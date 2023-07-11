House of the Week: $4.4 million for a manor in the Bluffs with a bunkie out back

House of the Week: $4.4 million for a manor in the Bluffs with a bunkie out back

The 5,000-square-foot property sits on half an acre of land and comes with five bedrooms, two terraces, soaring ceilings and cottage-like charm

Neighbourhood: Scarborough Bluffs

Price: $4.38 million

Last sold for: $2 million (2017)

Size: 5,000 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 5

Broker: Cliff Liu

The place

A five-bedroom, five-bathroom home sitting on half an acre of land, idyllically set on the serene Meadowcliffe Drive in one of the Scarborough’s most coveted neighbourhoods. A 20-minute drive from downtown and a short walk to the Bluffs, this urban cottage comes with over 1,500 square feet of outdoor space and a bonus bunkie. With separate entrances, the property can function as a multi-generational home with opportunities to rent.

The history

Owners Erin Ro and her husband were both working for the CBC in February of 2017 when they got pregnant with their boy. They needed a home that would allow Erin’s parents to move in and help with child care—without sacrificing privacy and space. After purchasing this former bungalow in July of that year, the couple began a full gutting and $800,000 renovation, transforming the home into a multi-family dwelling. Now that their son is older and Erin no longer works in television, the three are looking to buy a smaller single-family home in the same neighbourhood.

Related: $2.8 million for a Beaconsfield Village century home hidden by a wall of greenery

The tour

The brick-laid house features a private 100-foot driveway leading to a two-car attached garage.

Here’s a closer look of the façade, set against a manicured front lawn and dense, verdant gardens. The top floor has two walkout patios while the main floor has a walkout from the kitchen.

This is the lower terrace. Hidden behind the hedges, it has large-scale patio stones and a lattice roof—an intimate setting for lounging or dining alfresco.

A reverse angle of the lower terrace, with forest views.

Entering from the lower terrace reveals the light-filled eat-in kitchen. It’s equipped with stainless steel appliances, custom glass-and-wood cabinetry, large-scale porcelain tiles, stone countertops and a built-in L-shaped banquette.

A look at the kitchen’s workspace: two sinks allow for some seamless sous chef support.

The family room sits adjacent to the kitchen, warmed by an ornamental stone wall, a gas fireplace and hydraulic heated floors.

The reverse view of the living room showcases the grand foyer, with two sets of glass doors. That frosted vestibule contains the staircase.

Speaking of upstairs: this landing divided by a demi-wall serves as the dining room.

Just down the hall is the living room, which overlooks the front yard. It features large windows, a wood-burning fireplace with marble inlet and a dormer ceiling with a striking wood beam.

The opposite view of the living area showcases the French doors and gable windows.

Walk through those doors to find this outdoor lounge on the second terrace.

The main bedroom has dramatic angles and a skylight window that the previous owners built for views of the moon.

The ensuite bathroom comes with a double vanity, a soaker tub and a glass shower.

This is the second bedroom.

And the third bedroom is currently set up as an office. Note the tall ceilings and skylight here too.

Now the bunkie, with its own deck and hookups for electricity, gas and water.

Right now, the owners use the bunkie as a gym.

The backyard is great for a quiet midday escape.

Have a home that’s about to hit the market? Send your property to [email protected].