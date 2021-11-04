How to buy consignment wine
Find variety and value by buying directly from an importing agent at our curated hub.
When you buy wine or liquor from an agent, you’re getting a tailored experience. Be prepared to enter an intimate relationship—your agent gets to know your likes and dislikes, your moods, your habits, your price range and can make recommendations. You’ll get the inside scoop on rare or special bottles. And yes, there is something nice about knowing you aren’t drinking the same bottle as everyone else, hurriedly grabbed from the end aisle of your local retailer.
In Ontario, wine agents are the ones who import the wines you see on the LCBO shelves and on lists at your favourite bar or restaurant. Agencies typically sell their wines to the LCBO, licensees (restaurants) and direct to consumers. The wines not destined for the LCBO shelves—often the more premium, rare and exceptional wines of the world—are known as consignment wines.
Consignment wines must be ordered from the agent in full case lots (usually six or 12 bottles, sometimes three). Agents are not allowed to break up cases and sell you one bottle from this case and another bottle from that case. Yes, agents can create their own customized mixed cases, but that is different in the eyes of the regulators. Mixed cases are a great way to branch out and discover new wines. And most agents have superb wines starting at under $25, so it’s easy to give private ordering a try.
With the holiday season on the horizon, there’s no better time than now to browse our top picks of these unique wines.
Laughing Stock 2018 Blind Trust Red
$58.76
Sold by case: $352.56, for six. Includes bottle deposit. Free delivery within the GTA. Always a secretive blend, the 2018 vintage has ripe rich fruit on the nose. This medium bodied wine has notes of blackberry, dark cherry and baking spice that meld into lovely soft tannins. While the Blind Trust Red 2018 is hard to resist in its current state, those who have the willpower to cellar will be rewarded for years to come. Principle Fine Wines | shop.principlefinewines.com
Principle Fine Wines
Robert Mondavi Winery Oakville 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon
$80.27
Sold by case: $481.62, for six. Includes bottle deposit. Free delivery within the GTA. Deep, powerful flavors of blackberry, anise, black olive, fresh tobacco and dark chocolate mingle with sweet oak spices, nutmeg and clove. Principle Fine Wines | shop.principlefinewines.com
Principle Fine Wines
Robert Mondavi Winery Oakville 2018 Fumé Blanc
$44.87
Sold by case: $262.22, for six. Includes bottle deposit. Free delivery within the GTA. The 2018 Oakville Fumé Blanc wakens the palate with juicy pink grapefruit, pineapple, and lime citrus with zesty acidity. Layers of deliciously exotic papaya, cantaloupe, and hints of orange blossom with a touch of freshly minced ginger and herb add to the intrigue. Principle Fine Wines | shop.principlefinewines.com
Principle Fine Wines
Culmina 2016 Dilemma Chardonnay
$34.95
Sold by case: $209.70, for six. Includes bottle deposit. Free delivery within the GTA. With a beautifully inviting bouquet of brioche, nougat, and honeyed flower, Dilemma is round and lush while maintaining a balance of ripe fruit. Culmina's terroir comes through, adding a complex nuance of leavening bread. The palate is filled with apricot and ripe orange mixed in with classic vanilla bean and warm butter to create a long and juicy finish. Principle Fine Wines | shop.principlefinewines.com
Principle Fine Wines
Unshackled Cabernet Sauvignon 2018, California
$29.95
Sold by case: $359.40, for 12. Includes bottle deposit. Free delivery within the GTA. A new and provocative wine from The Prisoner Wine Company. It comprises Cabernet Sauvignon, Petite Sirah, Syrah and Merlot sourced from sites in Monterey, San Benito, Paso Robles, Lodi, Sonoma, Mendocino and Lake County. It was aged for 10 months in a combination of French and American oak. Vibrant and balanced, with dark fruit, plum, olive and herbs. Principle Fine Wines | shop.principlefinewines.com
Principle Fine Wines
Simi “Landslide” Cabernet Sauvignon 2018, Alexander Valley
$39.95
Sold by case: $239.70, for six. Includes bottle deposit. Free delivery within the GTA. SIMI Landslide Cabernet Sauvignon reflects this dramatic estate vineyard in the Alexander Valley, where the fruit for this wine was grown. The Landslide Vineyard produces a wine that is youthful and elegant, with deep fruit character dimensions to the aromatics and rich fruit flavors. Principle Fine Wines | shop.principlefinewines.com
Principle Fine Wines
Double Diamond Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 by Schrader Cellars, Napa Valley
$119.85
Sold by case: $719.10, for six. Includes bottle deposit. Free delivery within the GTA. Prepare to be dazzled by this wine, with its harmonious integration of decadent fruit, refined structure, and exotic spice components. In the glass, the wine possesses a dark plum-purple hue. Intriguing aromatic notes of Mexican chocolate, nutmeg, brambly fruit, spearmint and violets swell from the glass in concert. The mouthfeel is voluptuous, sleek and inviting, while also exhibiting a silky tannin profile to provide a complex framework. Rich palate notes suggest black currant, blackberry reduction, leather, crushed rock and allspice. Principle Fine Wines | shop.principlefinewines.com
Principle Fine Wines
Robert Mondavi Winery 2015 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon
$189.95
Sold by case: $1,139.70, for six. Includes bottle deposit. Free delivery within the GTA. This wine expresses the singular elegance and powerful character of To Kalon Vineyard. The Reserve is blended from the finest blocks within To Kalon and coats the mouth with fine tannins, singing with lively acidity. Principle Fine Wines | shop.principlefinewines.com
Principle Fine Wines
Le Clos Jordanne “Jordan Village” Chardonnay 2019 VQA Niagara Peninsula
$24.95
Sold by case: $149.70, for six. Includes bottle deposit. Free delivery within the GTA. In 2019 the “Jordan Village” series was produced for the first time ever. This wine was made from select parcels in the Le Clos Estate vineyard, the Claystone Estate vineyard (both in the Twenty-Mile Bench); and the Talon Ridge Estate vineyard, situated just above the two other vineyards in the Vinemount Ridge sub-appellation. This Jordan Village is a defined terroir wine, sourced from a year that was "one for the record books." Put some of this away for a few years and watch it blossom. Principle Fine Wines | shop.principlefinewines.com
Principle Fine Wines
Culmina Family Estate Winery “Unicus” 2019 VQA Okanagan Valley
$29.95
Sold by case: $359.40, for 12. Includes bottle deposit. Free delivery within the GTA. Latin for incomparable, unprecedented, or ‘only,’ Unicus represents the Okanagan Valley’s first Grüner Veltliner. Harvested from Margaret’s Bench—one of the highest vineyards in the Okanagan—Unicus displays lifted mineral, Asian pear, tangerine and stone fruit aromas. With a rich mineral finish, Unicus is a wine of outstanding originality, interest, elegance and style. Principle Fine Wines | shop.principlefinewines.com
Principle Fine Wines
Le Clos Jordan Village 2019 Pinot Noir
$24.95
Sold by case: $149.70, for six. Includes bottle deposit. Free delivery within the GTA. This wine's rose-petalled, plummy, anise-scented amalgam of floral, red and black raspberry perfume will delight the senses. A fruit-and-terroir driven complexity. Principle Fine Wines | shop.principlefinewines.com
Principle Fine Wines
Groth 2017 Oakville Cabernet Sauvignon
$114.95
Sold by case: $1379.40, for 12. Includes tax. Groth is rooted in Oakville, arguably the finest Cabernet Sauvignon appellation in the U.S. The winery is family owned, with second generation Suzanne Groth at the helm, and sustainably farmed achieving both Napa Green and Fish Friendly Farming certification. The wine opens with aromas of vanilla, allspice, black currants, ripe plums and a hint of anise. The palate is smooth, building to a full mouthfeel with firm tannins and balancing acidity. The finish is dry and slightly spicy. Pair with steak frites or wild mushroom risotto or enjoy on its own by the fireplace. The Vine Agency | thevineagency.ca
The Vine Agency
Kistler 2018 Chardonnay, Sonoma Mountain
$114.95
Sold by case: $1379.40, for 12. Includes tax. Kistler is a single clone Chardonnay house and undeniably one of the world's great Chardonnay producers. One heritage California selection is planted across 15 vineyards and the winery is dedicated to the ideal of wines of place. With some of the oldest vineyards in Sonoma County and expert handling of these grapes, the winery has created a benchmark for cool-climate Chardonnay in California. Fresh and silky with ripe apple and pear, the wine transitions seamlessly into nutty, toasty spice on the finish. Pair with lobster bisque or roasted Cornish hen. The Vine Agency | thevineagency.ca
The Vine Agency
McManis 2019 Petite Sirah
$22.95
Sold by case: $275.40, for 12. Includes tax. McManis is driven by family (now in their 5th generation of farming), estate (all of their wines are sourced from estate fruit) and sustainability (having achieved certification under the LODI rules). The wines are also certified vegan. The Petite Sirah is one of their most popular wines, delicious from front to back, leading with aromas and flavours of chocolate, caramel, toffee and rich black fruit. The mid-palate is driven by mocha notes that carry through to the long, luxurious finish. This is a great value, everyday staple wine to get you through our long Canadian winter. The Vine Agency | thevineagency.ca
The Vine Agency
Turley 2018 'Old Vines' Zinfandel
$61.95
Sold by case: $743.40, for 12. Includes tax. Old Vines Young Love is the mantra of Turley Wine Cellars, who make 50 different wines from over 50 vineyard sites across California. By farming organically and focusing on old vine vineyards, Turley aims to both create and preserve California’s unique winemaking culture. In addition to their cultural significance, old vines produce a naturally more complex and balanced wine. The 2018 vintage opens with savoury herbs and white pepper followed by brambly red fruits. Bright, pure and with excellent grip and texture, the wine finishes with mouthwatering acidity. A star with braised short ribs. The Vine Agency | thevineagency.ca
The Vine Agency
Chateau Pesquié 2019 'Terrasses' Rouge, Ventoux
$22.95
Sold by case: $275.40, for 12. Includes tax. Situated at the foot of Mt. Ventoux in the southeastern Rhône Valley is Château Pesquié. Three generations of the Chaudière family have poured their passion into this estate of exceptional terroir. Farmed organically and bio-dynamically, the Terrasses Rouge is widely considered one of the great value buys from the Rhône Valley in every vintage, produced with character, freshness and finesse. On the nose there is spice, especially black pepper and red berries. On the palate, the wine is balanced with round tannins, fresh berries, floral and spice. The perfect "house wine" all year round. The Vine Agency | thevineagency.ca
The Vine Agency
Champagne Collet NV Brut, Champagne
$54.95
Sold by case: $329,70, for six. Includes tax. Champagne Collet was founded in 1921 and is located in Aÿ in the heart of Champagne’s Grand Cru villages. The boutique house creates regionally distinctive champagnes—primarily from the Premier and Grand Cru sites—that are centered in gastronomy. These wines are for connoisseurs looking for authenticity, elegance and great finesse. On the palate: quince, pear, apple and candied lemon zest are housed in fine bubbles with a long, thin caramel biscuit finish. Exceptional quality at a great price makes this the perfect gift—for yourself too. The Vine Agency | thevineagency.ca
The Vine Agency
Loveblock 2020 Sauvignon Blanc 'Estate'
$24.95
Sold by case: $299.40, for 12. Includes tax. Perched high on the hills overlooking Marlborough’s Awatere Valley in New Zealand, Loveblock is far removed from the bustle in the valley below. Erica and Kim believe in low intervention farming to allow the wine to show its true and naked terroir. Distinctive, almost heady, ripe and varietally correct with aromas of lemons and grapefruit, white spice, wildflowers, apple and sweet herbs. Silky texture and a core of fruit give way to the refreshing acidity, soft herbs, forest flowers, minerals and spices. Pair with ceviche or grilled fish with herb butter. The Vine Agency | thevineagency.ca
The Vine Agency
La Guardiense 2016 Janare 'Lucchero' Aglianico
$23.95
Sold by case: $287.40, for 12. Includes tax. La Guardiense is an important co-operative that was created to provide a reliable market for their members in the Campania region of southern Italy. Great attention is paid to environmental sustainability and continually investing in projects that enhance the entire region. The ‘Lucchero’ Aglianico shows deep purple with aromas of black fruit, dark cherry, violets, light spice and vanilla bean. It is full-bodied and intense on the palate, with a firm but smooth tannic structure and freshness that enhances the elongated finish. Serve with cured meats or a roasted vegetable tagine. The Vine Agency | thevineagency.ca
The Vine Agency
Le Fonti 2016 Chianti Classico Reserva
$46.95
Sold by case: $281.70, for six. Includes tax. Le Fonti, located in Panzano-in-Chianti, is a true boutique winery with every aspect of the business being done by hand by owners Vicky and Guido. Organically farmed, this is a very well-considered and carefully managed estate. This Chianti is aromatically expressive and a pure delight to taste. Spice, licorice, leather, dried herb and menthol add shades of nuance to a wine that speaks to the finesse, balance and natural freshness of Sangiovese. Pairs beautifully with tomato-based pasta sauces, or try with breaded veal or eggplant parmigiana. The Vine Agency | thevineagency.ca
The Vine Agency
Prà 2015 Amarone della Valpolicella
$118.95
Sold by case: $713.70, for six. Includes tax. If Soave is one of the world’s great white wines, then (true) Amarone is one of the world’s great red wines. Graziano Prà is a master craftsman at both. For over 30 years, Graziano has been one of a handful of winegrowers to demonstrate the impressive calibre that the wines of his region can achieve. Ruby red with an intense and complex nose and palate of cherries and plums, bitter cocoa and licorice. Flavourful and smooth, the richness is balanced with tannins and freshness. This is power perfectly combined with elegance. A cellar keeper. The Vine Agency | thevineagency.ca
The Vine Agency
Squealing Pig 2019 Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc
$22.18
Sold by case: $133.07, for six. Includes tax, deposit and delivery. Rounded by flavours of pineapple and lemon pith and backed by earthy notes of basil and cut grass, the Squealing Pig owns up to its name and delivers a refreshingly tart tang to the palate. Citrus and white peach notes bring a deliciously focused yet balanced finish. Avoid cellaring—this sauvignon blanc is best savoured when young and fresh. Mark Anthony Wine & Spirits | markanthonywineandspirits.ca
Mark Anthony Wine & Spirits
Rodney Strong 2018 Chardonnay
$22.22
Sold by case: $266.68, for 12. Includes tax, deposit and delivery. The family-owned Rodney Strong prides itself on its sustainable practices: Their vineyards are solar powered, practice Fish Friendly Farming and were the first winery in Sonoma County to offset their carbon footprint. With an eye on the future, Rodney Strong has crafted Chardonnay like no other. This 2018 blend earned more hang time before its grapes were picked, as a result of cooler summer temperatures, minimal heat spikes and low rainfall—allowing its sugars to develop a deeper complexion. With a touch of spice, vanilla and a fruit-forward character, this Chardonnay moves like silk on the finish. Mark Anthony Wine & Spirits | markanthonywineandspirits.ca
Mark Anthony Wine & Spirits
Rodney Strong 2017 Merlot
$23.87
Sold by case: $286.48, for 12. Includes tax, deposit and delivery. In Sonoma County, the family-owned Rodney Strong has grown Merlot since the early 1970s in Geyserville, the heart of Alexander Valley. Their resilient vineyards have withstood the test of nature time and time again, surviving through six different heat waves and deluges across all of 2017. Rich with dark cherry, plum and baking spices with notes of medium tannins, lingering spicy oak and cassis and aged for 24 months in French oak barrels, the Rodney Strong 2017 Merlot will not soon be forgotten. Mark Anthony Wine & Spirits | markanthonywineandspirits.ca
Mark Anthony Wine & Spirits
Penfolds Bin 600 2018 Vintage
$79.97
Sold by case: $479.80, for six. Includes tax, deposit and delivery. Grapes from Pensfolds' original 1998 vine cuttings in California feature in this cabernet shiraz blend, pairing history with excellence in Penfolds' champion of the modern winemaking era. Spices of clove, sage and turmeric waft immediately to the nose, hinting at this wine's deep complexion; blackberry and quince sing together, platformed by oaky textures. This wine radiates gleaming crimson colours from its dark core, pairing excellently with rare roast beef or a charcuterie board of cured meats and cheeses. Mark Anthony Wine & Spirits | markanthonywineandspirits.ca
Mark Anthony Wine & Spirits
Mission Hill 2018 Reserve Pinot Gris
$21.66
Sold by case: $259.90, for 12. Includes tax, deposit and delivery. Grown in Okanagan Valley, this Pinot gris captures the best of the B.C. region's diversity and winemaking depth. This 2018 Reserve Pinot Gris was sourced from two of Mission Hill Winery's estate vineyards—Black Sage Road and Naramata Ranch, with each owning unique microclimates that make them every winemaker's dream. A balance of Okanagan peaches and pears, complemented by fresh ginger and bright citrus, spring onto the palate. Mark Anthony Wine & Spirits | markanthonywineandspirits.ca
Mark Anthony Wine & Spirits
Lanson NV Le Rosé Champagne
$75.33
Sold by case: $452.00, for six. Includes tax, deposit and delivery. As one of the first rosé champagnes, it's no wonder how Lanson Rose Label holds its head up high and maintains its pristine freshness—with over 50 years of experience, this wine is one of the most sought-after rosé champagnes on the market. Meeting its unrivaled freshness in harmonious fashion is its fullness, leading into a gentle but long finish awash with aromas of roses and delicate red berry notes. Mark Anthony Wine & Spirits | markanthonywineandspirits.ca
Mark Anthony Wine & Spirits
Cavaliere D'Oro 2016 Chianti Classico Riserva
$23.87
Sold by case: $286.48, for 12. Includes tax, deposit and delivery. Only the finest grapes are selected for the Cavaliere D'Oro Chianti Classico Ris—a deep, ruby-red wine with fruity notes of strawberries, citrus and tabacco. Marked nighttime temperature variation of healthy grapes resulted in a high-quality 2016 vintage that is rich with aroma and frech acidity, with earthy and spicy notes. Complex flavours pair well with aged cheese and game. Mark Anthony Wine & Spirits | markanthonywineandspirits.ca
Mark Anthony Wine & Spirits
Austin Hope 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon
$74.95
Sold by case: $449.70, for six. Includes tax, deposit and delivery. The classic ruby color of this wine is stunning and sets the stage for this robust Cabernet Sauvignon. On the nose, aromas of tobacco, dark chocolate shavings, fresh black currant and hints of savory notes. On the palate, layers of vanilla, coco powder, juicy cherry, baking spices and signature tobacco create a full body wine that is balanced by a splash of fresh acid and round, refi ned tannins. Mark Anthony Wine & Spirits | markanthonywineandspirits.ca
Mark Anthony Wine & Spirits
Chateau St. Jean 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon
$20.53
Sold by case: $246.34, for 12. Includes tax, deposit and delivery. Chateau St. Jean evolved from a family's dream to build a world-class winery in the heart of Sonoma County, and has since established itself as a signature wine estate—the hallmark of European style. This 2018 California Cabernet Sauvignon combines open-and-closed-top fermentation processes with 8 months of aging in French and American oak, providing a duality of identities and an endless expanse of complexity to the wine's character. Bright aromas of blackberries, plum and mocha follow with flavours of black cherries, cherry pie and black tea, bestowing a juicy palate with a lingering finish. Mark Anthony Wine & Spirits | markanthonywineandspirits.ca
Mark Anthony Wine & Spirits
Stags' Leap 2018 Petite Sirah
$51.05
Sold by case: $612.46, for 12. Includes tax, deposit and delivery. Stags' Leap Winery is one of the oldest wine estates in the Stags Leap District, producing wines expressive of its unique terroir and history. This 2018 Napa Valley Petite Sirah was produced from a stable growing season, delivering high quality wines with lower alcohol, concentrated flavours, colour and acidity. An exuberant bouquet of blackberry, blueberry, cherry liqueur and plum shows prominently alongside perfumed notes of violet and jasmine, leaving a rich and saturated mouthfeel to leave you yearning to enjoy more but leaving enough complexity and depth to age for many years to come. Mark Anthony Wine & Spirits | markanthonywineandspirits.ca
Mark Anthony Wine & Spirits
Laurent Miquel-2020 Albarino Lagrasse
$19.99
Sold by case: $242.28, for 12. Includes tax. This is 100% Albariño, a grape that is primarily grown in northern Spain and Portugal; this case finds itself in the south of France. Grapes for this wine are harvested at night while the temperature is cooler to preserve fresh acidity. Aromas of ripe grapefruit and delicate floral overtones lead to a dry and refreshing palate with notes of white peach and a hint of lime. This is a soft yet crisp aromatic white that exemplifies Laurent Miquel’s style of pure, fruit-driven wines. Enjoy as an aperitif or with lighter fare. Lifford Wine & Spirits | lifford.com
Lifford Wine & Spirits
Black Stallion 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon
$44.99
Sold by case: $269.94, for six. Includes tax. Black Stallion was founded more than a century ago in California by Sicilian immigrants. The sprawling estate was formerly an equestrian center and sits along Napa’s famed Silverado Trail. This is quintessential Napa Cab made in a rich, fruit-forward style. The palate is lush and round with notes of blackcurrant, tobacco, licorice and a hint of vanilla. A perfect gift for the Napa lover in your life. Lifford Wine & Spirits | lifford.com
Lifford Wine & Spirits
Rivera 2020 Marese
$19.99
Sold by case: $121.14, for six. Includes tax. Looking to shake things up from your usual Pinot Grigio buy? Try this southern Italian white made from the Bombino Bianco, a grape native to Puglia. Your friends likely won’t have tried it before, but will be pleasantly surprised by the wine’s sunny, easy-drinking disposition. This medium-bodied white offers up notes of lemon, apples and underripe pineapple on the palate. It’s fruity yet crisp with zesty acidity and a refreshing mineral finish. A total slam dunk for the price. Lifford Wine & Spirits | lifford.com
Lifford Wine & Spirits
Il Poggione 2016 Brunello di Montalcino
$74.99
Sold by case: $451.14, for six. Includes tax. Il Poggione is one of the original three producers in Brunello di Montalcino. This historic winery produces one of the best-value Brunellos in the appellation year after year, consistently earning top points. This is 100% Sangiovese made in an old-school style that is dark, savoury, and without new oak. Look for classic notes of Morello cherry, leather, grilled herbs and distinct mineral character. This is a dense yet perfectly balanced wine from a star vintage. Tuck this away in the cellar to be enjoyed for years to come. Lifford Wine & Spirits | lifford.com
Lifford Wine & Spirits
Bruno Paillard MV Premièr Cuvée Extra Brut Champagne
$79.99
Sold by case: $481.14, for six. Includes tax. Paillard is an independent family-owned Champagne house known for making a sophisticated, extra-dry style of sparkling. In 1981, at 27 years old, Bruno Paillard sold his old Jaguar to provide the start-up funds for the winery, which became the first new Champagne house in nearly a century. This multi-vintage cuvee is Paillard’s flagship wine. It’s elegant and precise with racy citrus notes, toasted brioche, white flowers and chalky minerality. A perfect holiday party Champagne that you won’t find on the shelves. Lifford Wine & Spirits | lifford.com
Lifford Wine & Spirits
Marietta Cellars Old Vine Red Lot 72
$25.99
Sold by case: $314.28, for 12. Includes tax. Marietta is a family-owned Sonoma winery known for making honest, crowd-pleasing wines. Respected UK critic Jancis Robinson said that the OVR is, ‘possibly California’s best-value wine of any colour’. This non-vintage Zinfandel-based blend is bursting with fruit without being heavy or over-extracted. There is great freshness and drinkability here, with notes of cherry, mint, dusty earth and a hint of mocha. Lifford Wine & Spirits | lifford.com
Lifford Wine & Spirits
Telmo Rodriguez 2019 Zeta
$34.99
Sold by case: $209.94, for six. Includes tax. Telmo Rodriguez is one of Spain’s star winemakers. This comes from his property in Sierra de Gredos and is made from 100% old-vine Grenache grown on granite and schist soils. The wine is fermented with native yeast in a combination of stainless steel, older barrels, and clay amphorae. It’s pure, juicy, and aromatic with red fruit, licorice and delicate spice. There are some grainy tannins that provide just a hint of structure and make this a great wine to have with food. Lifford Wine & Spirits | lifford.com
Lifford Wine & Spirits
Bernard Defaix 2019 Chablis
$39.99
Sold by case: $241.14, for six. Includes tax. Bernard Defaix is a fourth-generation family winery in Chablis. Brothers Didier and Sylvain run the estate today, which consistently produces top wines at affordable prices. The grapes are organically farmed, and the wines are refined and classy. The 2019 is textbook Chablis, with notes of lemon zest, underripe peach, crushed oyster shells and chalk. Ten months aging on the lees adds complexity and texture here. Lifford Wine & Spirits | lifford.com
Lifford Wine & Spirits
Camille Giroud 2018 Bourgogne Blanc
$46.99
Sold by case: $281.94, for six. Includes tax. Entry-level white Burgundy has never tasted so good. This is great-value Chardonnay from a top negociant based in Beaune, in the heart of Burgundy. Belgian winemaker Carel Voorhuis has created a stylish blend in this vintage using fruit from younger vines in the famed regions of Meursault, Puligny, and Chassagne. A touch of new oak here adds complexity without obscuring the wine’s precise fruit and mineral character. This is serious Bourgogne, for beginners or pros. Lifford Wine & Spirits | lifford.com
Lifford Wine & Spirits
Chateau Patache d’Aux 2016 Medoc
$39.99
Sold by case: $239.94, for six. Includes tax. This is a great-value bottle of Bordeaux to share around the holiday table. The 2016 vintage is a classic left-bank blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Petit Verdot and Cabernet Franc. This is dense, structured and dominated by dark fruit, tobacco, and tilled earth. Lifford Wine & Spirits | lifford.com
Lifford Wine & Spirits