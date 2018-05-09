What you can get for $500,000(ish)

What you can get for $500,000(ish)

A snapshot of the GTA housing market

Port Perry

Where: 25 Caleb St.

What: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,200 square feet

How much: Sold for $520,000

A place like this would go for double the price in Toronto. It’s an upgraded, one-and-a-half-storey house from the 1880s on a 54-foot lot, with a wraparound front porch and an in-ground pool. It’s located in the burgeoning lakefront community of Port Perry, just 50 minutes from Pearson airport on Highway 407.

Here’s the living room:

And the giant backyard:

Mimico

Where: 300 Manitoba St., Unit 202

What: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 800 square feet

How much: Sold for $502,135

This loft, in a converted distillery, has 17-foot ceilings that make its interior seem much bigger than it is. The living room has floor-to-ceiling windows and a fireplace, and the master bedroom is up above, at the top of a floating iron staircase. Mimico is off the radar for many downtowners, but GO Transit access makes it an affordable and convenient option for anyone who works in the city.

Here’s the building’s exterior:

The living area:

And the master bedroom:

Harbourfront

Where: 169 Fort York Blvd., Unit 828

What: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 657 square feet

How much: Sold for $525,000

Condos tend to get smaller near the downtown core. This 650-square-foot unit in a relatively new building near the foot of Bathurst makes up for its diminutive size with views of historic Fort York. Plus, there’s a streetcar stop at the building’s front door, and there’s a new Loblaws going in across the street.

Here’s a view of the living and dining area:

Junction Triangle

Where: 1410 Dupont St., Unit 801

What: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 880 square feet

How much: Sold for $529,000

With good schools, micro­breweries aplenty, and the new Museum of Contemporary Art on Sterling Avenue, the Junction Triangle may not always be as affordable as it currently is. This condo is a little snug at 880 square feet, but it has a wraparound balcony with northeast views, and it’s close to the subway. It could make a good starter home for a young family.

Here’s the exterior view:

The living area:

One of the bedrooms:

And one of the bathrooms:

Holland Landing

Where: 2 Valleyview Ave.

What: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,000 square feet

How much: Sold for $562,600

The East Gwillimbury village of ­Holland Landing is a provincially designated growth area under Ontario’s Places to Grow Act, meaning it’s poised to add more population and amenities in coming decades. The average home sells for about $800,000, but it’s still possible to find decent properties for less than $600,000, like this bungalow. The bedrooms are cramped, but the spacious yard and finished basement make up for the small interior.

The exterior:

The living and dining area:

The kitchen:

And the basement rec room: