starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and our very own Simu Liu. | Shop.mattel.com
Room spray
$32
Lohn’s Nord Everywhere Mist smells of balsam fir, spruce, cedar and pine. One spritz makes even the indoorsiest of cats want to forest bathe. | Shoplohn.com
Plain tank
$25
The comfy classics have been everywhere this year. Kotn’s version is stretchy, thick and ribbed with a flattering square neckline. | Kotn.com
6ix-scented candle
$41
Apparently, Toronto smells like cherry blossoms, citrus, cloves, bacon and whiskey. (Is Matty Matheson their perfumer?) | Homesick.com
Caesar recipes
$40
The co-founders of Walter Craft Caesar published Caesar Country as an ode to our national drink, with recipes from Canada’s top bartenders. | Chapters.indigo.ca
Reminder wrapping tape
$30
Voilà—no need to send those annoying “Did u get it?!?” texts anymore. | Curvesbyseanbrown.com
Mr. Dressup ornaments
$25
What better way to pay homage to the country’s most beloved children’s show than to trim the tree with these nostalgic ornaments? Keep your crayons sharp, kids! | Mainandlocal.com
Banderilla candle
$45
These candles are made with aromatic melipona wax by Mexico City artisans and come in a buffet of delicious colours like pistachio and truffle. | 100percentsilkshop.com
Performance hijab
$42
and up Finally, an athletic hijab that’s lightweight, sweat wicking and quick drying from the Canadian athleisure champ. | Shop.lululemon.com
Teeny-tiny tank top
$52
A budget option for that friend non-stop dreaming of a Joel Kim Booster–inspired trip to Fire Island. | Yeahiworkout.com
Mini-soap set
$25
These made-in-Canada bars come in packs of eight but make excellent stocking stuffers individually. They’re basically gift-wrapped already. | Boogieandbirdie.ca
Kate Bush nightlight
$35
If Stranger Things still keeps you up, plug in a light featuring the iconic-all-over-again “Running Up That Hill” singer. | Etsy.com
Kid-proof cookbook
$35
Joanna Fox spoke to Canada’s top chefs about what they serve their why-are-these-two-foods-touching-each-other-est customers: children. | Chapters.indigo.ca
Merch for the revolution
$4
and up Buttons, totes, tees and sweatshirts from The Outrage, an activist hub, carry calls to action. For the progressive you support. | The-outrage.com
Kushy fragrance
$130
Boy Smells—who take a gender-inclusive approach—turned their Kush candles into a trio of cannabis-inflected fragrances. | Boysmells.com
Travel guide
$66
From mullets to mermaids, Florida—and Florida!, a new guide to the weirdest state in the USA—has something for everyone. | Shop.a24films.com
Daria shorts
$73
The only appropriate clothing to wear for a busy day of procrastination (or when working from home). | Chalk-line.com
Telfar bag
$199
If the Bushwick Birkin is good enough for Bey, AOC and Lil Nas X, it’s good enough for someone on your list. | Telfar.net
Flannel shirt
$165
This ultra-soft hand-brushed shirt is by Portuguese Flannel, a family-run business based in the textile town of Guimarães, Portugal. | Parkprovince.com
Prep school for DJs
$54
Creating vibes may well be the only recognized currency in 20 years, so give the little Khaleds in your life a head start with the DJ Mix & Spin Studio from Hape. | Littlecanadian.ca
Lost buildings print
$65
These 18 iconic Toronto buildings, each destroyed over the past century, can now live on forever. | Thelabouroflove.ca
Plush Totoro
$80
A comforting, oversized (70 centimetres tall) and affordable alternative to visiting Japan’s new Ghibli Park. | Ghiblimerchandise.com
“Toronto Girl” doll
$115
Maplelea brings a CanCon approach to its dolls with backstories. Alexi lives in Cabbagetown and loves science and gymnastics. | Maplelea.com
Tassel mobile
$63
For the maximalist who has everything—everything but a multicoloured, multi-tiered tassel mobile. | Advicefromacaterpillar.ca
Gaming mouse
$131
Keep cool during even the toughest Elden Ring boss battles with Marsback’s upgraded Zephyr Pro gaming mouse. | Marsback.com
Baby clothes
$76
for the set Pair this tiny red terry cardigan with tiny matching pants to make a baby look even cuter. | Advicefromacaterpillar.ca
A tee for the introverted
$55
Leave it to Queen of Gen Z Billie Eilish to give us a lyric as apt for 2022 as this and then put it on a T-shirt. | Shopca.billieeilish.com
Orange-peel organizer
$108
By which we mean a 3D-printed, biodegradable, compostable desk organizer made from orange peels. | Krilldesign.net
Kid-friendly camera
$110
This camera for little shutterbugs has a drop-resistant silicon exterior, a minimum 32 MP resolution and an adorable design. | Kidamento.com
Michelada must-haves
$23
for the set Tangy, citrusy and spicy, the Mexican michelada may smack of summer, but it’s ideal for any festive fiesta. Recreate the savoury cocktail with Fonda Balam’s mix and rimmer set, or use the rimmer to flavour-boost soups, fruit and snacks. | Fondabalam.com
Blue-ribbon brownies
$25
for six Chef Marchelle McKenzie’s gooey Earl Grey squares—dark chocolate brownies layered with tea-infused custard and topped with crackling brulée sugar crust—are bursting with bergamot. It’s one of six flavours featured in her Christmas Brownie Box. | Butterandspice.ca
A grab bag of goodies
$50
and up Snack Town’s mystery boxes are stuffed with a mix of sweet and savoury snacks and drinks. Imported munchies include Japanese Cheetos, British Cadbury bars and US brands like Rap Snacks. Also: familiar treats in hard-to-find flavours, like strawberry-matcha Oreos, Haribo french fries and banana-flavoured Fanta. | Snacktown.ca
A loose-leaf legend
$6
for 60 grams Great Fountain Fast Food, a family-run restaurant in the food court at Scarborough’s Dynasty Centre, offers exceptional Hong Kong milk tea—and recently started selling their secret loose-leaf blend by the bag. | Enjoy2eat.ca
A peck of pickles
$40
for the bundle Zaz's brine-soaked cucumbers, tangy turnips, and petite and punchy yellow peppers add flair to a charcuterie board, brighten up a salad or make for a nice nibble on their own. The Holiday Bundle (three kinds of pickles, two kinds of hummus, baba ghanouj) is a grazer’s dream basket. | Zazjars.ca
A mail-order charcuterie kit
$85
Loaded with almost a kilo of cured meats, these made-for-mail-delivery boxes are brimming with charcuterie company Seed to Sausage's award-winning salami as well as rarer offerings like duck prosciutto. | Seedtosausage.ca
Top-shelf schmear
$8.50
and up Oakwood Village’s Primrose Bagel Co. sells cream cheese spreads that are way better than the stuff named after a certain city in Pennsylvania. Options range from deli classics (scallion-chive, roasted garlic and herb) to far-out flavours like wasabi tobiko. | Primrosebagel.com
Artisanal oil
$10
Light and nutty, Pristine Gourmet’s sunflower oil is a far cry from the bland supermarket-sized jugs of the pantry standard. Cold-pressed and GMO free, it’s a sunshiny, delicate drizzle. | Pristinegourmet.com
Petite and sweet pastries
$35
for eight Ichibake is bringing Torontonians a taste of how Japanese patissiers have expanded the humble French canelé. The fundamentals are still the same—cylindrical custard-centred treats with caramelized crusts—but the flavours are expansive: uji matcha red bean, caramel walnut, black sesame, kinako and hojicha. | Ichibake.com
Booze-free bubbles
$34.20
for a 12-pack Barbet's effervescent cocktail-like (but alcohol-free) sparking waters use all-natural ingredients. Wild Card, which combines tangy blood orange and calamansi with gentle jalapeno heat, offers a complex kick to the taste buds. | Drinkbarbet.com
Double chocolate delight
$58
and up This buttercream-heavy double chocolate four layer cake from The Grand Order of Divine Sweets is a showstopper to bring to a holiday dinner party. | Thegoodsweets.com
Umami dearest
$17.50
and up Piquant with just the right crunch, packed with umami and garlic, Kimchi Korea House owner Michelle “Mama” Lee’s kimchi is sure to delight fermentation fanatics everywhere. | Kimchikoreahouse.ca
A better nut butter
$9
Wander’s Thai peanut butter, infused with lemongrass, lime leaf and ginger, is perfect for experimenting with satay sauce, smoothies or noodles. | Tastewander.com
A smoked salmon alternative
$12.50
Ex–Schmaltz Appetizing chef Josh Charbonneau’s fishy new business inside the Hamilton Farmers’ Market specializes in Scandinavian-style cured fish. Our favourite is the pastrami gravlax: New Brunswick salmon bathed in gin, cured in sugar and kosher salt, and coated in a pastrami spice blend before being sliced. | Joshysgoodeats.com
Spice spice baby
$4
per blend In late 2020, Rachel Adjei started the Abibiman Project to celebrate foods from Africa and the Black diaspora. Her inventory has grown to represent 12 nations, including traditional spice blends inspired by iconic dishes. Kelewele spice, for example, is based on the flavours of a Ghanaian plantain dish Adjei grew up eating. | Theabibimanproject.com
Scandi candy
$70
and up for trays Sukker Baby offers Scandinavian treats like lip-puckering sour candies and herbaceous Finnish licorice, all made with natural flavours and real sugar. The sweet tooth who can’t decide between Banana Caramel Bubs and Percy Pigs can opt for a custom tray of confections. | Sukkerbaby.com
Not-so-sweet syrup
$15
Sweet and sticky with a kick, this chili-infused maple syrup is Canada’s answer to Mike’s Hot Honey. It’s a pizza topper, a chicken wing dip, a meat marinade and a cheese board accoutrement all in one. | Driptgourmet.com
Cuckoo for cocoa beans
$45
Chachalate’s single-origin chocolate bars are made with just two ingredients: lightly roasted cocoa beans and organic cane sugar. Can’t decide? A tasting bundle includes three different chocolate bars, cocoa beans, nibs and a helpful guide. | Lovechachalate.com
A pretty-in-pink princess cake
$7.50
for the small size College Street café and bakery Coco’s crafts these Swedish princess cakes: petite pastel-pink, marzipan-wrapped domes of sponge cake. For the holidays, Coco’s is making a macro version for $55 with rosemary whipped cream, raspberry-cranberry jam and pistachio pastry cream. | Hellococo.ca
Superhero cape
$36
A reversible made-in-Canada cape for hours of low-fi, high-flying fun. | Littlepeeps.ca
Clay earrings
$55
These lightweight earrings were made by Toronto-born-and-raised twin sisters Edie and Jacquelyn Assinewe, members of the Sagamok Anishnawbek First Nation. | Assinewejewelry.ca
Lego Encanto house
$65
With apologies to parents’ feet everywhere, this multilevel 587-piece replica of the Madrigal family home proves who the real star of the show was all along. (Sorry, Maluma.) | Lego.com
Children’s poncho
$65
and up Getting kids into jackets is hard. Throw this loose-fitting acrylic-and-wool poncho over their heads instead. | Minitipi.ca
YTV hoodie
$88
and up YTV’s long-running game show Video & Arcade Top 10 walked so that the e-sports industry could run. A hoodie for a retro gamer. | Retrokid.ca
Comfy moccasins
$115
These booties are handmade with thick, durable and soft moose hide by the members of the Whetung Ojibwa Centre. | Whetung.com
Kids’ coat
$115
An oversized faux-shearling coat for the niece or nephew who’s always stealing your copy of Kinfolk. | Blanchou.ca
Superstar beret
$200
How better to ring in 2023 than in a literally star-studded leather beret from Toronto slow fashionista Michons Marigot? | Michonsmarigot.com
Opera gloves
$211
These elbow-length fingerless lace gloves from Cornelia James—the OG fancy glove maker—are perfect for the friend who gets invited to Bridgerton- and Euphoria-themed parties on the same night. | Corneliajames.com
Horse turtleneck
$250
This fluffy turtleneck made from extra-fine merino wool is perfect for the ’90s girl who grew up exclusively wearing Northern Getaway. | Distillgallery.com
Famous perfume
$250
and up Barely more than a decade old, Le Labo’s Santal 33 has had quite the journey from cool kid cult fave to that scent you smelled everywhere in 2015 to plot point on season two of The Flight Attendant. | Lelabofragrances.ca
Designer scrubs
$328
for the set When you want to say, “Thanks for getting us through nearly three years of a pandemic,” but you’re just not sure how. | Wearfigs.com
Sissy necklace
$292
A 14-karat gold Sissy nameplate necklace for that stylish friend who can also use more accessories. | Rswiader.com
Espresso machine
$3,500
The Cellini Evoluzione machine from La Pavoni is a great insurance policy for espresso fans in case the world shuts down again and they can’t get out for a quality cup. | Northwestkitchenware.com
Electric pickup
$68,000
and up Ford’s F-150 Lightning has 11 outlets, a ginormous “frunk” (that’s car-speak for “front trunk”) and the ability to power your home for up to three days. | Ford.com
Holiday PJs
$60
These dreamy pyjamas make for the perfect winter gift to fend off frigid nights and frosty mornings. | Northernreflections.com
Northern Reflections
Adult electric scooter
$1,000
Zip around the neighborhood or across campus on the Ninebot by Segway KickScooter MAX electric scooter. This powerful scooter reaches a top speed of 30 km/h and can go 65 km on a single charge. | Bestbuy.ca
Best Buy
Arts and culture one-stop-shop
$45
and up Delight the arts and culture lover in your life with artisan-made gifts from across the Silk Road: from elegant tableware and décor, to fashion and fragrance. | Shop.agakhanmuseum.org
Aga Khan Museum
Flannel bear set
$110
PJ Salvage's Flannel Bear Set in Aqua is one of the many whimsical—yet comfy, cute and cozy—prints to choose from this holiday season. Pack together with a matching headband to make it easier to wrap and give. | Shop.ho2.ca
Yorkville Village
Crewneck sweater
$723
Direct from Italy, this cozy wool crewneck sweater from Stone Island sports a unique, stand-out dye per garment. | Tntfashion.ca
Yorkville Village
Lab grown diamond studs
$1,999
and up Couple's earrings are set with stunning lab-cut diamonds in 18k white gold. Eco-friendly, ethically-made and atomically identical to mined diamonds, these lab-grown diamonds meet the highest of standards. Shop online or book an appointment to find the perfect size. Promotion ends Nov 28. | Couple.co
Yorkville Village
Houndstooth collar coat
$2,495
SENTALER's Houndstooth Alpaca Long Raglan Sleeve Notched Collar Coat balances luxe comfort with natural thermal insulation, thanks to its thick and textured Suri alpaca fabric. | Sentaler.ca
Yorkville Village
Bordeaux-inspired red
$24.95
The iconic Trius Red comes from a pioneer of premium Ontario red wines, crafted to perfection every year since 1989. This crowd-pleasing wine features notes of black fruit layered with subtle notes of spice, oak and tobacco. | Thewineshops.com
Yorkville Village
Body glow trio
$58
Uncover your natural glow with the Body Glow Trio, delivering exfoliation, hydration, and an oh-so-healthy glow. Includes Waxon's Citrus Mint Body Polish, Bare Body Oil, and Natural Loofah Soap. | Waxon.ca
Yorkville Village
Pro multi-styler
$60
Straighten or curl with the Pro 1" Multi-Styler with Twist & Curl technology. The ceramic titanium plates combine with the heat control sensor to protect color treated hair for less damage and color fading. | Walmart.ca
Remington
Classic package
$285
Thermëa spa village's Classic Package combines a personalized 60-minute massage with the complete Thermal Experience, including baths, rest areas and the largest event sauna in North America. | Thermea.com
Thermëa spa village | Whitby
Family trip fun
$22
and up Gift a visit to Little Canada—an immersive journey through the sights and sounds of Canada, in miniature scale. From captivating vistas, to famous Canadian landmarks like the CN Tower and Niagara Falls, this unique adventure is filled with wonder and holiday spirit. | Tickets.little-canada.ca
Little Canada
Chill pill
$35
These minty tablets are formulated with ashwagandha, a natural herb used in India for thousands of years to curb stress—reminding us to pause and find calm and clarity in the moment. Gift to parents, the busy coworker or the friend that needs a break between holiday parties. | Slowlii.com
Slowlii
Celebrating time together
$3,100
and up Celebrate time spent together with the gift of a beautifully designed Rado timepiece from the True Square Automatic Open Heart collection. Both watches are highlighted by an intricate, gilt-edged cut-out dial. Available in black or white. | Gembijou.com
Rado
Triple band ring
$4,300
This blue topaz ring is made from sustainably mined gemstones and recycled 14K solid gold, designed locally in Toronto. Only ten of these rings were made as part of an exclusive and timeless collection. | Nijmamfinejewelry.com
Nijma M Fine Jewelry
More Mario Kart fun
$33
A total of 48 newly-added Mario Kart courses are speeding their way onto Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass. Experience beloved and nostalgic courses from past Nintendo systems—free to anyone with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership. | Nintendo.com
Nintendo Canada
Holiday pizzas
$20
and up Whether gluten-free, keto, vegan, vegetarian, flexitarian or meatatarian, everyone deserves pizza. Gift a classic Pizza Pizza, or pick up new items on the menu this year—including three new poutines, the Big Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, and made-for-dessert pizza with Coffee Crisp. | Pizzapizza.ca
Pizza Pizza