House of the Week: $2.5 million for a restored century-old home in Dufferin Grove
Address: 84 Rusholme Road
Neighbourhood: Dufferin Grove
Agent: Alex Brott, Sage Real Estate Limited
Price: $2,450,000
Previously sold for: $1,171,000, in 2016, prior to renovations
Last renovated in: 2019
The place
A 3,600-square-foot home near College and Dovercourt. This five-bedroom, five-bathroom semi has an Edwardian brick façade and original wood interiors.
The history
This house was built in 1910. In 2016, a couple with four kids bought the place for just under $1.2 million and began a major restoration. They wanted to preserve the early-20th century charm but create a contemporary family home with an open-concept living space. A previous owner had converted the house into three self-contained apartments. The sellers redid the kitchen and bathroom, restored the original oak floors throughout and converted a backyard workshop into a small studio.
The tour
The original oak floors in the foyer were “professionally silenced” by the SqueakKnights, meaning they no longer creak when you walk on them:
There’s a wood-burning fireplace in the living room:
Here’s the kitchen, which has a lightsabre chandelier and nine-foot ceilings:
During renovations, the sellers converted the former kitchen into a porcelain-tiled pantry:
The dining room door leads to a set of stairs, which connect to the basement and backyard:
On the second level, there are painted oak floors in the master suite:
And another wood-burning fireplace. The sellers restored the original mantel and painted the metal cover:
There are duelling closets between the sitting area and the master bathroom:
The shower has marble walls and porcelain floors:
There’s an 85-square-foot family room on the second floor:
It connects to a 120-square-foot office, which overlooks the backyard:
There’s another bathroom on the second floor, with black-concrete tile floors:
Here’s the third floor, which was designed as a treehouse-style retreat:
This 250-square-foot bedroom overlooks Rusholme Road:
The sellers built a “sleeping nook” in the other bedroom:
There are porcelain tiles in the third-floor bathroom:
The basement apartment has vinyl floors and a kitchenette:
Here’s one of the basement bedrooms:
And here’s the other:
A look at the backyard, which has a 220-square-foot studio:
The sellers used the studio as an extra bedroom:
It has a bathroom with heated floors:
Big selling point
The money-making potential. Both the basement and backyard studio are listed on Airbnb, and together can bring in up to $8,000 a month.
Possible deal breaker
This place has no garage and only one parking spot.
By the numbers
- $2,450,000
- $5,969 in property taxes
- 3,590 square feet
- 5 bedrooms
- 5 bathrooms
- 1 parking space
- 2 fireplaces