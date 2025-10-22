Fall for fashion must-haves in Bloor-Yorkville this autumn

With every change of season comes the corresponding change in clothing, and there’s no better place than Bloor-Yorkville when it comes to swapping your summertime outfits for fall and winter fashion.

The premier destination for shopping, dining, wellness and culture in Toronto, Bloor-Yorkville is packed with retailers ready to help you upgrade your look as the cooler months arrive. Whether you’re browsing Bloor Street’s luxury run or scouring the racks of Yorkville boutiques to find your next favourite piece, here are the shops that will help you prepare for the season in style.

Atelier Munro (19 Hazelton Ave.) AMF stitching, cutaway collars, Milanese buttonholes, Camicia shoulders and myriad pocket particulars: this menswear atelier is renowned for its tailoring, craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail, and its robust selection of ready-to-wear and made-to-measure options.

Black Goat Cashmere (The Colonnade, 131 Bloor St. W.) Find everything you need to stay cozy and warm as the temperature dips at this shop featuring ethically sourced-and-made cashmere clothing for men and women. Explore cardigans and cable-knit sweaters, turtlenecks, skirts, coats and a wide array of accessories, including hats, shawls, legwarmers and ponchos.

ça va de soi (138 Cumberland St.) The Yorkville location of this eco-minded Montreal-based knitwear boutique opened in 2013. Offering timeless everyday clothing for men and women alongside Oscalito lingerie, the store features its own upcycling program and also provides laundry and repair services to keep your pieces in tip-top shape.

DIOR (The Colonnade, 131 Bloor St.) The largest DIOR flagship store in North America, this store sprawls across more than 13,000 square feet. Featuring the finest in luxury men’s and women’s ready-to-wear fashion, footwear, leather goods and accessories, you’ll also find a line of posh pet accessories to ensure your furry friends look as good as you do.

MARLOWE (38 Avenue Rd.) This made-in-Italy women’s-wear merchant offers high-quality knitwear and bespoke sportswear crafted from premium superfine pure-wool fabrics and cashmere. Choose from versatile, day-to-evening options—including coats, jackets, pants and scarves—blending comfort, style and sophisticated simplicity.

Maska (Yorkville Village, 55 Avenue Rd.) With locations in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia, this boutique imports the latest in on-trend women’s styles direct from Italy. Focusing on quality and originality, the shop sells outerwear, sweaters, dresses and coordinated sets, as well as accessories such as sunglasses, bracelets, belts and bags.

Options For Her (163 Cumberland St.) Whether it’s a stylish new blouse, some sleek slacks, a slinky dress or just a cozy sweater and scarf, you’ll find it all under the roof of this women’s-wear boutique. Celebrating 45 years in business, Options For Her houses a thoughtfully curated collection of clothing and accessories from more than two dozen brands and designers from around the world.

Prada (The Colonnade, 131 Bloor St. W.) This two-level flagship boutique boasts one-of-a-kind men’s and women’s ready-to-wear designer knitwear, outerwear and denim, including suits, trousers and leather pants. Complete your look with leather goods and accessories, or explore the made-to-measure and made-to-order services on offer.

Reformation (87 Yorkville Ave.) Founded in Los Angeles in 2009, “the Ref” is committed to climate action, sustainability and textile-to-textile recycling, including using “deadstock” fabric to create their brand products, and tracking the carbon and water footprint of every item they sell. Check back often: the store releases limited-edition clothing collections every week!

Saint Laurent (110 Bloor St. W.) Behind its brutalist façade lies more than 10,000 square feet of luxury retail, making the Bloor-Yorkville location one of the largest Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) flagship stores in North America. YSL’s full slate of men’s and women’s ready-to-wear fashion is available, including the fall 2025 women’s collection and the fall-winter 2025 men’s collection.

Swarovski (Manulife Centre, 55 Bloor St. W.) Every stunning outfit deserves a bit of bling, and Swarovski’s masterfully cut crystal pieces—including necklaces, earrings, bracelets, watches, key rings and smartphone cases—make the perfect complement to whatever you’re wearing. Use the Gift Finder for guidance, or browse their exclusive Ariana Grande capsule collection.

V Hazelton (5 Hazelton Ave.) This high-end retailer contains the only Boutique Kiton (suits and menswear) in North America. Once solely offering men’s fashion, V Hazelton recently opened Elle Boutique for women’s designer fashion and features a Shoe Lounge with elegant handmade designer footwear.

