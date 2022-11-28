Premium outerwear to get you over the winter blues

Embrace the elements with style and performance in mind

As Torontonians are well aware, winters in the city can be wildly unpredictable. Between the sub-zero temperatures—made worse by the piercing wind chill—and the possibility of a sleet-and-snow-filled blizzard, we need to be prepared for anything. Nobis, the Canadian luxury outerwear brand, understands this.

Known for its stylish-yet-functional garments, the brand has become a leader in winter apparel, not only in Canada but around the world. Nobis incorporates performance textiles and technological innovations into its parkas and accessories, delivering timeless pieces that can take you anywhere while keeping you protected in all conditions. The pieces are thoughtfully designed to complement any style, from the minimalist to the bold. Using materials like cotton-nylon blends, signature recycled crosshatch, merino wools and the brand’s breathable Sympatex® membrane, Nobis garments offer the ultimate in versatility and durability.

Whether you’re exploring the wilderness or the city streets, looking to make a bold fashion statement or drawn to a more reserved look, Nobis has you covered with a wide range of winter-ready outerwear to combat the chilly season in style.

For those who prefer to layer under their outerwear, opt for a light puffer

Nobis offers a number of light puffer jackets and vests to take you through the transitional period with ease. Insulated with materials like Primaloft™, a leader in producing sustainable insulation, these styles can get you through the coldest months by providing an extra layer of warmth. Thinner puffer jackets and vests are particularly useful for layering under uninsulated formal topcoats, as they offer protection without adding too much bulk.

Elroy Men’s Quilted Hooded Jacket

Suri Ladies Long Quilted Jacket

For those who commute outdoors and need a cosy outerwear piece to stave off the wind chill

No one likes waiting for a bus or streetcar when it’s -20 C outside, and walking against the frigid, blustery winds can feel like an uphill battle.For those who have to commute outdoors, a warm coat that’s both windproof and waterproof is a must-have—and Nobis has several great options that fit the bill. With features like fuller-cluster Premium Canadian Origin White Duck Down, Sympatex®-sealed seams, magnetic placket closures and underarm vent systems for breathability, these coats and parkas are built to withstand the elements.

Supra Men’s Performance Puffer

Lara Ladies Belted Parka

For those who love to make a bold statement with their style, even in the winter

Nobis’s outerwear is designed with both fashion and function in mind, so if you love making a statement with your clothing choices, look no further than the brand’s graphic offerings. Whether you’re into floral prints or of-the-moment monograms, you’ll find a fashion-forward option to satisfy your sartorial cravings.

Oliver Men’s Reversible Puffer Jacket

Una Ladies Performance Puffer

Don’t forget cold weather accessories because your ears, hands and neck need some toasty goodness too

Once you’ve settled on the perfect outerwear piece (or pieces), you’re going to want to finish off your cold weather ensemble with a few cosy accessories. From classic leather driving gloves (lined in luxurious cashmere) to an exclusive collaboration with former Toronto Raptors player Serge Ibaka, Nobis’s collection of men’s, women’s and unisex winter accessories will keep your ears, hands and neck warm all season long.

Chroma Unisex Oversized Puffer Scarf

Jaylen Unisex Knit Moulded Bucket

Dale Men’s Classic Driving Gloves

Visit Nobis for all your winter essentials.