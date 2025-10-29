Rack up rewards while you talk, text, stream and surf: TELUS Rewards gives you more just for being a customer

Looking to get more out of your service provider? Enter TELUS and their game-changing rewards program, the first of its kind among major telecom companies in Canada that actually rewards you for your loyalty and puts more money back in your pocket. With the new TELUS Rewards program, the more services you add, the more benefits and rewards you get. It’s a rewards program that grows with you, and because TELUS loves spoiling their members, they’re partnering with other iconic Canadian brands to bring you even more value, too.

Case in point: this October, TELUS and WestJet teamed up to link their loyalty programs together. Now, if you’re a member of the free-to-join WestJet Rewards and TELUS Rewards, you can link your accounts to earn, transfer and redeem points between both programs, giving you access to exclusive travel and connectivity perks. This transforms your monthly telecom bill into a way to earn points for your next flight for your next vacation or turn your business trips into points you can redeem towards your TELUS services. By linking your accounts, you’ll automatically receive WestJet seat selection vouchers and TELUS roaming passes—plus, you’ll be entered to win an all-inclusive WestJet vacation to Mexico.

Speaking of staying connected, TELUS now has more award-winning products and services available in Ontario and Quebec. With 100% TELUS PureFibre technology, their internet services offer lightning fast upload and download speeds along with reliable Wi-Fi coverage throughout your entire home. TELUS’ PureFibre services are a force to be reckoned with, quickly establishing TELUS as both a refreshing alternative and a major connectivity leader in eastern Canada.

And of course, TELUS has you covered when it comes to your home entertainment. Their new streaming and live TV services offer a modern approach that actually makes sense. Instead of managing multiple streaming subscriptions across different accounts, Stream+ lets you bundle Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime and exclusive TELUS content together at a lower price than buying them individually. You can customize your lineup every 30 days and save up to 10 per cent on additional streaming add-ons like Crunchyroll, Hayu, SonyLIV, AMC+, illico+ and Apple TV+. When you bundle these streaming services through TELUS, you get the ultimate entertainment and savings experience.

Bonus: TELUS customers are also eligible for home energy savings, smart home security and cybersecurity tools—everything you need for a safer, smarter and more connected life.

Here’s what else you can expect as a TELUS Rewards member.

How does TELUS Rewards work?

Even if you’re only subscribed to one TELUS service, you’re already unlocking rewards! With each qualifying TELUS service you add—whether it’s Mobility, Internet, Optik TV or SmartHome Security—your rewards expand as you climb each tier. Starting at the Silver tier with one qualifying service, Gold at two, Platinum at three and Diamond at four, reap ever increasing rewards like international data roaming passes, complimentary Mobile Klinik services to keep your devices working like new, TELUS Health MyPet virtual consultations, contest entries and more.

Are bundles eligible for TELUS Rewards?

Yes! Although you become a TELUS Rewards member by enrolling in one qualifying TELUS service, you stand to save (and earn) more by bundling additional services—especially mobility services like wireless plans and device protection. Bundle TELUS’ mobility and wireless services together with TELUS’ 100% PureFibre internet for a double-dose of convenience and savings, all the while earning valuable TELUS Rewards that put more money back in your pocket.

What can I redeem for TELUS Rewards points?

Once you subscribe to two qualifying TELUS services or more, you’re eligible to earn TELUS Rewards points on every dollar spent on your bills. Points can be redeemed for bill credits, gift cards, contest entries and more—including converting your TELUS Rewards points for WestJet points. You’ll also enjoy discounts from everyday brands, and TELUS Rewards members have the opportunity to donate their points to the TELUS Future Friendly Foundation. And this is just the beginning—TELUS will be adding more partners to their Rewards platform to bring you more savings with other great brands you’re already using.

Why should I switch to TELUS?

It’s not just rewards: you’re switching to a provider that actively has your back. From convenience and simplicity to one-of-a-kind, top-tier services and savings, you’re building a smarter, more connected life that makes your day-to-day easier while saving on bills and earning points. As TELUS continues to grow its offerings in Ontario and Quebec, that means even more partner perks are on the way, so keep your eyes peeled!

Learn more about TELUS streaming, live TV, internet, mobility services and bundle offerings today! Add a TELUS service plan to your account at telus.com.