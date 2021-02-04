Here are 20 delightful Valentine’s Day gifts for local shoppers, pop culture fans and true romantics

After nearly a year—a year!—of a global pandemic, most couples, locked down together or apart, could use a spark of romance. Here are 20 trinkets and tokens to show your partners how much you care.

Statement ring

Bella Hadid is a fan of this gorgeous 14-karat gold and garnet sparkler from the Toronto brand Mejuri. $735. Mejuri.com.

Bridgerton card

Because everybody could use some Duke of Hastings smoulder in their life. This one’s from Toronto designer Koren Leung. $7. Etsy.com.

Fuzziest slippers

The longest winter ever will be a little more tolerable with a pair of these toe-toasting alpaca slides. They’re cruelty-free, fair-trade and handmade by artisans in Peru. $215. Narwhalboutique.com.

Glitzy mask

The Toronto designer Zoba Martin makes custom spangled masks, including this one—a dead ringer for the bejewelled Prada mask Amanda Gorman wore at last month’s inauguration. $29.50. Zobamartin.com.

Essential reading

For a thinky gift, consider this pocket-sized treatise from Toronto journalist Siri Agrell, who ponders how our phones have helped and hindered our romantic relationships. $15. Flying Books.

Next-level chocolate

Chocolatier Victoria Reis makes each of her Valentine’s-themed bars by hand. She stuffs semi-milk Belgian chocolate with raspberry brigadeiro filling, then decorates the exterior with micro-dried raspberry and raspberry pop rocks. $14. Marysbsweets.com.

Heartthrob fragrance

Who hasn’t closed their eyes and pretended their partner is Harry Styles? A bottle of Styles’ favourite cologne—Tom Ford’s Tobacco Vanille—helps with the illusion. From $320. Holtrenfrew.com.

Schitt’s Creek print

Illustrator Jake Tobin Garrett has made adorable doodles of such Toronto landmarks as Trinity Bellwoods Park, Sugar Beach and Allan Gardens, but we especially love his tribute to the iconic Rosebud Motel. $25. Jaketobin.ca.

Feminist peg doll

Local artist Esther Liu of Itzy Zazzy hand-paints kokeshi peg dolls to resemble Andy Warhol, Marilyn Monroe and the notorious RBG. $90. Etsy.com.

Meme-tastic mittens

Bernie Sanders’ bundled showing at the Biden-Harris inauguration inspired a worldwide craze for big, bulky hand-warmers. The Richmond Hill shop Freyja sells a similarly toasty pair, hand-knit from Icelandic sheep’s wool. $50. Etsy.com.

Bright sweatsuit

Kotn’s cheerful saffron sweat set is a guaranteed mood booster. Sweatshirt $80, pants $88. Kotn.com.

Mask bling

Anyone looking to up their mask game will appreciate this delicate, gold-plated paperclip-style chain from Toronto accessory designer Anice. $85. Anicejewellery.com.

Bread book

As we approach our first lockdowniversary, it’s probably time to cycle back to sourdough. And who better to guide you in the ways of brioche and boule than The Great British Bakeoff’s soul-patched bread guru? $43. Chapters-indigo.com.

Candle class

The Yorkville boutique Kandl offers virtual candle-making workshops, providing all the basics to make custom creations with scents like orange blossom and jasmine. (Sweet treats are also available for an extra fee). $95 per person. Kandle-artistique.com.

Pet portrait

We all treat our pets like royalty, but Toronto’s DesignForge Studio takes that devotion to the next level, using digital wizardry to style your pooch or kitty in the guise of a Victorian queen, medieval knight or Renaissance prince. From $49. Etsy.com.

Eggy earrings

Toronto jeweller Noa Vigny Billick creates playful gustatory accessories from polymer clay and hypoallergenic metals: think kiwi barrettes, strawberry studs and, yes, sunny-side-up danglers. $30. Nicepress.ca.

Eglinton card

A perfectly tongue-in-cheek valentine for any frustrated folks living on the LRT line. $8. Etsy.com.

Bedazzled cup

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’s romance didn’t make it, but their daily Dunkin’ Donuts runs will live in our hearts forever. $40. Etsy.com.

Bouquet of cupcakes

The bakers at Butter and Spice offer a functional alternative to the traditional long-stemmed roses with cupcakes that taste as good as they look, adorned with glitter and blooming rosettes. $21 for a half-dozen. Butterandspice.ca.

Lingerie subscription

The Toronto-based indie undie company Aurelia will send a monthly or quarterly box of beautifully crafted underthings, from gauzy negligées to full-support bras to cozy robes. All pieces are hand-selected by a personal stylist, and each box comes with a free bra-fitting kit. From $89 per box. Aureliabox.com.