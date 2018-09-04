The Private and Independent School Directory 2018
Academy for Gifted Children - P.A.C.E.
Grades
Grade 1 to Grade 12
Type/Curriculum
Intellectually Gifted Students, Co-Educational
Average Class Size
15 students
Total Enrolment
330 students
Tuition
$13,500 per year
Open House
By appointment only. Please call (905) 773-0997
12 Bond Cr., Richmond Hill, pace.on.ca.
Branksome Hall
Grades
Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12
Type/Curriculum
All Girls, International Baccalaureate, Day School, Boarding School
Average Class Size
18 to 22 students
Total Enrolment
900 students
Tuition
$32,570 to $35,570 (Day), $61,305 to $64,305 (Boarding) per year
Open House
• Junior Kindergarten to Grade 6: Oct. 25, 2018 (9:00 am to 11:00 am)
• Junior Kindergarten to Grade 6: Nov. 8, 2018 (9:00 am to 11:00 am)
• Junior Kindergarten to Grade 6: Nov. 22, 2018 (9:00 am to 11:00 am)
• Grade 7 to Grade 8: Oct. 30, 2018 (9:00 am to 11:00 am)
• Grade 9 to Grade 11: Oct. 30, 2018 (1:00 pm to 3:00 pm)
10 Elm Ave., Toronto, branksome.on.ca.
Crescent School
Grades
Grade 3 to Grade 12
Type/Curriculum
Academic, All Boys, Day School, Advanced Placement
Average Class Size
• Grade 3: 14 students
• Grade 4 to Grade 5: 20 students
• Grade 6 to Grade 8: 21 students
• Grade 9 to Grade 12: varies by course
Total Enrolment
750 students
Tuition
$33,250 per year
Open House
• Grade 3 to Grade 6: Oct. 18, 2018 (10:00 am to 12:00 pm)
• Grade 3 to Grade 6: Nov. 15, 2018 (10:00 am to 12:00 pm)
• Grade 7 to Grade 12: Oct. 19. 2018 (10:00 am to 12:00 pm)
• Grade 7 to Grade 12: Nov. 16, 2018 (10:00 am to 12:00 pm)
2365 Bayview Ave., Toronto, crescentschool.org.
De La Salle College “Oaklands”
Grades
Grade 5 to Grade 12
Type/Curriculum
Catholic, Co-Educational, University Preparatory
Average Class Size
22 students
Total Enrolment
686 students
Tuition
$14,575 to $14,675 per year
Open House
Oct. 10, 2018 (7:00 pm to 9:00 pm)
131 Farnham Ave., Toronto, delasalle.ca.
Havergal College
Grades
Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12
Type/Curriculum
All Girls, Liberal Arts Focus, Day School, Boarding School
Average Class Size
12 to 24 students
Total Enrolment
920 students
Tuition
$32,750 (Day) to $59,875 (Boarding) per year
Open House
• Kindergarten to Grade 6: Oct. 22, 2018 (9:00 am to 11:00 am)
• Grade 7: Oct. 24, 2018 (9:00 am to 11:00 am)
• Grade 9: Oct. 23, 2018 (7:45:00 am to 10:00 am)
1451 Avenue Rd., Toronto, havergal.on.ca.
Holy Name of Mary College School
Grades
Grade 5 to Grade 12
Type/Curriculum
Catholic, All Girls, University Preparatory
Average Class Size
12 students
Total Enrolment
225 students
Tuition
$17,250 per year
Open House
• Oct. 27, 2018 (10:00 am to 2:00 pm)
• Nov. 17, 2018 (10:00 am to 2:00 pm)
• Grade 9 information evening: Nov. 22, 2018 (7:00 pm to 9:00 pm)
• Feb. 2, 2019 (10:00 am to 2:00 pm)
• Apr. 13, 2019 (10:00 am to 2:00 pm)
2241 Mississauga Rd., Mississauga, hnmcs.ca.
Holy Trinity School
Grades
Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12
Type/Curriculum
Independent, Day School
Average Class Size
18 students
Total Enrolment
740 students
Tuition
$26,995 to $31,425 per year
Open House
• Lower School: Oct. 18, 2018 (7:00 pm to 9:00 pm)
• Middle and Senior School: Nov. 15, 2018 (7:00 pm to 9:00 pm)
• General: Apr. 10, 2019 (10:00 am to 12:00 pm)
11300 Bayview Ave., Richmond Hill, hts.on.ca.
The Linden School
Grades
Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12
Type/Curriculum
Academic, All Girls
Average Class Size
12 students
Total Enrolment
120 students
Tuition
$15,400 to $20,950 per year
Open House
• Nov. 2, 2018 (9:00 am to 12:00 pm)
• Nov. 30, 2018 (9:00 am to 12:00 pm)
• Jan. 25, 2019 (9:00 am to 12:00 pm)
10 Rosehill Ave., Toronto, lindenschool.ca.
The Mabin School
Grades
Junior Kindergarten to Grade 6
Type/Curriculum
Co-Educational, Inquiry-Based, Progressive Approach, Holistic Curriculum
Average Class Size
20 students
Total Enrolment
150 students
Tuition
$25,950 per year
Open House
• Oct. 25, 2018 (7:00 pm)
• Nov. 16, 2018 (9:00 am)
50 Poplar Plains Rd., Toronto, mabin.com.
Royal St. George’s College
Grades
Grade 3 to Grade 12
Type/Curriculum
Academic, All Boys
Average Class Size
16 students
Total Enrolment
426 students
Tuition
$32,100 per year
Open House
Oct. 11, 2018 (9:30 am to 11:30 am)
120 Howland Ave., Toronto, rsgc.on.ca.
St. Clement’s School
Grades
Grade 1 to Grade 12
Type/Curriculum
All Girls, Academic, Advanced Placement, Day School
Average Class Size
16 students
Total Enrolment
460 students
Tuition
$29,900 per year
Open House
• Oct. 19, 2018 (8:30 am to 11:00 am)
• Nov. 16, 2018 (8:30 to 11:00 am)
• Apr. 30, 2019 (9:15 to 11:00 am)
21 St. Clements Ave., Toronto, scs.on.ca.
St. Mildred’s-Lightbourn School
Grades
Preschool to Grade 12
Type/Curriculum
All Girls, Academic, University Preparatory, Advanced Placement, Day School
Average Class Size
16 to 20 students
Total Enrolment
550 students
Tuition
$21,500 to $27,600 (Kindergarten to Grade 12); $17,000 (Preschool)
Open House
• Oct. 11, 2018 (9:00 am to 11:00 am)
• Oct. 16, 2018 (1:00 pm to 3:00 pm)
• OIS: Oct. 20, 2018 (10:00 am to 2:00 pm)
• Oct. 25, 2018 (9:00 am to 11:00 am)
1080 Linbrook Rd., Oakville, smls.on.ca.
The Sterling Hall School
Grades
Junior Kindergarten to Grade 8
Type/Curriculum
Independent, All Boys, Progressive Curriculum
Average Class Size
16 to 20 students
Total Enrolment
315 students
Tuition
$29,600 per year
Open House
Oct. 24, 2018 (9:00 am to 12:00 pm) or book a private tour: (416) 785-3410
99 Cartwright Ave., Toronto, sterlinghall.com.
TMS
Grades
Preschool to Grade 12
Type/Curriculum
Independent, Montessori School (Preschool to Grade 6), International Baccalaureate School (Grades 7 to 12)
Average Class Size
Varies
Total Enrolment
780 students
Tuition
$16,500 to $30,000 per year
Open House
• Preschool to Grade 6: Oct 27, 2018 (10:00 am to 11:30 am)
• Grade 7 to Grade 12: Nov. 3, 2018 (11:00 am)
Lower School (Preschool to Grade 6): 8569 Bayview Ave., Richmond Hill; Upper School (Grade 7 to Grade 12): 500 Elgin Mills Rd. E, Richmond Hill, tmsschool.ca.
Toronto Waldorf School
Grades
Toddler to Grade 12
Type/Curriculum
Co-Educational, Day School
Average Class Size
22 students
Total Enrolment
350 students
Tuition
$400 to $1,125 (Family Programmes); $11,465 to $21,000 (Full Time) per year
Open House
Weekly tours available (Sep. 2018 to Jul. 2019)
9100 Bathurst St., Thornhill, torontowaldorfschool.com.
Upper Canada College
Grades
Senior Kindergarten to Grade 12
Type/Curriculum
All Boys, International Baccalaureate, Day School, Boarding School
Average Class Size
20 students
Total Enrolment
1,160 students
Tuition
$32,650 (Day) to $64,205 (International Boarding) per year
Open House
• Oct. 25, 2018 (9:30 am to 11:30 am)
• Oct. 25, 2018 (6:30 pm to 8:30 pm)
• Oct. 26, 2018 (1:30 pm to 3:30 pm)
220 Lonsdale Rd., Toronto, ucc.on.ca.
Kingsway College School
Grades
Preschool to Grade 8
Type/Curriculum
Academic, Co-Educational, Independent, Day School
Average Class Size
16-21 Students
Total Enrolment
410 students
Tuition
$9,500 (Preschool); $22,300 (Kindergarten); $27,300 (Grades 1 to 8) per year
Open House
• Oct. 18 2018 (9:30 am)
• Nov. 6, 2018 (9:30 am)
• Nov. 6, 2018 (7:00 pm)
• Dec. 7, 2018 (9:30 am)
• Jan. 12, 2019 (9:30 am)
• Jan. 16, 2019 (9:30 am)
• Apr. 3, 2019 (9:30 am)
4600 Dundas St. W, Etobicoke, kcs.on.ca.
The Dalton School
Grades
Junior Kindergarten to Grade 8
Type/Curriculum
Academic, Co-Educational, Dual Language (50/50)
Average Class Size
20 students
Total Enrolment
80 students
Tuition
$22,250 per year
Open House
By appointment only. Please book a private tour online
1585 Yonge St., Toronto, thedaltonschool.ca.
Hudson College
Grades
Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12
Type/Curriculum
Co-Educational, Traditional, Reggio Emilia
Average Class Size
15 to 20 students
Total Enrolment
355 students
Tuition
$15,600 per year
Open House
• Oct. 27, 2018 (12:00 pm to 4:00 pm)
• Nov. 2, 2018 (9:30 am to 12:00 pm)
• Nov. 10, 2018 (12:00 pm to 4:00 pm)
• Nov. 24, 2018 (12:00 pm to 4:00 pm)
• Jan. 19, 2019 (12:00 pm to 4:00 pm)
• Feb. 9, 2019 (12:00 pm to 4:00 pm)
21 Ascot Ave., Toronto, hudsoncollege.ca.
J. Addison School
Grades
Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12
Type/Curriculum
Day School, Boarding School
Average Class Size
15 students
Total Enrolment
255+ students
Tuition
$15,000+ per year
Open House
• Oct. 27, 2018 (10:00 am to 1:00 pm)
• Nov. 17, 2018 (10:00 am to 1:00 pm)
• Feb. 23, 2019 (10:00 am to 1:00 pm)
• Mar. 23, 2019 (10:00 am to 1:00 pm)
2 Valleywood Dr., Markham, jaddisonschool.com.
Metropolitan Preparatory Academy
Grades
Grade 7 to Grade 12
Type/Curriculum
Academic, Co-Educational, University Preparatory
Average Class Size
12 to 15 students
Total Enrolment
250 students
Tuition
$23,060 per year
Open House
• Nov. 15, 2018 (5:00 pm to 9:00 pm)
• Apr. 25, 2019 (5:00 pm to 9:00 pm)
49 Mobile Dr., Toronto, metroprep.com.
Northmount School
Grades
Junior Kindergarten to Grade 8
Type/Curriculum
Independent, Catholic, All Boys
Average Class Size
12 students
Enrolment
115 students
Tuition
$16,000 (Kindergarten); $18,900 (Grades 1 to 2); $19,400 (Grades 3 to 6); $19,900 (Grades 7 to 8)
Open House
• Sep. 26, 2018 (9:30 am to 11:00 am)
• Nov. 21, 2018 (9:30 am to 11:00 am)
• Feb. 27, 2019 (9:30 am to 11:00 am)
• Apr. 10, 2019 (9:30 am to 11:00 am)
26 Mallard Rd., Toronto, northmount.com.
St. Michael’s College School
Grades
Grade 7 to Grade 12
Type/Curriculum
Catholic, All Boys, Liberal Arts, Deep Learning
Average Class Size
23 students
Total Enrolment
1,050 students
Tuition
$19,500 per year
Open House
• Oct. 18, 2018 (7:30 pm to 9:30 pm)
• Oct. 23, 2018 (7:30 pm to 9:30 pm)
1515 Bathurst St., Toronto, stmichaelscollegeschool.com.
The York School
Grades
Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12
Type/Curriculum
International Baccalaureate
Average Class Size
20 students
Total Enrolment
715 students
Tuition
$24,100 to $31,100 per year
Open House
• Kindergarten to Grade 5: Oct. 16, 2018 (9:00 am to 11:00 am)
• Kindergarten to Grade 5: Nov. 16, 2018 (9:00 am to 11:00 am)
• Grade 6 to Grade 12: Nov. 1, 2018 (7:00 pm to 9:00 pm)
Junior Kindergarten to Grade 5: 1639 Yonge St, Toronto; Grade 6 to Grade 12: 1320 Yonge St., Toronto, yorkschool.com.