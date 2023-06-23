Real Estate

Condo of the Week: $1.7 million for a West Queen West unit with a pandemic-proof oasis on its roof

The 1,500-square-foot property comes with hidden doors, 10-foot ceilings, three bathrooms and Japandi flair

By Roxy Kirshenbaum |  

Neighbourhood: West Queen West
Price: $1,795,000
Size: 1,500 square feet, plus a 677-square-foot rooftop terrace
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 3
Maintenance fees: $1,067
Agent: Andrew Dunn

The place

A two-bedroom, three-bathroom stacked condo in West Queen West. It’s one of 25 units in Cabin, a development by Curated Properties. The place is steps from the shops and restaurants on Queen, as well as the Drake Hotel, the Gladstone Hotel, the Ossington strip and Trinity Bellwoods Park. 

The history

Owners Nicole and Ryan met in New York City before moving to Toronto in the spring of 2015. They bought this condo the following year while it was still being designed, which allowed them to put their stamp on the property, including the installation of a white-brick feature wall. After moving into it in the summer of 2020, they built the perfect outdoor escape—complete with a kitchen, large planters and artificial turf—to allow for safe pandemic hangouts with family and friends. Now they’re putting the home on the market.

The tour 

The kitchen has tons of storage, as well as a Calacatta marble backsplash, which adds contrast to the minimalist colour palette. The oven and stovetop are JennAir, and the fridge is Fisher & Paykel. Nicole and Ryan designed that cupboard on the left—with a pull-out platform and swivel base—for their espresso machine. 

Toronto, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Cabin Condo: kitchen

While the model unit originally favoured oak, the owners opted for Tungsten on the walls and ceiling instead, for a more Japandi effect. The white-brick feature wall begins here and continues into the living area. And surprise: there’s a hidden powder room on the left.

Toronto, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Cabin Condo: dining area

This is the living area, with 10-foot ceilings and enormous windows.

Toronto, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Cabin Condo: living area

A quick look outside reveals the patio, which is ideal for a morning coffee or quick al fresco dinners.

Toronto, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Cabin Condo: balcony

Here’s another look at the open-concept space, tied together with sharp finishes.

This hallway does a lot of work: it connects the two bedrooms, houses a stacked washer-dryer closet, and floods the unit with natural light via the atrium above, which leads to a rooftop patio. The owners lined the walls with prints by Sho Shibuya.

Toronto, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Cabin Condo: staircase

The main suite is huge for a two-bedroom condo, and Nicole and Ryan have fashioned it as a zen greenhouse. It comes with automated dimmers and shading, as well as an elegant bleached-wood dresser and closet. 

Toronto, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Cabin Condo: main suite

The ensuite bathroom features a double vanity with plenty of storage. There’s a soaker tub and rainfall shower in a separate wet room. 

Toronto, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Cabin Condo: ensuite bathroom

The second bedroom could be converted into an office or gym. There’s a walk-in closet toward the back and an ensuite toward the front.

Toronto, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Cabin Condo: second bedroom

Here’s that second ensuite, which also has a rainfall shower.

Toronto, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Cabin Condo: second ensuite

The 677-square-foot rooftop patio has a lounge that comfortably seats 10 people. It overlooks the neighbourhood and has a six-foot fence for privacy and a bespoke all-weather steel storage unit on the left. 

Beyond the lounge is the dining area, linked by a turf-lined path. Being able to cook and eat outside during the pandemic was huge for Nicole and Ryan. They installed a custom cooking station, equipped with a Blaze grill, a side burner, a mini fridge, a sink and cabinets. That shipping container leads back to the atrium.

Toronto, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Cabin Condo: terrace kitchen

