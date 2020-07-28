Five reasons Norfolk County should be your next cottage destination

Five reasons Norfolk County should be your next cottage destination

The advantages of heading South are endless!





As winter turns to spring, and spring to summer, it is innately Canadian to find yourself looking to cottage country for an opportunity to escape the routine of suburban and city life. For Torontonians, heading up North is almost instinctive–but is there a better alternative? With a growing number of folks retreating to cottages in response to the pandemic, there is a significant amount of interest being placed upon the cottage country located South of the Golden Horseshoe. Only 90 minutes from Toronto, Norfolk County has been deemed the Gold Coast of Ontario and has become one of the most sought-after real estate destinations for cottages and vacation homes. For those who may not be familiar with the region hugging Lake Erie’s North shore, here are five reasons Norfolk County should be your next cottage destination.

1. Location, Location, Location

Through highway, forest, and farmland, a short 90-minute drive is all it takes to reach Norfolk County from Toronto. Ultimately, this makes your cottage more accessible for impromptu weekend trips and short-term getaways. Secluded cottage country in Norfolk County, like Port Ryerse, offers privacy and serenity within a 15-minute drive from the amenities of neighbouring communities such as Port Dover and Simcoe. This hidden gem is a Port Ryerse property on the market that reaps the benefits of such a convenient location while sitting on 1600 feet of Lake Erie shoreline.

The 3000 square foot home and guest cottage are discreetly set back from the road for complete privacy. This quiet retreat is a perfect spot to take in the stunning water views. Check out the listing here!

2. Real Estate Value

The reasonable price-point of Norfolk County real estate is one of the region’s greatest selling points – simply put, you get a great bang for your buck. “It is possible to purchase 20-50 acres of privacy with up to 1,500 feet of waterfront in Norfolk County, for a fraction of what you’re likely to pay in Muskoka”, says veteran real estate agent, Cindy Pichette. There is also the benefit of longevity for those who purchase a cottage in the region as a second home and choose to live in it permanently upon retirement later in life. Remarkable opportunities for land ownership, like this 48 acre lakefront property, are also available in Norfolk County.

Partly forested and offering an unobstructed 180-degree view, this property spans a rare 1705 feet of Lake Erie lakefront. Check out the listing here!

3. Lake Erie

For cottage-dwellers, a view can make or break the perfect get-away. Fortunately, Lake Erie provides some of the most stunning sunsets and sunrises in Canada. Its warm, shallow waters and sandy floor is what gives Lake Erie that Caribbean-like turquoise colour. Imagine enjoying an evening on your cottage patio, or lakeside dock with the reflection of the summer sun shining off the crystal-clear water–it’s no wonder the area is named the Gold Coast of Ontario. With boating, kayaking, and several white-sand beaches in hot-spots like Long Point and Pottahawk Island, a cottage along the shore of Lake Erie provides a world-class leisure experience. With over 569 feet of breathtaking waterfront, this four season cottage is an example of a beautiful lakefront property currently on the market.

With four bedrooms, a main floor master suite, an open plan kitchen, and a dining room that seats eight or more, this home functions as a comfortable family compound for seasonal or year-round getaways. Check out the listing here!

4. Food and Culture

As warmer weather fully-blooms, Norfolk County becomes a destination for food and culture. Spend the day at a lavender field, attend the Waterford Pumpkin Festival, or visit Burning Kiln, one of the growing number of wineries in the area giving the Niagara Region a run for its money. Golf courses and seasonal arts festivals are examples of the many activities that the area has to offer. With a lengthy growing season – Norfolk County is a fresh-food haven. Farmers markets and restaurants serving locally sourced ingredients are a big part of what makes this cottage destination a foodie’s paradise. Not to mention, fresh Lake Erie perch is amazing!

5. Weather

Unlike Northern cottage country, Norfolk County does not shut down during winter months. With a milder climate, the communities of Norfolk County have a lot to offer come winter–skating, cross-country skiing, and ice fishing are just some of the outdoor activities to enjoy. With access to the amenities of Port Dover and Simcoe nearby, you can comfortably spend Christmas at the cottage knowing you will not face the inconveniences that may arise with a frigid, isolated get-away up North. And that’s just winter. Spring, Summer, and Autumn months are when Norfolk Country thrives. Setting your sights on Norfolk County as your next cottage destination is an opportunity to enjoy the best of both worlds year-round.

Find more information on listings in Norfolk County using the links below!

2720 Front Road

2790 Front Road

2870 Front Road