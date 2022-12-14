Discover a truly unique luxury rental experience

Taking cues from elevated hospitality, Two Avenue Road delivers an unparalleled rental space for domestic living

The best hotels in the world are more than just a place to stay—they’re destinations in and of themselves, elevated by their considered design and refined ambiance. And as any discerning traveller can attest, quality service with access to the finest amenities connecting the body and mind is paramount to an amazing experience. Couple that with personalized wellness and relaxation services, dining that is artful and uncommon, all within an environment of ultimate comfort and convenience

Toronto’s newest address in the heart of Yorkville offers the best of this lifestyle with one key upgrade: you never have to leave. Introducing Two Avenue Road, a one-of-a-kind rental building brought to you by Oxford Properties with globally renowned Studio Munge at the helm of its distinctive modern design.

Elevated living

Two Avenue Road has transformed into the city’s most luxurious and exclusive community.With 65 one- and two-bedroom apartment rentals, including five penthouses, it offers an elevated lifestyle experience.

Residents can revel in the unparalleled splendour the Park Hyatt offers its guests: eclectic and sophisticated dining through the hotel’s food and beverage program; escape the surge of the city energy with inspired stillness and serenity in the exclusive spa; personalized wellness with a collection of relaxation serves that treat the body and calm the mind, along with complimentary access to the hotel’s expansive fitness facilities and more.

With 24 hour concierge services, onsite management team to look after your every need, 2 Avenue Road sets itself apart as the premiere rental community in Toronto.

Luxurious modern design

The luxury and elegance of Two Avenue Road infuses every aspect of life here—not just its public spaces.

Featuring Miele appliances and Grohe fixtures, high performance windows and integrated millwork lighting, Oxford Properties has implemented the same rigorous attention to detail—and focus on quality—as the world’s leading hotels to set a new standard for rental living.

Each suite has been thoughtfully conceived by Studio Munge, a Toronto-based global design leader in exceptional interiors. In imagining Two Avenue Road, principal designer Alessandro Munge took inspiration from the importance and heritage of the original Park Hyatt and Canada’s topography. Munge selected only the finest materials and finishes to honour the building’s history and reputation.

In the heart of it all

Of course, it’s not only what’s inside that count. Two Avenue Road is ideally situated for enjoying the best of Toronto—starting with the finest and best-protected views in the city, right from your suite or the hotel’s iconic Writers Room rooftop bar.

From Canada’s foremost research and cultural institutions to the global luxury retailers that line Bloor Street’s “Mink Mile,” everywhere you’ll want to be is located within minutes of the city’s most exciting new address.

