The ultimate 2022 Valentine’s Day gift guide
Including gourmet croissants, an anatomical heart-shaped handbag and a Matrix-worthy two-wheeler
Fun activity
$95
Impress your Valentine by taking them to a one-of-a-kind sensorial experience at the Lab by Kandl in swanky Yorkville. The 90-minute workshop is led by an expert chandler where you can create your own candle, customizing everything from the scent, glass colour and label. | Kandl-artistique.com/lab
Kandl Artistique
NEO AND TRINITY'S BIKE
from $16,495
Ducati’s Scrambler 1100 Pro—featuring low handlebars and three riding modes—is the bike of choice for Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss’s characters in the latest Matrix reboot. | Scramblerducati.com
FOREVER FLOWERS
$150
Pictus Goods’ dried blooms and greenery—including gomphrena, strawflower and eucalyptus—will last a lifetime. They’re available in neutral or mixed tones, and come in a pastel ceramic vase. | Pictusgoods.com
ECO-FRIENDLY BLANKET
$267
This knit blanket by Cold Picnic is made in small batches by a family-owned company using a blend of sustainable recycled cotton and polyester. | Newclassics.ca
TEMPORARY INK
$49
Inkbox’s tattoo marker lasts for up to 14 days. It's a no-regret way to experiment with a Machine Gun Kelly–style sleeve tattoo. | Inkbox.com
FACIAL STEAMERS
$17
for six Lunah Life’s Ontario-made, fragrant facial steamer tabs are like mini–bath bombs for your face, meant for dropping into hot water and helping with inflammation, oily skin or redness. | Rosecitygoods.com
SUCCESSION-WORTHY BLING
$19,446
Kendall Roy wears this very rare (only 15 exist!) gold pendant necklace, designed by conceptual artist Rashid Johnson. | Lizworks.net
SHEER LINGERIE
$205
Lorette’s Italian mesh bodysuit is handmade in Toronto with sweet shoulder ruffles and a sexy, super-see-throiugh design. | Lorettelingerie.com
SWEET SCENTS
$48
Supersense Studios’ brightly coloured, small-batch coconut- and soy-blend candles are made in Toronto and will burn for up to 90 hours. | Supersensestudios.com
PYJAMA SET
$219
This nighttime kit comes with a set of monogrammable cotton pyjamas, cashmere socks or a silk sleep mask, and some of Kip’s citrusy jojoba oil bath soak. | Sleepinkip.com
ADELE'S BLAZER
$4,456
The singer wore this embellished blazer by American designer Christopher John Rogers at her Oprah sit-down. | Saksfifthavenue.com
GOURMET CROISSANTS
$28
Little Pebbles’ decadent croissant box comes with both sweet and savoury flavours, including raspberry matcha and yuzu coconut. | Little-pebbles.com
FASHION MITTS
$98
Hoi Bo’s minimalist, three-pronged boiled wool gloves are a favourite of avant-garde fashionistas. | Hoibo.com
POIROT'S TIMEKEEPER
$117
For Agatha Christie–heads, this durable stainless steel pocket watch is period appropriate for the 1930s and handmade in England. | Brelsen.com
QUIRKY SOCKS
$24
each Each pair of Okayok’s colourful, mismatched Sunday Socks is unique, made in Brampton using a mix of fibres and yarns. | Okayok.ca
DESIGNER BRALETTE
$225
Toronto label Beaufille creates its dreamy, diaphanous bralette using deadstock fabric and trim. | Beaufille.com
LOVE RING
$275
For the less-is-more crowd, there’s this 14-karat yellow gold script ring from L.A. designer Sydney Evan. Rihanna, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Lawrence are all fans of the brand. | Holtrenfrew.com
TWO-TONE EARRINGS
$230
These two-tone vermeil and sterling silver earrings are from Mejuri’s recent collaboration with British fashion editor Sarah Harris. | Mejuri.com
CUSTOMIZABLE COOKIES
from $8
each Bake Shoppe’s heart-shaped sugar cookies feature sassy, customizable messages. They’re available for curbside pickup in standard and big-as-a-human-head sizes. | Bakeshoppeto.com
DESIGNER BAG
$11,600
This anatomical heart bag from Gucci is made from enamelled metal embellished with glass beads. | Thewebster.us
LOCAL JEWELLERY
$55
Toronto label Foxy Originals makes this pre-layered charm necklace using fine pewter plated in either silver or gold. | Tokentoronto.com
Flower bomb
$140
for 50mL Inspired by the theatrical tradition of the burlesque, Viktor&Rolf introduces a new carnal and sensual addition to the Flowerbomb fragrance family—Flowerbomb Ruby Orchid. It’s a magnetic and erotic scent fit for a femme fatale. At the heart of this petal bouquet, two orchid accords: The ruby flower and the red foxy vanilla bean, giving this fragrance an exacerbated sensuality, embraced by the freshness of an erotic red vine peach accord. | Sephora.com
Viktor&Rolf