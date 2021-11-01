6 things to do and see in the Dominican Republic

6 things to do and see in the Dominican Republic

Sign yourself up for some sun, sand and a whole lot of fun

With an impending snowy winter on the horizon, Canadians are itching to buy a ticket, pack their bags and jet set to a warm destination as soon as possible. With safety top of mind as we slowly emerge from our pandemic bubbles, the Dominican Republic has solidified itself as one of the most sought-after places to get a healthy dose of vitamin D.

Known for off-the-beaten-path excursions, rich culture, endless amenities and perfect year-round climate, it’s no wonder the Caribbean country scores at the top of the best hot spots to kick back, relax and explore. Easily accessible from most major cities, this oasis boasts hiking trails, undiscovered beaches, world-class golf courses, ancient relics and ecotourism adventures, surrounded by the crystal-clear Caribbean Sea on the south and the Atlantic Ocean on the north. From Puerto Plata and Punta Cana to the lush Samaná and historic Santo Domingo, there’s a vacation in the Dominican for everyone.

Here are six things to do and see while visiting the Dominican Republic:

Attend a professional baseball game

The fall and winter seasons are full of excitement, with professional baseball games taking place in Santo Domingo, Santiago, San Francisco de Macorís, San Pedro de Macorís and La Romana. Throughout the Dominican winter baseball season, catch one of the six teams competing from October 27th to January 15th. Catch one of six teams competing.

Take in an art exhibit

Why stop at a baseball game? Make some time to take in some visual art while you’re out! The 29th National Biennial of Visual Arts takes place until December 31st at the Museum of Modern Art in Santo Domingo, the heart of Dominican culture and history. Enjoy works of art in the realms of painting, sculpture, drawing, photography, graphic works, ceramics, installation, plastic action and video.

Get back to nature in the Samaná Peninsula

Known as the quieter alternative to party-centric Punta Cana, the Samaná Peninsula is home to innovative eco-lodges highlighting the region’s untamed natural beauty. Achieve an ultimate reset at Clave Verde Ecolodge, indulge in a delicious seaside meal at Candelita or take part in a yoga retreat at Caribe Yoga.

Explore Dominican specialties from rum to chocolate

Taste your way through the Dominican by heading out on a tour to try local-made cigars, chocolate and rum. While sipping on a glass, learn about the region’s culture and economy as you walk through the VegaFina cigar factory and the Ron Barcelo distillery in San Pedro de Marcorís.

Discover secluded beaches

The Dominican is known for its turquoise water and white sand beaches, but not everyone is into the usual tourist destination to catch some rays. Luckily, the country is rich in secluded, hidden beaches—even those on ‘hidden beach’ lists! Check out Playa Punta Popy east of Las Terrenas on the Samaná Peninsula, enjoy the fine sand and beautiful palm trees of Playa Macao near Bavaro or snap postcard-esque pictures at Playa Bonita west of Las Terrenas.

Get some culture in Santo Domingo

Santo Domingo is the historic heart of the Dominican Republic. If history and culture are your things, you won’t want to skip this bustling metropolis. Walk through the Colonial District, let the Santa María la Menor Cathedral take your breath away, feel like a royal inside the Alcázar de Colón, walk along Calle El Conde and visit Columbus Square.

Learn more and plan your trip to the Dominican Republic.