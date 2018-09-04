The Private and Independent School Directory 2018

Branksome Hall

Grades

Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12



Type/Curriculum

All Girls, International Baccalaureate, Day School, Boarding School



Average Class Size

18 to 22 students



Total Enrolment

900 students



Tuition

$32,570 to $35,570 (Day), $61,305 to $64,305 (Boarding) per year



Open House

• Junior Kindergarten to Grade 6: Oct. 25, 2018 (9:00 am to 11:00 am)

• Junior Kindergarten to Grade 6: Nov. 8, 2018 (9:00 am to 11:00 am)

• Junior Kindergarten to Grade 6: Nov. 22, 2018 (9:00 am to 11:00 am)

• Grade 7 to Grade 8: Oct. 30, 2018 (9:00 am to 11:00 am)

• Grade 9 to Grade 11: Oct. 30, 2018 (1:00 pm to 3:00 pm)



10 Elm Ave., Toronto, branksome.on.ca.