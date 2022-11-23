Your guide to Cyber Monday’s hottest tech

Here’s where the hottest tech deals power up, featuring one of the strongest smartphone lineups to date

Hot of the heels of Black Friday’s deals, Cyber Monday is where deals on the latest tech power up. This year features one of the strongest smartphones lineups to date. Whether it’s the productivity powerhouse of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 or the newest quality-of-life enhancements of the Apple Watch Series 8, check out the newest gadgets from Rogers Wireless for must-have Cyber Monday pick-ups.

iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple’s top-of-the-line flagship smartphone keeps the classic iPhone look going with a slew of improvements along with an impressive near-bezel-free 6.7” that demonstrates why its users keep on coming back for more. While most pick up the Pro for its industry-shaking 48MP telephoto camera, there are plenty of other features that mark the Pro as a must over Apple’s regular models. Highlighted in this year’s Pro offering is the new Dynamic Island feature—a new, pill-sized display on the top of the screen that houses key notifications, as well as all-day battery life delivering up to 29 hours of video playback. More vital safety features provided through Emergency SOS and crash detection, even while off the grid, along with improved durability and water resistance keeps the iPhone 14 Pro Max on top.

iPhone 14

While the 6.1” iPhone 14 may lack the size and the newest Dynamic Island feature of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, it more than makes up for it with its identical durability and sleekness, along with the best and newest features of iOS 16—including its ground-breaking security features and 5G compatibility. The 12MP back camera is no slouch, capable of supporting high-fidelity, low-light photography and automatic contrast, focus and lighting correction for the perfect shot—along with 4K 24 fps video.

Apple Watch Series 8

Much like its smartphone companions, the Apple Watch Series 8 pairs all-day battery life with a slew of new features, along with support and enhancements to iOS 16’s life-saving security features. Advanced health sensors and apps keep track of more metrics than ever before: from heart rate, blood oxygen, temperature changes, insights into your menstrual cycle, sleep cycle monitoring, workout metrics and beyond, this smartwatch helps you stay active, healthy, safe and connected. And, with its seamlessly symbiotic relationship with the iPhone, you can make payments through Apple Pay and keep on top of phone calls and texts right from your wrist while listening to your favourite music, podcasts and audiobooks.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4

This small-but-mighty smartphone packs a punch in style. Constructed with durability in mind, from its water resistance to its aluminum casing, and screens made with the world’s most durable and foldable glass from Corning—exclusive to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4—the 6.7” display flips open to reveal a crystal-clear view. Upgrade your selfie game with the rear camera while the dynamic, customizable cover screen gives you a preview, or take advantage of the new hands-free FlexCam feature to capture group shots, selfies and videos from never-before-seen perspectives and impressive true-to-life detail.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

A productive powerhouse boasting PC-adjacent capabilities with multitasking capabilities spread across its dual screens, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes forward as a worthy spiritual successor to Samsung’s discontinued Note series. Catch up on texts on one screen as you skim over meeting minutes on another—or combine your screens to take advantage of the Infinity Flex Display and its silky-smooth 120 Hz refresh rate for a visual upgrade on games, video and beyond. Plus, with its foldable capabilities and its slim-yet-sturdy design, the Galaxy Z Fold4 is more pocket-friendly than ever.

Samsung Galaxy S22

Whether it’s daytime or nighttime, every bit of the Samsung Galaxy S22—from its battery to its screens—is built to endure. From its incredible 24-hour-and-beyond battery life to the anti-glare display technology that helps maintain visibility outdoors during the day to an easy-on-the-eyes blue-light management system at night, there’s plenty that makes the S22 the best Galaxy smartphone yet. Pro-level upgrades to its front and back cameras have made it so that you can snap shots with full fidelity—regardless of the time of day, thanks to its new Night Mode capabilities. Plus, capture every moment with ultra-bright and razor-sharp 8K video—the highest recording resolution available on Galaxy smartphones.

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Introducing Pixel 7 Pro, Google’s best-of-everything phone. Powered by Google Tensor G2, it’s fast and secure, with an immersive display and amazing battery life. The best Pixel camera yet includes a telephoto lens and pro-level features like Macro Focus. And with the Titan M2 security chip, Pixel helps protect your personal data.

To learn more about Rogers’ Cyber Monday deals and where to purchase these devices, visit rogers.com/cyber-monday.