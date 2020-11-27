New Zealand Gift Guide 2020
New Zealand: Committed to sustainability and home to idyllic landscapes as well as some of the top food and beverage producers in the world. Thanks to its rich biodiversity and carefully preserved resources, the country’s best exports—from dairy to seafood, honey and wines—are full of flavour. Here, just in time for the holidays, we spotlight our selection of NZ’s finest.
Creamy Milk Block
$5.99
No stocking stuffer beats that of quality chocolate. Gift this Whittaker’s Creamy Milk Block, crafted with 33% cocoa Creamy Milk chocolate from Ghana's finest cocoa. For utter smoothness, it's refined with a Swiss 5 Roll Refiner. | Londondrugs.com
JH Whittaker & Sons
ANTIPODES AURA MANUKA HONEY MASK
$53
Revive your skin’s natural radiance with a gift from New Zealand nature. Cleanse your skin and your spirit with this luscious face mask that leaves skin soothed and intensely hydrated. Wild sourced Manuka honey from New Zealand locks moisture into the skin, whilst helping keep skin super fresh and blemish-free. Gift a sense of peace and balance this holiday with divine fragrances of vanilla pod and mandarin. | Well.ca
Antipodes Skincare
Aquagel Oil To Foam Cleanser
$75
Inspired by the purity and serenity of New Zealand’s Pacific coastline, this award-winning oil cleanser transforms into a gentle foam when activated with water. Formulated to clean deeply but gently, it removes makeup and impurities without stripping the skin’s moisture barrier. A perfect stocking-stuffer, give the gift of feeling refreshed with a natural glow. | Majestyspleasure.com
Syrene Skincare
Aqua Hydrating Masque
$110
New Zealand skincare company, Syrene, makes gift giving easy with their Aqua Hydrating Masque. This lightweight, gel-based formula combines a cocktail of hydrating and replenishing ingredients, including Marine Collagen, Manuka Honey and Ephemer™, an algae extract rich in antioxidants. With added protection from the environmental drivers of ageing, this masque makes for the perfect self-care stocking stuffer. | Majestyspleasure.com
Syrene Skincare
Lamb Green Tripe Dog Treats
$11.89
The perfect stocking stuffer for your furry family member! Featuring grass-fed lamb sourced from New Zealand’s lush pastures, our Lamb Green Tripe chews are prepared with no added preservatives or flavours—just slow and gentle air-drying. Simple and delicious with only one ingredient, it’s the perfect tail-wagging chew to keep your dog happy. | Renspets.com
ZIWI Peak
Air-Dried Lamb Recipe for Dogs
$32.89
Treat your dog's bowl this holiday season with a single protein dog food featuring world-class lamb ethically raised by farmers in New Zealand. Gently air-dried and ready to serve, this food makes a great meal topper or full feed, and is crafted for dogs of all breeds and life stages. | Renspets.com
ZIWI Peak
Heilala Vanilla Bean Paste
$21
Coveted by top pastry chefs as their go-to vanilla product, gift the cake boss in your life this multi-award-winning Heilala Vanilla Paste. It’s a convenient and economical way to get the flavour and signature of vanilla seed without all the scraping. Pure seeds are suspended in vanilla extract, resulting in a spoonable paste that’s perfect for holiday baking. | Heilalavanilla.co.nz
Heilala Vanilla
Loveblock Sauvignon Blanc Estate 2019
$23.95
Forged on the hilltops of New Zealand’s Marlborough region, Erica & Kim have nurtured an untamed block of land to produce some of the country’s finest wine. Perfect for festive dinners and New Year's Eve toasts, embrace the elegant and reserved style of Loveblock's Sauvignon Blanc this holiday season. Aromas of pineapple, guava and sweet meadow grass complement its rounded and textured palate. Pair with seafood, pasta and chicken dishes. Available by the case for home delivery. | Thevineagency.ca
The Vine Agency
Whitehaven 'Greg' Single Vineyard Awatere Valley Sauvignon Blanc 2019
$23.95
This sustainably produced wine is vegan and shows characters of gooseberry, black currant, grapefruit and mineral flavours typical of the Awatere Valley sub-region. An impressive vintage for wine lovers on your holiday shopping list, it was awarded the 2020 Concours Mondial Du Sauvignon Revelation Trophy. Master of Wine, Bob Campbell, describes this 95-point wine as “a complex, satisfying wine that deserves its flagship status.” | Lcbo.com
Whitehaven Wine Company
Villa Maria Private Bin East Coast Chardonnay
$17.95
For wine-lovers, this medium-bodied Chardonnay is a holiday season staple. It delivers ripe peach and stone fruit flavours complemented by underlying citrus and fig characters. A perfect pairing for turkey, its creamy texture on the palate balances refreshing acidity and oak flavours adding further complexity. | Lcbo.com
Villa Maria Estate Wineries
2018 Sileni Estate Plateau Hawkes Bay Pinot Noir
$29.95
From a vineyard that prides itself on good wine, good food and food company—Sileni Estates’ Hawkes Bay Pinot Noir is a sophisticated staple. Its complex aromas of berry and sweet florals are well-balanced with dark cherry and berry. A great food pairing, pasta lovers will appreciate its complementary flavour. | Lcbo.com
Ant Moore Sauvignon Blanc 2019
$259.36/Case
You’ll be transported to the coastline of New Zealand within one sip of this aromatic dry white wine. It’s a zippy Sauvignon Blanc with flavours and aromas of tropical island fruit, peach, lemon and fresh cut grass. Unique to the micro-climates and terroir that provide a unique personality to this bottle, it’s the perfect gift for someone special. Purchase by the case. | Thelivingvine.ca
Saint Clair Family Estate Sauvignon Blanc
$18.95
Produced by one of New Zealand’s leading winemakers, this heavenly Sauvignon Blanc will delight every type of sipper. It’s light-bodied and fresh with notes of passionfruit and grapefruit that lead to a long-lingering finish. | Lcbo.com
Saint Clair Family Estate
Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc
$36.95
Immediately expressive in the glass, with notes of bright, ripe citrus, makrut lime, passionfruit, and white peach. The palate is vibrant and mouth-watering, with concentrated, juicy tropical notes melding with zesty citrus, stone fruits and subtle notes of orchard blossom. Enjoy Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc this holiday season with your oysters, seafood, and selection of cheeses! | Lcbo.com
Cloudy Bay
Thornbury Central Otago Pinot Noir 2019
$29.95
Reflecting the mountainous diversity of New Zealand’s Otago region, this Pinot Noir is beautifully perfumed, rich and full-bodied with hints of spice and dark cherry fruit notes. Soft and juicy with a velvety texture, Thornbury Central’s Otago Pinot Noir is sure to raise the bar for future stocking stuffers. | Airen.com
Thornbury Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2020
$18.95
Forged in the Wairau and Awatere Valley of Marlborough, this Sauvignon Blanc is vibrant, fresh and packed with refreshing citrus flavours. Easy to sip, it’s a crowd-pleaser perfect to share this holiday season. | Lcbo.com
2019 Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, Rapaura Springs
$18.95
Family owned Rapaura Springs makes exceptional wines that reflect New Zealand’s remarkable landscapes and passionate people. The label art depicts the vineyard’s rocky aquifer and pristine springs. This Sauvignon Blanc shows delicious tropical / citrus fruit flavours and a hint of blackcurrant. Quintessential Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, sure to impress in this gift-giving season. | Lcbo.com
Rapaura Springs Wines
Matua Hawke's Bay Sauvignon Blanc 1.5L
$31.95
This award-winning wine comes from Hawke's Bay, New Zealand. Brimming with lifted aromas and flavours of spice, grapefruit, smoke and herbs, enhance your holiday feast with this luxurious Sauvignon Blanc. The palate is fresh and clean with balanced acidity and notes of citrus and herbs on the finish. Now available in 1.5L bottles. | Lcbo.com
Matua
Yealands Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough
$16.95
Sustainably made in New Zealand’s infamous Marlborough wine region, this bouquet shows lifted notes of blackcurrant leaf and passionfruit with aromas of fresh herbs and lemon zest. The palate is brimming with juicy fruit and a balanced, long, crisp mineral finish. A holiday crowd-pleaser, this Sauvignon Blanc is suitable for vegetarians, vegans and gluten-free diets. Available at the LCBO. | Lcbo.com
Yealands Wines
Dog Point Sauvignon Blanc 2019
$27.95
Another fine edition of Dogpoint's highly idiosyncratic sauvignon, complete with the customary, heavily flinty-smoky, sulphide-driven profile. But beyond that, you'll find a substantial palate with genuine flavour density and intensity, ripeness and depth, evidence of careful farming and low yields. Complexity is excellent, as is length. Available at the LCBO. | Lcbo.com
Dog Point Vineyard
Spy Valley Sustainably Crafted Sauvignon Blanc
$22.95
A gift to the senses, this Sauvignon Blanc is intensely aromatic on the nose. It delivers passionfruit, feijoa, Granny Smith apple and lemon peel. This Marlborough region wine is guaranteed to bring a taste of New Zealand sunshine to your Canadian winter. Available at the LCBO. | Lcbo.com
Wild Rock Sauvignon Blanc 2018
$18.95
Diversify your wine rack with Wild Rock’s Sauvignon Blanc this holiday season. With an elegant, quite refined style and pleasing texture, wine lovers will appreciate its unique palate. Offering a world of tasty tropical fruit, find the flavours of guava and passion fruit in lead roles, with well-framed grapefruit citrus and stone fruit notes in support. A really nice option for seafood dishes, or pasta with pesto sauce. | Lcbo.com
Select Wines
Paddy Borthwick Riesling Wairarapa New Zealand 2019
$19.95
This off-dry, 91 point Riesling is vibrant, elegant and bursts with aromas of green apple, nectarine and lemon verbena. Paddy Borthwick and his family have been producing world class, sustainable and minimal intervention wines in the Wairarapa region of New Zealand since 1996. Approachable in its balance of sweetness and crisp acidity, this limited-release Riesling makes for an impressive holiday gift. | Lcbo.com
Paddy Borthwick Paper Road Pinot Noir Wairarapa New Zealand 2018
$24.95
The purity of Pinot Noir shines through with this bright and juicy wine. Aromas of spice, sweet cherry and cocoa nibs are complemented by velvety soft tannins. Share this vintage from New Zealand’s Wairarapa region this holiday season. Available at LCBO. | Lcbo.com
Nautilus Sauvignon Blanc 2019
$275.40/Case
Nautilus Estate was founded in 1985, the early days of Marlborough winemaking. Nautilus Sauvignon Blanc 2019 displays intense passionfruit and citrus peel aromas with hints of honeydew. The palate introduces a mouth-watering citrus intensity for a clean, crisp finish. Enjoy this vintage over the holiday season with fresh fish and seafood. Sustainable winegrowing certified (SWNZ). Vegan. + Bottle Deposit. | Canadawines.breakthrubev.com
Nautilus Estate of Marlborough
Opawa Pinot Noir 2017
$323.40/Case
There’s a certain romance in gifting wine made of grapes harvested under the moonlight. Opawa River (“Smoky River” in Maori) formed the stony soils responsible for the delicious aromas and flavours in the Opawa Pinot Noir. It’s medium-bodied and beautifully balanced, with ripe plums and wild blackberry characters, savoury spices and a hint of toasty oak. Sustainable winegrowing certified (SWNZ). Vegan. + Bottle Deposit. | Canadawines.breakthrubev.com
Opawa, Marlborough
Babich Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc
$17.95
A delectable complement to seafood and fresh salads, gather around the dinner table this holiday season with a classic Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc. Consistently produced in a fuller, riper, softer style that develops well, this wine is clean, fresh and tropical, with fruit from several vineyards situated throughout Marlborough, New Zealand. | Lcbo.com
Babich Wines Ltd
Hydrangea Cushion Cover
$60
Designed in Mount Eden, Auckland, this beautiful Hydrangea Cushion Cover makes a statement with its delicate petals. The design is inspired by flowers traditionally used in still life compositions. The hydrangea motif has been simplified and stylized to create an elegant graphic—the perfect gift to any friend or family member with a love for boutique design. | Simons.ca
Città
Te Henga Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc
$12.95
The grapes for our Te Henga Sauvignon Blanc are grown at our vineyards in Marlborough, one of New Zealand’s best growing regions. It’s then handcrafted into a deliciously drinkable wine that captures the spirit of the island. A rich, intensely flavoured Sauvignon Blanc that proves a versatile partner for many dishes. | Lcbo.com
Te Henga Wines
Antipodes Hydration Heroes Gift Set
$69
Packaged to make the perfect stocking stuffer, this gift set contains the Antipodes plant-powered trio: Baptise H20 Ultra-Hydrating Water Gel 60ml, Hosanna H2O Intensive Skin-Plumping Serum 10ml and Avocado Pear Nourishing Night Cream 15ml which increase hydration and reward thirsty skin. Harnessing the power of Vinanza Grape, Manuka honey and mamuka black fern from New Zealand wilderness, this trio will plump the look of your skin, giving it a fresh, healthy visage. | Well.ca
Antipodes Skincare
Purl Knit Wool Throw
$239
Feel right at home as you snuggle beneath the generous warmth of the Purl Knit Wool Throw this Christmas. Designed in New Zealand and Made with 100% wool in an earthy, deep Nori colourway. | Cittadesign.com
June Home Supply