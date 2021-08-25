10 essential outdoor spots to hit before summer ends

10 essential outdoor spots to hit before summer ends

Summer might be winding down, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still some great things to do before the weather cools down

It’s official: we’re in the final days of summer, so soak up all of that vitamin D and make the most of it at some of the best warm-weather outdoor locations in Toronto. From roller skating under the Gardiner to relishing in the season’s final sunset at Riverdale Park, here are 10 essential outdoor spots in the city to hit up before summer ends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by stackt (@stacktmarket)

Stackt Market

Chill weekends call for afternoons spent at Stackt Market. Browse local shops—housed in renovated shipping containers—grab a delicious bite on the patio and cap it off with a refreshing sip at Belgian Moon’s small-batch on-site brewery.

Toronto Music Garden

You don’t have to be a music aficionado to appreciate the beauty of the Toronto Music Garden. Bask in the glory of this stunning garden oasis or sit back and catch up with friends on the amphitheatre steps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bentway 📍Toronto (@thebentway)

The Bentway

There’s something for everyone at this stretch of public space beneath the Gardiner, from art installations and live music to tai chi classes and even a retro-inspired roller skating popup.

Monarch Park Pool

At 25-metres long, the Monarch Park Pool is perfect for brushing up on those lap-swimming skills, plus it has a two-storey water slide to let loose on afterward.

Riverdale Park East

This sprawling space just east of the Don River offers tennis courts, sports fields and unrivalled views of the city skyline at sunset.

Étienne Brûlé Park

Avoid crowds at High Park and set up an epic picnic with friends against a picturesque backdrop (the Humber River, the iconic Old Mill bridge, etc.) just steps away from Old Mill subway station.

HTO Park

This urban beach is dotted with sunshine-yellow parasols and Muskoka chairs for an elevated beach-resort feel in the city.

Leslie Street Spit

Grab your bike or rollerblades and follow the five-kilometre paved trail on this man-made peninsula, home to hundreds of bird species and other incredible wildlife

Toronto Islands

Hop on the ferry to the Toronto Islands for sunbathing and frisbee at Hanlan’s Point, exploring with rental canoes and taking in the final remnants of summer on the Centre Island pier.

CityView Drive-In

Gather your friends and drive down to Polson Pier to catch a flick or concert on the big screen.

Introducing the Stabeerlizer

Warm weather, refreshing drinks and the great outdoors—what more could you ask for? That is, until your beer gets knocked over. If it’s happened to you, know you’re not alone: 80% of Canadian beer drinkers report they spill up to five beers each summer. The great news? The limited-edition Stabeerlizer by Belgian Moon LightSky will help sidestep any unwanted casualties this summer—because you won’t want to spill a sip of this bevvy.

This new and innovative anti-spill device, a first of its kind, is equipped with level-detection technology to give you peace of mind while you enjoy every citrusy sip of Belgian Moon LightSky and the final few days of summer. Simply push the Stabeerlizer’s stake-like bottom into soft terrain (grass, sand, etc.), power it on using one of its three gold-plated level switches and wait for the LED indicator cloud to light up, which signifies a steady and secure surface. No more balancing your beer can precariously on a picnic blanket or worrying about your drink spilling over when going in for a long overdue hug.

Keep sipping and stop spilling. Purchase your own Stabeerlizer at LightSkyStabeerlizer.ca, available for a limited time while supplies last as of Sept. 2, 2021 for $19.99.