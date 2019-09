The Private and Independent School Directory 2019

Trinity College School

Grades

Grade 5 to Grade 12



Type/Curriculum

Advanced Placement, Boarding School, Co-Educational, Day School, University Preparatory



Average Class Size

15 students



Total Enrollment

580 students



Tuition

$25,750 to $59,750 per year



Open House

Grade 5 to Grade 8:

Nov. 2, 2019 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Nov. 22, 2019 (9 a.m. to 11 a.m.)

Feb. 2, 2020 (9 a.m. to 11 a.m.)

Apr. 18, 2020 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.)



Grade 9 to Grade 12:

Oct. 19 2019 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Feb. 1, 2020 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Apr. 4, 2020 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.)



55 Deblaquire Street North, Port Hope, tcs.on.ca.