What TL Insiders can look forward to in July

Summer mode has officially been activated in the city of Toronto, and there’s no shortage of places to go or things to do—especially if you’re a Toronto Life Insider. From cocktails to cake decorating, there’s something for everyone to enjoy as the temperature rises. Plus, you could win two tickets to the Ontario Oyster Festival! Here’s a sneak peek at what TL Insiders can look forward to in July.

Ontario Oyster Festival Contest

TL Insiders have an opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the Ontario Oyster Festival on July 16th. The evening will include delicious food, drinks and dancing as well as an oyster shucking competition featuring some of Ontario’s best shuckers. Hosted by Rodney’s Oyster House, a portion of proceeds from this event will go to the Ecology Action Centre. Three pairs of tickets are available to win. This contest is open to members on July 12.

Malfy Gin Cocktail Event at VELA

Join TL Insiders for a unique aperitivo-themed cocktail event at VELA. Three exquisite, super-premium Italian gin cocktails will be paired with small plates for a delightful food and beverage experience. The flavours of Con Limone, Gin Rosa and Con Arancia will be highlighted throughout the night. Guests can expect fun, interactive elements that will make the evening even more memorable. Cheers (or cin cin). This event will be held at VELA on July 18 starting at 5:30 p.m.

Cake Decorating with Le Dolci

Bring your creativity and leave with a beautiful, delectable cake you decorated yourself. Guests of this event will receive instruction from Le Dolci’s expert chefs while enjoying wine and charcuterie in their spacious culinary studio. All cakes and frosting will be prepared ahead of time by Le Dolci, and the event will focus on piping techniques, on-trend cake decorating styles and more. Each participant will be working on a vanilla cake with American buttercream. This event is taking place on Wednesday, July 19 from 7-9 p.m.

Canadian Business Summer at Chef’s Hall

Enjoy an evening of food, drinks and engaging conversation at Canadian Business’ summer networking event. Featuring exceptional speakers in a dynamic environment, this event is ideal for young professionals as well as established thought leaders. Bring your business cards and get ready to be inspired. This event will be taking place on July 26 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Puppy Yoga at The Taylor

Puppysphere, North America’s most popular puppy events company and The Taylor, Toronto’s most fashionable address have teamed up to bring you an exclusive wellness experience. Join us on The Taylor rooftop, with views of the CN tower for a 45 minute Flow Yoga while a litter of adorable puppies zoom around. Then 30 minutes of chill time with the pups while enjoying a refreshing Pina Colada. This event will be taking place in three (3) time slots on July 29 from 10 a.m.-3:15 p.m.

