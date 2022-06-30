Amenities abound at Forêt, Forest Hill’s upscale condo community

A two-storey fitness centre with a juice bar, an outdoor pool and a wine lounge are just a few of the luxury amenities

Coming soon to Forest Hill, Forêt, the largest mixed-use condominium community in the area will connect residents to both convenient urban amenities and green spaces along with several exciting and thoughtful residential amenities. Canderel is also building a public park at the corner of Bathurst and St. Clair which will be accessible by the surrounding community. Developed by Canderel, Forêt, located at 490 St. Clair West, will join the developer’s impressive list of Toronto residential communities, including Aura at College Park—and more recently, St. Clair Village. BDP Quadrangle joins as architect and II BY IV DESIGN brings their expertise in interior design.

With a range of suites spread out over three towers that are 31, 32 and 36 storeys, Forêt offers something for everyone including families, young professionals and downsizers. There will be a mix of studio and one-to-three bedroom plus den options. Additionally, the top nine floors of the most eastern tower will house exclusive boutique suites with a private lobby and elevator, and private amenity spaces and will come with a design package of ultra-high-end finishes and a European luxury appliance package.

“We’re thrilled to be launching the largest mixed-use community in an area we have been working in for years, and that we know well,” says Ben Rogowski, COO, Canderel. “Forest Hill historically has been known as a neighbourhood at the forefront of high design with some of the most sought-after real estate in the country. In keeping with that sentiment, we’re bringing a vision that will celebrate the history of the area while ushering in a new era of sophisticated urban living.”

At the northeast corner of Bathurst and St. Clair, Forêt is situated close to Casa Loma, Wychwood Park and a warm community of cozy cafes, independent and well-known shops and great restaurants. The new development will feature almost 40,000 square feet of interior and exterior amenities, including a public park and a landscaped pavilion. Outdoor amenities include an outdoor theatre lounge, as well as several outdoor dining and lounge areas, a secret garden and a terrace with a pool and cabana seating.

Families with young children will enjoy the indoor and outdoor kids’ club, which features play structures, cubbies, an arts and crafts area, as well as an outdoor movie screen ideal for gathering with friends. Indoors, adult residents will appreciate the two-storey fitness centre with a cardio and spin studio, weight training area and resistance training. Saunas, steam rooms and an indoor pool and a hot tub with a juice bar round out the health-focused amenities.

Residents can also host groups in the indoor bar, lounge and private dining spaces, enjoy the games lounge, library and wine lounge, and treat their furry friends to a day at the pet spa. Forêt was designed with the option to work remotely in mind: residents can enjoy a change of scenery while working from home by walking from their condo to the building’s co-working space equipped with a coffee bar.

Residents living in the exclusive boutique suites will have their own rooftop amenity floor including a chef’s kitchen and private indoor dining area as well as outdoor space with a barbecue, fireplaces and unobstructed views of the city.

While Loblaws and Joe Fresh are just steps from Forêt, retail opportunities at the base of the community will bring fresh new offerings to the neighbourhood. Forêt’s close proximity to subway and streetcar lines, and easy access to Allen Expressway, Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway, make it easy to go anywhere in the city.

The Forêt sales centre is currently under construction at 490 St. Clair Avenue West The project will offer studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom suites from 305 square feet to over 2,000 square feet. Suite prices start in the low $700,000s. For more information, visit: www.liveatforet.ca