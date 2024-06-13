What’s on the menu at Shake Shack’s first Canadian outpost

Name: Shake Shack
Contact: 10 Dundas St. E., shakeshack.ca
Neighbourhood: Yonge and Dundas Previously: A mega Adidas Accessibility: Fully accessible
It’s hard to imagine that Shake Shack, a global beacon for good burgers, started as a simple New York hot dog stand. Back in 2001, lauded restaurateur Danny Meyer began slinging hot dogs across the street from his restaurant, Eleven Madison Park. It was temporary—until fans decided it shouldn’t be.
Over the past twenty years, Shake Shack has evolved from a seasonal food stand to a fancy fast food juggernaut, with locations in Alabama, Bahrain, Texas and Tokyo. But, every time a new outpost opened, “the first comments on our social media were: When are you coming to Canada?” says Jim Frisch, Shake Shack’s culinary director.
Frisch and his team listened, and Canadians can now get their ShackBurger fix at a big brand-new Yonge and Dundas location. “It took a little bit of time—we wanted to get it right—but we’re finally here,” says Frisch.
While the chain is an American transplant, Canadian ingredients (many of them local) are peppered throughout the Toronto menu. Frisch and his team spent time in the city, wandering around, reading local food blogs and asking chefs about their favourite neighbourhood spots.
The butter tarts whipped into frozen custard? They’re sourced from Brodflour, an urban mill and bakery in Liberty Village. The chocolate chunks in the sweet treats? Those are from ChocoSol Traders, an ethical bean-to-bar chocolatier with locations on St. Clair and in the St. Lawrence Market. “A big part of our brand is partnering with local producers, whether that’s in New York or Toronto,” says Frisch. “We always want to be part of the community.”
And the house beer? It’s from Bellwoods, naturally. “We spent a full day with them, tasting through everything,” says Frisch. “It was really fun—we love the way they approach business and branding, and we really vibed with the team. We were honoured to be able to replicate our ShackMeister ale in a way that still allowed them to flex their creative muscles and add their own character.”
As Shake Shack expands (they’re aiming for 35 locations in the city by 2030), they’re excited to weave in other local partners. “I’d love to start bringing in local chef collaborations or a great streetwear brand for a partnership,” says Frisch.
Here’s what all the fuss is all about.
The murals (outside and in) are designed by Toronto-based visual artist Briony Douglas, who weaves a Where’s Waldo? of Toronto hallmarks: Honest Ed’s signs, Maple Leafs jerseys and, of course, raccoons.
After you order, there’s plenty of space to hang out and enjoy one of those Bellwoods beers, from casual bar seating to an upstairs perch for people-watching.
There are Canadian accents through the space—like these maple tables.
Naysayers will ask: Does Toronto need another smash burger joint? Shake Shack’s whole shtick is translating fine dining into a more casual format. Its founder, Danny Meyer, has won 28 James Beard Awards (including outstanding restaurateur), so he’s supremely picky about ingredient sourcing—all meat is vegetarian-fed, the cheeses sauces actually contain cheese, and there’s none of that processed butter or frozen patty nonsense.
