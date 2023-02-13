Cottage of the Week: $2.5 million for a high-tech Scandinavian farmhouse in Wellington County

Cottage of the Week: $2.5 million for a high-tech Scandinavian farmhouse in Wellington County

The 3,500-square-foot property sits on 1.5 acres of land and comes with an outdoor family room, radiant heating, a rough in for an EV charger and one huge gable window

Neighbourhood: Erin, Wellington County

Agent: Jade Skuce, Royal LePage

Price: $2,575,000

Size: 3,500 square feet, plus an 800-square-foot semi-basement, on 1.5 acres of land

Bedrooms: 3+1

Bathrooms: 3

Related: $5.1 million for a chalet at the base of Blue Mountain with an indoor pool and sauna

The place

A three-plus-one-bed, three-bath farmhouse in Erin. The home sits on 1.5 acres of land and comes with an insulated two-car garage that includes a rough-in for an EV charger. Future residents are a short drive from the Caledon Ski Club and Erin’s charming main street.

The history

The owner, a project manager for custom home developer Caledon Build, originally purchased about 40 acres of land in 2013. He severed 1.5 acres of it in 2019 to build this house. He’s now moving on to the next project and putting this one on the market for the first time.

The tour

The cottage’s understated façade is a preview of the interior’s striking design.

The sleek foyer has a skylight. Those double glass doors on the left lead to the kitchen, living room and dining room.

Here’s the open-concept space, which has vaulted ceilings, recessed track lighting and more skylights.

The living area has a wood-burning fireplace and a TV nook. The epoxy flooring has radiant heating throughout.

Sitting at the dinner table brings peaceful views of the terrace and backyard.

The kitchen comes with sleek walnut cabinetry and a quartz island that seats four.

A four-burner Pitt range is integrated into kitchen island—its ventilation system pops up out of the countertop when in use. There are also JennAir ovens, an integrated Fisher & Paykel fridge and a wine fridge.

Here’s another view of the dining area.

There are two bedrooms and bathrooms just past the kitchen. This is the main suite, which has a massive gable window with Lutron automatic blinds.

This hallway, leading into the bedroom, has a built-in closet system.

Now the ensuite bathroom, with its sliding barn door and soaker tub.

The ensuite also has an extra-long double vanity and walk-in shower.

Here’s the second bedroom, with more views of the surrounding farmland.

Down the hall is the laundry room, with tons of storage.

The third bedroom sits on the opposite end of the home. It has its own entrance and bathroom, so it could be used as an in-law suite. The window seat and flooring are white oak.

Here’s the bathroom for the potential in-law suite.

The semi-basement is set up as an office and also has radiant heating.

Moving outside reveals the terrace and its tank pool with a built-in pump system.

The outdoor living room is the showstopper here. It has an automatic retractable Phantom Screen system, a wall-mounted outdoor TV and a propane firepit.

Here’s a bird’s eye view.

And here’s the house on full display from the rear of the property.

Have a home that’s about to hit the market? Send your listing to realestate@torontolife.com.