Make Valentine’s Day extra special with this limited-time Peroni and Piano Piano collaboration

No reservations necessary, this Valentine’s Day you can bring the taste of Italy home with a special offer from Peroni and Piano Piano

Name a better couple than pizza and beer! Just in time for National Pizza Day and Valentine’s Day, Peroni and celebrated chef Victor Barry have the perfect solution for a romantic dinner at home: A trio of limited-edition heart-shaped pizzas and a delivery of Italy’s iconic beer, all enjoyed from the comforts of your couch.

A notable name in the Toronto culinary scene, Barry operated Splendido, one of the country’s top restaurants that was renowned for its inventive truffle- and caviar-gilded tasting menus, until the chef-owner reinvented the fine-dining institution to Piano Piano. Specializing in wood-fired pizza, the fuss-free Canadian-Italian restaurant still exudes the finesse of a five-star kitchen, such as using 100% sourdough for its pizzas (making it easier to digest) and premium toppings.

Best of all, their famed wood-fired pizzas are now paired with Peroni’s premium European-style lager, which exemplifies the Italian values of quality and craftsmanship. The popular lager is prized for its delicate balance of bitterness, citrus and spicy aromatic notes, and crisp, clean finish.

Like Barry’s cuisine, Peroni is made with the same attention to detail and uses only the finest ingredients. It starts with the Nostrano dell’Isola maize from the picturesque town of Bergamo in northern Italy that’s responsible for the beer’s prosecco-like bright golden colour. Then there’s the two-row spring barley that gives the lager its refreshing taste, while a blend of Saaz-Saaz and Hallertau Magnum hops impart a subtle citrus aroma. Finally, the light, dry lager’s smooth finish is due to the low carbonate soft water used in the generational recipe.

For this limited-time collaboration, Barry has crafted personal-sized pies that combine the best of both worlds: Besides incorporating the lager in the customized dough which gives the crust more flavour and a slight caramelization, he’s created three tantalizing options that will take taste buds on a flavour-infused trip from Italy’s north to south.

A nod to the truffles and nuts from Piedmont, the Love of the North caps a fior di latte and Grana Padano-blanketed pizza with black truffle, heart nuts and brown butter. The fancy pie is luxe, nutty and a great complement to the lager’s mild yeasty aroma and toasted grain notes.“Truffles, nuts and brown butter are amazing together and pair well with the mild nuttiness of Peroni beer,” Barry says of his modern ode to the north.

Inspired by Rome’s love affair with carbonara, To Rome with Love is christened with everything that’s sexy about the beloved dish. Besides pancetta, Pecorino Romano, and black pepper, Barry finishes the pizza with a glossy and unctuous 2-hour sous vide-cooked egg yolk drizzle and adds an aromatic (chef’s) kiss of onion and garlic sofrito.

“Peroni cleans the palate and breaks through the carbonara’s richness,” says Barry of the beer’s moderately carbonated finish with the white pizza. “There’s a balance so it feels less heavy.”

Looking for a little spice for your romantic night? The Calabrian Kiss features homemade n’duja (a spicy, spreadable salami), red onion, and oregano, that’s quelled by the Australian Mozzarella, fior di latte and Grana Padano hugging the pie. It makes for the perfect pairing with lager, says Barry: “When eating something spicy, there’s nothing quite like a cold Peroni.”

Whether you’ve been together for a few months or a few decades, celebrate your love for pizza and one another with the help of Peroni. Order a pair or – why choose? – all three pies via Piano Piano on Uber Eats and receive two bottles of Peroni with the purchase of three pizzas, or a six-pack of Peroni when you order two pizzas. The promotion runs from National Pizza Day (February 9th) up into Valentine’s Day (February 14th), so don’t hesitate to make it a double date with Peroni and Piano Piano.