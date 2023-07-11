Real Estate

House of the Week: $4.4 million for a manor in the Bluffs with a bunkie out back

The 5,000-square-foot property sits on half an acre of land and comes with five bedrooms, two terraces, soaring ceilings and cottage-like charm

By Erin Hershberg |  

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Meadowcliffe: Foyer

Neighbourhood: Scarborough Bluffs
Price: $4.38 million
Last sold for: $2 million (2017)
Size: 5,000 square feet
Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 5
Broker: Cliff Liu

The place

A five-bedroom, five-bathroom home sitting on half an acre of land, idyllically set on the serene Meadowcliffe Drive in one of the Scarborough’s most coveted neighbourhoods. A 20-minute drive from downtown and a short walk to the Bluffs, this urban cottage comes with over 1,500 square feet of outdoor space and a bonus bunkie. With separate entrances, the property can function as a multi-generational home with opportunities to rent.

The history

Owners Erin Ro and her husband were both working for the CBC in February of 2017 when they got pregnant with their boy. They needed a home that would allow Erin’s parents to move in and help with child care—without sacrificing privacy and space. After purchasing this former bungalow in July of that year, the couple began a full gutting and $800,000 renovation, transforming the home into a multi-family dwelling. Now that their son is older and Erin no longer works in television, the three are looking to buy a smaller single-family home in the same neighbourhood.

The tour

The brick-laid house features a private 100-foot driveway leading to a two-car attached garage.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Meadowcliffe: exterior

Here’s a closer look of the façade, set against a manicured front lawn and dense, verdant gardens. The top floor has two walkout patios while the main floor has a walkout from the kitchen. 

This is the lower terrace. Hidden behind the hedges, it has large-scale patio stones and a lattice roof—an intimate setting for lounging or dining alfresco. 

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Meadowcliffe: lower terrace

A reverse angle of the lower terrace, with forest views.

Entering from the lower terrace reveals the light-filled eat-in kitchen. It’s equipped with stainless steel appliances, custom glass-and-wood cabinetry, large-scale porcelain tiles, stone countertops and a built-in L-shaped banquette.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Meadowcliffe: kitchen

A look at the kitchen’s workspace: two sinks allow for some seamless sous chef support. 

The family room sits adjacent to the kitchen, warmed by an ornamental stone wall, a gas fireplace and hydraulic heated floors. 

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Meadowcliffe: family room

The reverse view of the living room showcases the grand foyer, with two sets of glass doors. That frosted vestibule contains the staircase.

Speaking of upstairs: this landing divided by a demi-wall serves as the dining room. 

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Meadowcliffe: dining room

Just down the hall is the living room, which overlooks the front yard. It features large windows, a wood-burning fireplace with marble inlet and a dormer ceiling with a striking wood beam.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Meadowcliffe: living room

The opposite view of the living area showcases the French doors and gable windows.

Walk through those doors to find this outdoor lounge on the second terrace.

The main bedroom has dramatic angles and a skylight window that the previous owners built for views of the moon. 

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Meadowcliffe: main bedroom

The ensuite bathroom comes with a double vanity, a soaker tub and a glass shower.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Meadowcliffe: ensuite bathroom

This is the second bedroom.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Meadowcliffe: second bedroom

And the third bedroom is currently set up as an office. Note the tall ceilings and skylight here too.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Meadowcliffe: office

Now the bunkie, with its own deck and hookups for electricity, gas and water.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Meadowcliffe: studio

Right now, the owners use the bunkie as a gym.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Meadowcliffe: gym

The backyard is great for a quiet midday escape.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Meadowcliffe: backyard

Have a home that’s about to hit the market? Send your property to [email protected].  

