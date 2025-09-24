Look and feel your best with these revitalizing wellness experiences in Bloor-Yorkville

Whether it’s your mind, body or spirit that needs a boost, there’s no better neighbourhood in Toronto than Bloor-Yorkville for exceptional—and exciting—health and wellness experiences to help you indulge, unwind, rejuvenate and revitalize.

The premier destination for food, fashion, shopping and culture in the city, Bloor-Yorkville also boasts a wide array of spas, salons, gyms and clinics where you can cultivate and embrace the best version of yourself.

For starters, everything from rigorous workouts to soothing stretching sessions is readily available at multiple area fitness studios, including AVANT Yorkville (1 Bloor St. E.), a new luxury members-only club offering more than 270 classes per week; Equinox Yorkville (55 Avenue Rd.), for cycling, boxing, yoga, running and HIIT, as well as personal trainers and a multi-service spa; Barry’s Yorkville (100 Bloor St. W., entrance on Cumberland St.), where HIIT workouts combining cardio and strength training go down in the legendary “red room”; and Jaybird (110 Bloor St. W.), a yoga and Pilates studio that helps you focus on your breath and connect with yourself on a deeper level.

After you feel good, why not look good, too? These Bloor-Yorkville businesses have pampering perfected.

Axe and Hatchet Grooming Club (101 Yorkville Ave.) Founded in 2014, this upscale men’s grooming shop—where traditional old-school barber services meet cutting-edge modern techniques—is the go-to spot for the best in barbering, including haircuts, shaves and refined beard management.

Caudalié (17 Hazelton Ave.) Enjoy an expert consultation, then shop for cleansers and high-end skin care products for everything from acne to fine lines at this boutique and spa. You can also try out exclusive “vinothérapie” grape-based facials and body treatments.

Golden Beauty Dry Bar (106 Cumberland St.) Blowouts, braids, up-dos and extensions are available at this specialty salon. You can also treat yourself (and your hair!) to deep-conditioning and scalp massages, as well as book beauty services, such as makeup application, eyebrow threading and lash tinting.

Othership Yorkville (110 Bloor St. W.) Embrace health and healing in a social setting at this unique sauna-and-ice-bath spa, where you move from hot to cold environments. Expert guides oversee your experience, and you can connect with other spa guests in the Social Commons.

Paula Stark Esthetics (68 Scollard St.) This aesthetics clinic features an assortment of spa and haircare services, including waxing, micro-needling, manicures and medical pedicures, alongside cuts, colouring and highlights. Don’t forget to shop for face, skin and body products before you leave!

Pure + Simple Yorkville (Manulife Centre, 55 Bloor St. W.) Put your best face forward at this holistic wellness spa for women and men, offering a diverse menu of facials, masks and massages to remedy everything from hyperpigmentation to sun damage. Or try a fruit-enzyme peel to give your complexion a beauty bump!

Stillwater Spa Toronto (Park Hyatt Hotel, 4 Avenue Rd.) Indulge in curated relaxation services at the reimagined spa, where the spa menu offers assorted massages, facials and body treatments. Bonus: booking a service also gives you access to Stillwater’s sauna and aromatic steam room.

Terra Massage Boutique (4 Collier St.) Staffed by registered massage therapists, this massage studio specializes in Brazilian lymphatic drainage, pregnancy massages and deep thermal relief, which alternates hot stones and cooling applications to melt away muscle tension.

Tokyo Nails and Spa (7 Sultan St.) This next-level nail shop—known for their out-of-this-world nail designs—uses premium cosmetics for its manicures and pedicures. You can also book complementary beauty treatments, such as cuticle grooming, laser hair removal, paraffin treatments, chrome powder and French tips.

Winks Eyelash Boutique (820 Yonge St.) Lashes need some love? This eyelash salon offers lash extensions in a variety of volumes and designs, specifically tailored to your unique face shape, in addition to lash tinting and lifting, and eyebrow shaping, tinting and lamination.

The Windsor Arms Hotel Spa (18 Thomas St.) This sophisticated and serene spa provides a robust selection of services, including aromatherapy massages, chocolate-and-coffee body scrubs and an oxygen-infused facial. Once you’re done, relax on the terrace or unwind in the indoor heated saltwater pool and eucalyptus steam room.

To discover more health and wellness destinations in Bloor-Yorkville, visit the Bloor-Yorkville BIA.