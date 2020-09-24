Special Advertising Feature
The Independent and Private Schools Directory 2020
HUDSON COLLEGE
21 Ascot Ave. | hudsoncollege.ca
Hudson College is a co-educational, non-denominational private school that offers a balanced curriculum. We’re dedicated to helping develop the whole child—academically, socially, and emotion- ally—in a safe and nurturing environment. Our goal is to challenge every student to reach their maximum potential and to equip every student with the skills and values they need to attain personal and academic suc- cess. We understand that all students have their own unique stories, distinct viewpoints and ideas, interests, family backgrounds, challenges and ambitions, and we value and celebrate everyone’s individuality. Above all, Hudson encourages students to do one thing: be yourself.
- Grades
- Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12
- Type/curriculum
- Co-educational, non-denominational, Reggio Emilia pedagogy
- Average Class Size
- 16-20
- Total enrolment
- 385
- Tuition
- $16,900
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Virtual Open house Dates
- To be determined. Check hudsoncollege.ca for updates
ST. MICHAEL’S COLLEGE SCHOOL
1515 Bathurst St. | stmichaelscollegeschool.com
Since 1852, St. Michael’s College School has been educating and forming young men in goodness, discipline and knowledge for lives of leadership and service. We are Canada’s only Catholic, Basilian, faith-based independent school, educating young men from Grades 7 to 12 in a university-preparatory program. St. Michael’s College School brings integrity, unity and healing to a fractured and uncertain world by graduating young men who change the world through lives of faith, character and service.
- Grades
- Grades 7 to 12
- Type/curriculum
- All boys, Catholic, Liberal Arts, Deep Learning
- Average Class Size
- 14
- Total enrolment
- 1,000
- Tuition
- $20,900
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Virtual Open house Dates
- October 17, 2020, 7:30 p.m.
October 22, 2020, 7:30 p.m.
MONTCREST SCHOOL
658 Broadview Ave. | montcrest.ca
Montcrest School is a welcoming community that specializes in cultivating incredible young people. We believe in small class sizes and unparalleled student-teacher relationships. We believe individuality is something to protect, not suppress. And we believe in meeting our students with ideal supports—and perfect challenges— for each age and stage, so they emerge as secure, self-directed young people who excel in academics and life. Simply put, Montcrest helps children become who they’re meant to be.
- Grades
- Junior Kindergarten to Grade 8
- Type/curriculum
- Progressive
- Average Class Size
- 8-15
- Total enrolment
- 320
- Tuition
- $25,750 to $42,100
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Virtual Open house Dates
- October 15, 2020, 7 p.m.
April 23, 2021, 9 a.m.
HAVERGAL COLLEGE
1451 Avenue Rd. | havergal.on.ca
Havergal students are empowered to become the architects of their education. An all-girls school in Toronto, Havergal offers a rigorous curriculum designed around the pillars of academics and well-being. In collaboration with mentors, teachers and a supportive peer community, our students learn new ways to express themselves with creativity, enthusiasm and self-confidence. They graduate with inquir- ing mindsets, ready to solve problems and meet the demands of a rapidly changing world.
Take the Havergal College Virtual Tour now.
- Grades
- Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12
- Type/curriculum
- All girls, liberal arts, academic
- Average Class Size
- 18-22
- Total enrolment
- 950
- Tuition
- $35,000 (Day) to $64,000 (Boarding)
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Virtual Open house Dates
- October 20, 2020 (Junior School)
October 27, 2020 (Grade 7)
October 28, 2020 (Grade 9)
November 19, 2020 (Boarding School)
For registration and more info, visit havergal.on.ca/visitus
ST. CLEMENT’S SCHOOL
21 St. Clements Ave. | scs.on.ca
As a leading independent girls’ school in Toronto, St. Clement’s is recognized for its long-standing commitment to academic rigour and excellence in a small, nurturing environment. We’re a close-knit community that celebrates creativity, diversity and inno- vation, where students from grades 1 to 12 live, learn and grow together under one roof. At SCS, every girl is known and valued.
- Grades
- Grades 1 to 12
- Type/curriculum
- All girls, academic, day school
- Average Class Size
- 15
- Total enrolment
- 460
- Tuition
- $31,900
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Virtual Open house Dates
- October 23, 2020
November 20, 2020
April 27, 2021
Visit scs.on.ca/open-house
BRANKSOME HALL
10 Elm Ave. | branksome.on.ca
Branksome Hall is Toronto’s only all-girls, all- years International Baccalaureate (IB) World School. Our IB Advantage for Girls program sparks students’ curiosity and passion for new challenges through a unique combination of outstanding academics, well-being, interna- tional-mindedness and strong focus on innovation. Our inquiry-based liberal arts curriculum is enriched by our four core values: sense of community, inclusiveness, creativity and making a difference. We offer an immersive study abroad program with our South Korean sister school, Branksome Hall Asia, as well as our pioneering accelerator program for student entrepreneurs, Noodle. Our graduates are welcomed by leading universities in Canada and around the world—most with scholarships—and we provide more than $1 million in student financial assistance each year. Branksome continues to set the pace for innovation in girls’ education, ensuring today’s students are well prepared to solve tomorrow’s complex problems.
- Grades
- Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12
- Type/curriculum
- All girls, International Baccalaureate
- Average Class Size
- 12-24
- Total enrolment
- 900
- Tuition
- $34,650 to $38,150
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Virtual Open house Dates
- October 29, 2020: Junior School
November 5, 2020: Middle School
November 10, 2020: Senior School
THE MABIN SCHOOL
50 Poplar Plains Rd | mabin.com
The Mabin School’s mission is to create the next generation of original thinkers, adaptive leaders and caring citizens. This progressive, co-educational Junior Kindergarten to Grade 6 school has a small student-teacher ratio (more than 30 staff members work with 150 students) and is Canada’s first independent Ashoka Changemaker School, recognized for instilling the qualities of leadership, teamwork, problem- solving and, most of all, empathy. Mabin’s sustaining principles of inquiry, integration and reflection are integral to our social and academic programs. Students are reminded that every action has an effect—whether positive or negative, immediately or some time in the future. They are empowered to think deeply about their community and how their actions affect the people around them.
- Grades
- Junior Kindergarten to Grade 6
- Type/curriculum
- Co-educational, pro- gressive, inquiry-based
- Average Class Size
- 20
- Total enrolment
- 150
- Tuition
- $27,230
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Virtual Open house Dates
- October 21, 2020
November 25, 2020
UPPER CANADA COLLEGE
220 Lonsdale Rd. | ucc.on.ca
For nearly 200 years, Upper Canada College has educated the next generation of leaders and innovators—inspiring them to make a positive impact on their world. Grounded in its mission to deliver transformational learning experiences, the school fosters the development of head, heart and humanity, and it inspires each boy to be his best self. UCC is committed to ensuring 20 per cent of students receive financial assistance, with $5 million available annually to Canadian students.
- Grades
- Senior Kindergarten to Year 12
- Type/curriculum
- All boys, International Baccalaureate World School
- Average Class Size
- 20 students during normal schedule
- Total enrolment
- 1170
- Tuition
- $34,135 (SK to Year 5)
$34,885 (Year 6 to 10)
$37,135 (Year 11 to 12)
- Financial assistance available
- Yes, more than $5 million annually
- Virtual Open house Dates
- October 20, 2020, 3:30 p.m.
November 18, 2020, 3:30 p.m.
Live virtual event series including tours beginning in September
BANNOCKBURN SCHOOL
Bannockburn is recognized for outstanding academic standards, a steadfast commitment to Montessori education and deep respect for the potential in every child. Bannockburn’s program offers an enriched curriculum that exceeds provincial standards and nurtures a love of learning. Children flourish in a child- centred community that cultivates indepen- dence, imagination and intellect. Every family at Bannockburn is proud to call it home.
- Grades
- Toddler (18 months) to Grade 6
- Type/curriculum
- Co-educational, Montessori
- Average Class Size
- Varies by age
- Total enrolment
- 200
- Tuition
- $15,900 to $25,600
- Financial assistance available
- Yes, applications are processed through Apple Financial Services
- Virtual Open house Dates
- Appointment available.
Please contact Meg Kahnert (416-789-7855 ext. 303, m.kahnert@bannockburn.ca)
ROSSEAU LAKE COLLEGE
1967 Bright St. | rlcready.com
Through powerful experiential learning, Rosseau Lake College (RLC) graduates develop the skills, knowledge and confidence to take on any challenge. Every year since 1967, RLC has welcomed 120 boarding and day students to their 56-acre campus located on one of Muskoka’s best-known lakes. RLC students are encouraged beyond levels of comfort toward truly memorable learning experiences in both outdoor and indoor classrooms. When students depart from RLC for their chosen post-secondary school, they are ready for anything.
- Grades
- Grades 6 t0 12
- Type/curriculum
- Co-educational, independent day and boarding school, OSSD, semestered, outdoor experiential learning
- Average Class Size
- 15
- Total enrolment
- 120
- Tuition
- $20,600 (day)
$54,400 (domestic boarding)
$59,600 (international boarders)
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Virtual Open house Dates
- Appointments are available.
Please call the school at 705-732-4351 or email admissions@rosseaulakecollege.com to book an appointment
ST. MILDRED’S-LIGHTBOURN SCHOOL
1080 Linbrook Rd. Oakville | smls.on.ca
St. Mildred’s-Lightbourn School has a proud history of educational excellence for girls and young women. From day one, the school has pioneered women’s education, delivering a well-rounded curriculum of rigorous academic studies, global citizenship, competitive sport, healthy living and community service. The tradition of inspiring and empowering women continues to be the hallmark of St. Mildred’s-Lightbourn
School today.
- Grades
- Preschool to Grade 12
- Type/curriculum
- All girls
- Average Class Size
- Various
- Total enrolment
- 550
- Tuition
- $11,400 to $29,280
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Virtual Open house Dates
- During the pandemic, all in-person visits are suspended. Virtual visits are encouraged. Visit virtually at smls.on.ca/apply/visit-smlse
NORTHMOUNT SCHOOL
26 Mallard Rd. | northmount.com
Northmount School is Toronto’s only independent junior kindergarten to Grade 8 Catholic boys’ elementary school. Catholic principles provide the foundation and purpose to our school’s everyday life, which lead us to a conscious belief that we have a responsibility to prepare our students to build a better world. Our students learn and grow in a community that places great value on each person’s God-given dignity, individuality, self-discovery and kindness, while immersed in a strong academic program. Philosophically, we understand that educa- tion alone is not enough. It is education with values that matter. Our small class sizes and specialist teachers mean particu- lar strengths are identified and nurtured. Our creative and stimulating curriculum goes well beyond the standard requirements and is designed to ensure that students move on to high school with a breadth of knowledge.
- Grades
- Junior Kindergarten to Grade 8 (one class of each grade)
- Type/curriculum
- All boys, academic, character education, Catholic (all, or no, faith backgrounds welcome)
- Average Class Size
- 14
- Total enrolment
- 140
- Tuition
- $18,100 to $22,200
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Virtual Open house Dates
- Personal tours are available.
Please contact Chris Ruch (chris.ruch@northmount.com) or fill out the form on the website: northmount.com/admissions/open-house-tours
TMS SCHOOL
8569 Bayview Ave. (Lower School), 500 Elgin Mills Rd. East (Upper School), Richmond Hill, | tmsschool.ca
Founded in 1961, TMS is a leading, accredited independent school in Richmond Hill that offers a uniquely designed framework combin- ing the Montessori (toddler to Grade 6) and International Baccalaureate (grades 7 to 12) programs. Our co-educational student population thrives in academics while developing the life-changing mindsets of entrepreneurial thinking, positivity and resilience that build a foundation for significance at university and in life.
- Grades
- Toddler to Grade 12
- Type/curriculum
- Co-educational, Montessori, International Baccalaureate
- Average Class Size
- Varies
- Total enrolment
- 780
- Tuition
- $17,485 to $31,350
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Virtual Open house Dates
- Lower School: September 24, 2020, 9:30 a.m., and October 1, 2020, 9:30 a.m.
Upper School: September 22, 2020, 9:30 a.m., and September 29, 2020, 9:30 a.m.
Register online for virtual information sessions
LAKEFIELD COLLEGE SCHOOL
4391 County Rd. 29, Lakefield | lcs.on.ca
Lakefield College School (LCS) is strength- ened by a richly diverse community of students from over 40 countries and eight provinces across Canada. Both challenging and personalized, LCS programs provide authen- tic learning experiences focused on the unique potential of each individual student. With one of the largest waterfront campuses among Canadian boarding schools, its pro- grams leverage the benefits of being outside every day, including a deepened connection with and responsibility to nature, increased personal well-being and better academic performance.
- Grades
- Grades 9 to 12
- Type/curriculum
- Co-educational day and boarding school with a balanced liberal arts curriculum. LCS fosters education of the whole person with emphasis on community-minded leadership and character education.
- Average Class Size
- 12
- Total enrolment
- 365
- Tuition
- $33,900 (day) to $61,400 (boarding)
- Financial assistance available
- PYes, a total of $2.2 million awarded each year to one in three students.
- Virtual Open house Dates
- October 17, 2020: 8 to 9 a.m.,
1 to 2 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m.
Visit lcs.on.ca/openhouse for more information
HOLY TRINITY SCHOOL
11300 Bayview Ave., Richmond Hill | hts.on.ca
Holy Trinity School is a leader in learning. Our safe, structured, supportive environment develops character and values such as respect, integrity, leadership and confidence. We are rooted in academic excellence and are committed to innovative practices that prepare lifelong learners to thrive in an ever- changing world. This is complemented by sports, music, drama, art and co-curricular programs that provide a well-rounded experience for all students.
- Grades
- Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12
- Type/curriculum
- Independent, day school
- Average Class Size
- 15
- Total enrolment
- 788
- Tuition
- $29,200 to $30,864
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Virtual Open house Dates
- Weekly Virtual Tuesday Tours
THE BISHOP STRACHAN SCHOOL
298 Lonsdale Rd. | bss.on.ca
Founded in 1867, the Bishop Strachan School (BSS) is Canada’s oldest independent day and boarding school for girls. BSS is a university prep school with a rigorous, inquiry-based academic curriculum, renowned for its expertise in the learning needs of girls. Supported by an expert faculty, BSS offers an integrative approach to learning, with STEAM-focused learning spaces. The school has developed a research-based set of programs and fosters a sense of belonging in all aspects of the BSS experience. BSS guides and encourages girls to reach their own goals and full potential. Diverse perspectives enrich the learning environment at BSS and affirm its commitment to excellence.
- Grades
- Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12
- Type/curriculum
- BSS is a university prep school for girls, with a rigorous, inquiry- based academic curriculum.
- Average Class Size
- 18-24
- Total enrolment
- 920
- Tuition
- $33,830 (day)
$61,290 (Canadian boarders)
$64,090 (international boarders)
- Financial assistance available
- Yes. More than $1.7 million available.
- Virtual Open house Dates
- October 21, 2020, 9 a.m.: Junior School
October 20, 2020, 6 p.m.: Middle School
November 3, 2020, 6 p.m.: Senior School
Registration will be available in September
THE GILES SCHOOL
80 Scarsdale Rd. | gilesschool.ca
The Giles community is a deliberately small school in a large space that fosters an inclusive, innovative and international education. We promise to stir the heart, quicken the interna- tional spirit and awaken the mind in a safe and industrious learning environment. Students learn about culture through the six official languages of the United Nations: bilingual in French and English, deep exposure to Mandarin and beginner exposure to Spanish, Arabic and Russian.
- Grades
- Pre-kindergarten to Grade 8
- Type/curriculum
- Academic curriculum with a focus on languages as well as math specialty courses in coding, chess and financial literacy, as well as five years of robotics
- Average Class Size
- 12 students
- Total enrolment
- 110
- Tuition
- $24,000 to $29,000
- Financial assistance available
- Yes. Families must demonstrate financial need for a scholarship program for students beginning in Grade 6.
- Virtual Open house Dates
- No dates available.
J ADDISON SCHOOL
2 Valleywood Dr., Markham | jaddisonschool.com
For over 18 years, we’ve taken pride in empowering our students every day to become independent, confident, compassionate and responsible tomorrow’s thinkers. We complement the tradi- tional curriculum with personalized academic support and offer the opportunity to learn and explore new ideas according to students’ interests and potential. Most importantly, they are inspired to reach new academic heights and positive character development. The school’s boarding program provides students in grades 7 to 12 with valuable experience in becoming independent and ambitious young adults.
- Grades
- Preschool to Grade 12
- Type/curriculum
- Academic Ontario and Montessori curriculum, private boarding and day school
- Average Class Size
- 15:1 student-teacher ratio
- Total enrolment
- 300
- Tuition
- $15,000-plus
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Virtual Open house Dates
- Not available for the 2020-21 school year. Check our website and social media channels for updates
EAST YORK MONTESSORI SCHOOL
484-486 Cosburn Ave., | eastyorkmontessorischool.com
At East York Montessori School (EYMS), we acknowledge that the first years of a child’s life are the most sensitive in developmental growth. We strive to provide an environment where each child feels loved, nurtured and content. Children are natural learners and we at EYMS recognize that it is exceedingly impor- tant to fulfill all aspects of cognitive develop- ment during these critical periods of growth. We support children being competent, capable, curious and rich in potential by creating a safe and nurturing environment where the child is allowed the freedom to learn and explore. Through our academically enriched Montessori program, each child will begin to lay the groundwork for their future academic career.
- Grades
- Ages 18 months to six years old
- Type/curriculum
- Academic Montessori education
- Average Class Size
- 16
- Total enrolment
- Not available
- Tuition
- $16,100
- Financial assistance available
- No
- Virtual Open house Dates
- No dates available
THE YORK SCHOOL
1639 Yonge St. (Junior School), 1320 Yonge Street (Middle Senior School) | yorkschool.com
The York School is a co-educational, independent day school located in the heart of midtown Toronto. We were the first school in Canada to offer the International Baccalaureate programme for students from junior kindergarten to Grade 12, and we pay equal attention to the social, emotional and physical development of our students. Through our innovative curricular and extracurricular offerings, we develop inquiring, knowledgeable and caring young people. As engaged citizens of the world, our students go on to pursue their passions with confi- dence. With such an engaged and diverse commu- nity, an education at the York School cultivates supportive friendships that last a lifetime.
- Grades
- Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12
- Type/curriculum
- International Baccalaureate program
- Average Class Size
- 15 or less
- Total enrolment
- 730
- Tuition
- $30,000 to $33,000
- Financial assistance available
- Yes, bursaries and entrance scholarships
- Virtual Open house Dates
- Oct. 7, 2020, 12 t0 12:45 p.m.: Middle School
Oct. 14, 2020, 9:30 t0 10:15 a.m.: Senior School
Oct. 22, 2020, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.: Kindergarten
Oct. 28, 2020, 7 to 7:45 p.m.: Middle School
Nov. 4, 2020, 7 to 7:45 p.m.: Senior School
Nov. 5, 2020, 2 to 2:45 p.m.: Junior School
Nov. 18, 2020 12 to 12:45 p.m.: Middle School
Nov. 19, 2020, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.: Junior School
Nov. 25, 2020, 12 to 12:45 a.m.: Senior School