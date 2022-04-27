The ultimate 2022 Mother’s Day gift guide

Flower arranging workshop

This pre-recorded workshop from Wild North Flowers is more fun, and longer lasting, than buying Mom a pre-made bouquet. All the necessary tools—flowers, vase and clippers—are delivered to addresses across the GTA. From $135, wildnorthflowers.com

Engraved eau de parfum

Sephora provides complimentary product engraving at select stores—which means this floral Gucci Bloom perfume set can be properly kitted out with your mom’s name or initials. $125, sephora.com

Custom jewellery

Attic, the sustainable Toronto jewellery brand, allows patrons to try their hand at designing the perfect (for Mom) solitaire ring. Customizable elements include the setting, the type of gold band, and the colour and cut of the gemstone (sapphire or conflict-free diamond). Starting at $1,500 for the setting, atticgold.com

Eye therapy

Vermont-based luxury skincare company Tata Harper offers up depuffing stones and a firming eye balm in a chic faux-leather purse. $296, tataharperskincare.com

Facial massage

Sous La Face’s Radical Radiance Regime facial treatment incorporates buccal massage and microcurrent therapy for a sculpting, invigorating experience. $229, souslaface.com

Made-to-order swimwear

Toronto swimwear brand Ūnika is disrupting the pesky business of bikini shopping with a private, made-to-measure experience. From $280, unikaswim.com

Spa day

In between lunch and a massage at Ste. Anne’s in Grafton, daytrippers can go for a swim, walk through the rose garden or take a dip in the hydrotherapy pools. From $250, steannes.com

Sweet treat class

Hillcrest Village confectioner Chocolat de Kat is bringing back its pre-pandemic truffle-making class this spring, which features instruction on creating take-home treats like their dark chocolate, hazelnut, and peaches and cream bonbons. $99, chocolatedekat.com

Monogrammed PJs

These lightweight, 100-per-cent cotton pyjamas from Toronto’s Kip sleepwear come with mother-of-pearl buttons and a travel bag. $179, sleepinkip.com

DIY lipstick

Bite Beauty’s Lip Lab experience, where customers can design their own lip shade, is available online and in-person at the brand’s Queen Street West location. Starting at $70, bitebeauty.com

Subscription candles

Vancouver’s Mala sells monthly box subscriptions with a rotating selection of scents that include strawberry shortcake, sweet clover and gardenia. Its coconut-soy wax candles are hand-poured and feature cotton and wood wicks. From $138, malathebrand.com