How Atriani is redefining custom furniture in Canada

Elevating spaces and setting a new standard for luxury city living

Looking to add a stylish, modern touch to your space? Enter Atriani, a new modern furniture shop by Toronto-based luxury home builder and design firm Elviano.

These family-owned brands are capturing the attention of homeowners, interior design enthusiasts, property investors and top real estate figures alike with stunning new collections.

Complementary styles

Launched earlier this year with a shared vision to modernize the industry, Atriani delivers tailored solutions and refined, functional furniture that perfectly complements Elviano’s exquisite design and construction.

As a trusted leader in the high-end construction and Greater Toronto Area real estate industries, Atriani is further elevating Elviano’s 16 years of experience in design, renovation and construction of luxurious spaces with its commitment to exceptional custom furniture.

Together, they offer homeowners a complete package to bring their dreams to life, integrating luxury home building and carefully crafted furniture options to create exceptional, personalized spaces.

Beautifully handcrafted pieces

At the heart of Atriani is a commitment to expert craftsmanship and the use of the highest-quality materials. Each piece is meticulously handcrafted by a skilled team at a workshop independently owned and operated in Toronto, reflecting the essence of minimalist design.

Blending the tradition and emotional touch of handmade pieces with innovative design and modern technology, they create furniture that truly embodies their clients’ unique styles.

“We founded Atriani with a mission to redefine the Canadian market by offering custom furniture options that were unparalleled in both design and quality,” says Pooya Sayyadi, CEO of Atriani. “Our inspiration stemmed from the desire to introduce custom furniture options that were rarely found in Canada.”

Harmonizing interiors

Atriani’s contemporary collections achieve a perfect balance between unparalleled quality and inspired design.

Whether you’re drawn to the sleek lines of modern design or the timeless elegance of classic pieces, Atriani’s curated online furniture shop offers unique solutions for those seeking to create a truly personal space.

Notable pieces from the collection include: the Poltrona Chair, Minimalo Sofa, Ronda Ottoman, T Coffee Table with Metal Inlay, Curva Chaise, Octri Bed, and Affilata Sofa.

Expanding appeal

Since its official debut, Atriani has expanded its offerings with exclusive collections that bring the same sense of custom feel and quality to a wider audience.

“We initially focused on tailor-made furniture pieces that catered to the specific requirements and needs of our clients, but quickly discovered the demand for more standardized yet customizable furniture options,” explains Sayyadi.

A commitment to customizing design elements allows customers to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces, which sets Atriani apart.

Embracing personal touches

There’s a wide range of options for clients to personalize fabrics, dimensions, colours and more to reflect their individual styles and enjoy a premium, personalized experience.

If you don’t find exactly what you’re looking for, Atriani also offers made-to-order custom furniture services. They work closely with clients to bring their unique visions to life, whether they’re designing a single piece or furnishing an entire home.

And their commitment to providing an immersive and extraordinary experience extends beyond their online presence.

Grand opening

This fall, Atriani will open a state-of-the-art showroom at 160 Pears Ave. in Toronto’s iconic Yorkville neighbourhood. This modern and aesthetically pleasing space will allow visitors to witness the designs firsthand, feel the remarkable fabrics and engage with knowledgeable experts and staff.

Adding to the excitement, the showroom will feature an innovative coffee shop, Cafe x Bica. Here, you can relax, socialize and browse Atriani’s catalogue of exclusive furniture pieces in a captivating environment.

The welcoming atmosphere makes every visit to Atriani an extraordinary experience, combining inspiration, aesthetics and personalized guidance to help bring your vision to life.

Explore the exclusive collection and learn more about Atriani’s custom furniture at atriani.com, then experience its world-class craftsmanship firsthand in the showroom, opening in early fall 2023.